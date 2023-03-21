The main storylines as the Texas A&M Aggies begin spring football practice

Texas A&M kicks off spring football practice Monday (and after the way basketball ended, the timing couldn’t be better), with 15 practices over the next four weeks culminating in the Maroon & White Spring Game on April 15.

If we’re honest, we don’t always learn much about teams in spring football. You have freshmen who have only been on campus for a few months, even more freshmen who don’t arrive until months later, and in the era of the transfer portal, there will probably be more departures and arrivals of upperclassmen. Add to that the fact that you’re only playing yourself (so any good play for one unit is a bad play for another) and it can be hard to draw many definitive conclusions. That said, there are some major storylines for A&M this spring as they try to recover from a disastrous 5-7 season in 2022.

The Bobby Petrino Experiment

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

More than anything, improvement in 2023 may (pun intended) depend on the success or failure of Jimbos hiring offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. The offense looked nothing short of terrible for most of last season, so even an average offense could pay huge dividends. As many have said, this feels like a potentially volatile mix of personalities that will be thrilling success or utter catastrophe. But at least from an Xs and Os perspective, the eyes of all fans will be on this new offensive system at Spring Ball. Hopefully the QBs can complete more than 36.9% of their passes in this year’s spring game (yes, I know the wind was a factor, but in hindsight this probably should have set off more alarm bells a year ago).

The running back room

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

2022 roars back Devon Achane is on his way to the NFL, and that means there are tons of carriers to go around. The only question is: who will get the majority? The Aggies have traditionally had a strong back under Jimbo Fisher, totaling at least 170 leads over the past five seasons. The only season where a second running back was even close to the starter in carry was when the Aggies had both Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane in 2020. But this should be a new offensive system as well as a new RB coach coming into the rotation Marquel Blackwell, so we honestly don’t know what to expect. Will we see a real incipient decline or more of a commission approach?

What we do know is that the Ags have no shortage of backfield options. Amari Daniels (5.6 yards each) and Leveon Moss (4.2 yards each) both proved effective in limited work in 2022. They will also be joined by freshman early enroller Rueben Owens, rated by some recruiting services as the best high school senior running school back in the country. I think it’s also safe to assume that you’ll see Earnest Crownover mixed in short range situations as well.

Secondary shaking

Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas A&M had the nation’s top pass defense in 2022, but after leaving for the NFL draft (Jaylon Jones/Antonio Johnson) and to the transfer portal (Denver Harris/Smoke Bouie/Marquis Groves-Killebrew/Myles Jones/Brian George/Josh Moten), you’ll see many new faces at Aggie Secondary this spring. The returning starters are CB Tyreek Chappell, returning super senior S Demani Richardson and S Jardin Gilbert, leaving at least two starting spots up for grabs. The odds-on favorites to fill those roles are likely sophomore Bryce Anderson (filling the corner spot vacated by Antonio Johnson) and UNC transfer Tony Grimes (playing the corner spot vacated by Jaylon Jones), but don’t count players like Jacoby Mathews along. , Jared Kerr, Deuce Harmon and Bobby Taylor enter the field. Aggies should also know about FSU transfer DB Sam McCall.

Super senior rescue?

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Would it surprise you to learn that A&M lost more juniors to the NFL Draft than seniors to graduation? Thanks to the return of super seniors S Demani Richardson, TE Max Wright and WR’s Ainias Smith and Jalen Preston, long snapper Conner Choate is the only senior lost after graduation. Given the departure from the transfer portal (especially at WR), the return of these seniors could prove invaluable. At best, they all make important contributions on the pitch. At worst, they are a stabilizing force that brings experienced leadership and depth, making the roster injury-proof. Either way, the fact that they’re back is nothing but good news, and their impact will be felt in the spring as well as the 2023 season.

Renovation restrictions

Just 11 months ago, the 12th Man Foundation announced her centennial campaign, which will fund a $200 million renovation that will include a new indoor practice facility, an academic and wellness center, renovations to the Bright Football Complex, and a new indoor track facility. Not long after, a smaller renovation of Kyle Field was announced that will add a level of luxury suites to the south end of Kyle Field.

Fast forward to now, and these renovations are in full swing, but spring practice pays the price of progress. The former Aggies indoor practice facility is long gone, but the new one is literally a shell of its future self at this point. While it’s slated to be ready by the time fall camp begins, A&M doesn’t appear to have an indoor practice option this spring. Plus, Kyle Field’s renovations mean the Maroon & White game will be played on only half of a field.

Portal paranoia?

Photo by: Dean Buscher/SYFY/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

While Texas A&M leads the SEC in cutting back production, they lost a ton of depth to the transfer portal in December and January. With a new portal window coming in May, it’s worth paying attention to which players appear buried on the depth chart and are unlikely to see any playtime. It sucks to talk about it, but it’s a reality in this current era of college football that you just never know what players are going to be in six months from now.

On a better note, A&M will likely want to make more additions through the portal in May as well, so the spring game may provide an even clearer picture of which position groups need some additions.