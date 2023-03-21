SJU hosts Northwestern Tuesday Night on the tennis court





Saint John’s tennis is rounding out its three-game homestand by hosting Northwestern at Sta-Fit in Sartell on Tuesday, March 21 at 7 p.m. A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John’s (4-6, 2-1 MIAC) enjoyed returning to the conference with a pair of wins over the weekend in Sartell. at Saint John’s 6, St. Olaf 3 The Johnnies recorded wins over Nos. 1-2 doubles and Nos. 3-6 singles in Saturday’s (March 18) win that ended a five-game skid. Junior Ian Adland (Brainerd, Minn.) and senior Will McDowell (Sioux Falls, SD/O’Gorman) recorded an 8-5 victory in No. 1 doubles and the duo consisting of senior Peyton Fischer (Spicer, Minn./Willmar) and sophomore Ryan wants (Northfield, Minn.) cruised to an 8-1 decision at No. 2. The Oles’ two singles victories were both via the super-breaker at Nos. 1 and 2. SJU won the other four singles matches in straight sets: senior Hunter Fischer (Spicer, Minn./Willmar) at No. 3 (6-3 and 6-4); Will at No. 4 (6-3 and 6-1); junior Daniel Perez (Quito, Ecuador) at number 5 (6-3 and 6-2); and junior Mark Rosen (Bloomington, Minn./Jefferson) at No. 6 (6-4 and 6-1). at Saint John’s 9, Saint Mary’s 0 SJU started the game with a 3-0 lead after a double play as the home team progressed to victories over Nos. 1 (8-2) and 3 (8-1). Peyton Fischer and Will played a much closer game, 8-6. The Johnnies and Cardinals battled for super breakers in three of six singles games. McDowell dropped his second set 6-4, but posted a 10-6 decision in the super-breaker at No. 1, while Fischer fought back from a 6-4 loss in his first set to take the second (6-4) and the super breaker with an inflated score of 12-10 at number 2. Rosen won his fourth consecutive game and team-leading seventh of the season (7-3 record), with a 10-2 victory in the super-breaker at No. 6. ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Will was named MIAC Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Week earlier today (March 20). He was the only Johnnie to win 2-0 in both singles (No. 4) and doubles (No. 2) this weekend. Will is currently 5-5 (2-1 MIAC) in singles this spring and 4-6 (2-1 MIAC) in doubles. A LOOK AT THE EAGLES: Northwestern (7-6, 0-0 UMAC) lost a few games last Saturday (March 18) in Owatonna, 5-4 vs. Wartburg (Iowa) and 6-3 vs. NAIA Morningside (Iowa). Junior Stewart Morrell is 7-6 at No. 1 singles, while sophomore Jacob Weddle is 7-5 at No. 2 and fifth-year senior Davis Pfaff is 7-6 (6-6 at No. 3). In doubles, Morrell is 9-3 (8-3 at No. 2) and Weddle is 8-4 (5-2 at No. 2). Both earned All-UMAC first-team honors last year after combining a 39-8 record in singles and 37-12 in doubles. LAST SPRING: SJU earned a hard-fought 6-3 away victory at Northwestern on April 21 (2022) in Roseville. The Johnnies won all three doubles matches, including a wild 8-7 win over No. 2 that ended with a 16-14 tie-breaker win over juniors Peyton and Will Fischer (Spicer, Minnesota/Willmar). Hunter Fischer /McDowell and Aadland/sophomore Cooper Anderson (St. Paul, Minn./White Bear Lake) took 8-1 wins over No. 1 and No. 3, respectively. The Eagles won all three top singles matches via the super breaker, while Mike Krasowski returned the favor at number 4 (4-6, 7-5, 10-7). Perez and Will Fischer recorded straight-set wins over Nos. 5 and 6, respectively. SERIES HISTORY: SJU is 5-0 all-time against Northwestern. Last year’s game was the first of the series outside Sartell’s indoor courts.

