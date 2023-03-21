Sports
The main storylines as the Texas A&M Aggies begin spring football practice
Texas A&M kicks off spring football practice Monday (and after the way basketball ended, the timing couldn’t be better), with 15 practices over the next four weeks culminating in the Maroon & White Spring Game on April 15.
If we’re honest, we don’t always learn much about teams in spring football. You have freshmen who have only been on campus for a few months, even more freshmen who don’t arrive until months later, and in the era of the transfer portal, there will probably be more departures and arrivals of upperclassmen. Add to that the fact that you’re only playing yourself (so any good play for one unit is a bad play for another) and it can be hard to draw many definitive conclusions. That said, there are some major storylines for A&M this spring as they try to recover from a disastrous 5-7 season in 2022.
The Bobby Petrino Experiment
More than anything, improvement in 2023 may (pun intended) depend on the success or failure of Jimbos hiring offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. The offense looked nothing short of terrible for most of last season, so even an average offense could pay huge dividends. As many have said, this feels like a potentially volatile mix of personalities that will be thrilling success or utter catastrophe. But at least from an Xs and Os perspective, the eyes of all fans will be on this new offensive system at Spring Ball. Hopefully the QBs can complete more than 36.9% of their passes in this year’s spring game (yes, I know the wind was a factor, but in hindsight this probably should have set off more alarm bells a year ago).
The running back room
2022 roars back Devon Achane is on his way to the NFL, and that means there are tons of carriers to go around. The only question is: who will get the majority? The Aggies have traditionally had a strong back under Jimbo Fisher, totaling at least 170 leads over the past five seasons. The only season where a second running back was even close to the starter in carry was when the Aggies had both Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane in 2020. But this should be a new offensive system as well as a new RB coach coming into the rotation Marquel Blackwell, so we honestly don’t know what to expect. Will we see a real incipient decline or more of a commission approach?
What we do know is that the Ags have no shortage of backfield options. Amari Daniels (5.6 yards each) and Leveon Moss (4.2 yards each) both proved effective in limited work in 2022. They will also be joined by freshman early enroller Rueben Owens, rated by some recruiting services as the best high school senior running school back in the country. I think it’s also safe to assume that you’ll see Earnest Crownover mixed in short range situations as well.
Secondary shaking
Texas A&M had the nation’s top pass defense in 2022, but after leaving for the NFL draft (Jaylon Jones/Antonio Johnson) and to the transfer portal (Denver Harris/Smoke Bouie/Marquis Groves-Killebrew/Myles Jones/Brian George/Josh Moten), you’ll see many new faces at Aggie Secondary this spring. The returning starters are CB Tyreek Chappell, returning super senior S Demani Richardson and S Jardin Gilbert, leaving at least two starting spots up for grabs. The odds-on favorites to fill those roles are likely sophomore Bryce Anderson (filling the corner spot vacated by Antonio Johnson) and UNC transfer Tony Grimes (playing the corner spot vacated by Jaylon Jones), but don’t count players like Jacoby Mathews along. , Jared Kerr, Deuce Harmon and Bobby Taylor enter the field. Aggies should also know about FSU transfer DB Sam McCall.
Super senior rescue?
Would it surprise you to learn that A&M lost more juniors to the NFL Draft than seniors to graduation? Thanks to the return of super seniors S Demani Richardson, TE Max Wright and WR’s Ainias Smith and Jalen Preston, long snapper Conner Choate is the only senior lost after graduation. Given the departure from the transfer portal (especially at WR), the return of these seniors could prove invaluable. At best, they all make important contributions on the pitch. At worst, they are a stabilizing force that brings experienced leadership and depth, making the roster injury-proof. Either way, the fact that they’re back is nothing but good news, and their impact will be felt in the spring as well as the 2023 season.
Renovation restrictions
Just 11 months ago, the 12th Man Foundation announced her centennial campaign, which will fund a $200 million renovation that will include a new indoor practice facility, an academic and wellness center, renovations to the Bright Football Complex, and a new indoor track facility. Not long after, a smaller renovation of Kyle Field was announced that will add a level of luxury suites to the south end of Kyle Field.
Fast forward to now, and these renovations are in full swing, but spring practice pays the price of progress. The former Aggies indoor practice facility is long gone, but the new one is literally a shell of its future self at this point. While it’s slated to be ready by the time fall camp begins, A&M doesn’t appear to have an indoor practice option this spring. Plus, Kyle Field’s renovations mean the Maroon & White game will be played on only half of a field.
Portal paranoia?
While Texas A&M leads the SEC in cutting back production, they lost a ton of depth to the transfer portal in December and January. With a new portal window coming in May, it’s worth paying attention to which players appear buried on the depth chart and are unlikely to see any playtime. It sucks to talk about it, but it’s a reality in this current era of college football that you just never know what players are going to be in six months from now.
On a better note, A&M will likely want to make more additions through the portal in May as well, so the spring game may provide an even clearer picture of which position groups need some additions.
Survey
What are you going to focus on most during spring training
-
83%
Petrino’s foul
(265 votes)
-
3%
The RB rotation
(11 votes)
-
1%
Who starts in secondary
(5 votes)
-
-
3%
Feature updates (this is a strange choice)
(12 votes)
-
6%
Potential portal players
(19 votes)
316 votes in total
Vote now
|
Sources
2/ https://www.goodbullhunting.com/2023/3/20/23648364/the-top-storylines-as-texas-a-m-aggies-begins-spring-football-practice-sec
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Spotify removes Bollywood songs in licensing dispute | Bollywood
- Boris Johnson: Will the Partygate investigation spell the end for the former prime minister?
- Ayrton Senna Netflix mini-series: Actor who will play three-time F1 champion Ayrton Senna in new Netflix series revealed
- Cozy fashion pays off
- Can’t find your favorite Bollywood song on Spotify? here’s why
- A 15% stock market crash in 2023 will bring ’14 months of pain’ – EB Tucker
- Brian Cox Is the Only ‘Succession’ Actor Who Doesn’t Conflict With the Show’s Ending
- Saul Nash joins Equinox for fashion and fitness collaboration
- The end of Boris Johnson – POLITICO
- Furious Bollywood fans say their playlists were shredded after Spotify deleted songs
- Inside the Fashion Trust US Awards Inaugural Ceremony in Los Angeles
- With movies like Inside, an actor does the heavy lifting