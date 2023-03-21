Sports
Defense Line Evolution to Promising Start for BYU Football | News, sports, jobs
Friday’s BYU football practice ended with a four-minute series of drills. That’s when the Cougar offense gets the ball and tries to run four minutes off the clock, just like it would if he was leading in the closing minutes of a game.
That puts a lot of pressure on BYU’s defensive line to be disruptive and prevent the ball carriers from finding holes.
How did Cougar junior defensive lineman Caden Haws think his group was doing?
I thought the defense looked great, Haws said. We got some stops and everyone was just doing their job. Were excited.
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said defense effectiveness in situations like the one they focused on Friday depends on the line.
Sione Pouha has done a great job with the inner defense, working with them to be disruptive and get into the backfield, Sitake said. It all starts with those guys inside, but Kelly Poppinga did a great job with the defensive ends as well. When you get that done, it starts first at the front and that makes the job easier for the lenders.
As with many aspects of the defense under new coordinator Jay Hill, Cougar’s defensive linemen are being instructed to act differently than they have in the past.
It’s much more aggressive, Haws said. Were no more two-gapping or anything like that. It’s much more gap noise. We get to fire the ball and wreak some havoc. So it’s different.
He said becoming more assertive is the way everyone would rather play.
We love it, Haws said. I feel like we got used to it pretty quickly and now it’s just keying in the technique and making everything perfect.
When asked what the biggest challenge was, he said it wasn’t that hard to get used to the new style.
I really think it makes everything easier, Haws said. You still need to know your assignment, but after you know what your assignment is or where you’re supposed to be, you can just turn off your brain and just respond. So you don’t have to think much.
He believes that if the defensive front can create more problems for opposing attacks, it will make a big difference to the entire defense.
I think it allows for a little bit more free football, which is something our coaches have talked about a lot, Haws said. The more pressure we get, the less time they have to cover. When they know they only have to cover for a few seconds, they can indulge themselves and then it’s game over. They get a choice or get a bag, so it’s really free.
It’s also going to put more on the individual players to win their matchups. That’s one of the keys to successful football, so BYU’s defense needs to let that happen as much as possible.
One of the guys the Cougars will be counting on is junior defensive end Tyler Batty, who has already impressed Sitake back in the spring.
I’m really impressed with Tyler, said Sitake. He did really good things in the spring. He’s just way beyond what I thought he would be and really starting to come into his own. I don’t usually talk about individuals, but I think he’s a guy who stands out quite a bit.
Haws said there are some guys in the defensive tackle spot in the mix, guys like Atunaisa Mahe, John Nelson, Jackson Cravens and Joshua Singh. The person who has the biggest impact, according to Haws, is Pouha.
Coach is great, Haws said. We really love him. He played in the Premier League for a long time. It’s nice to learn from a guy who played the game at our position and did very well for a long time. He is a great teacher who helps us understand the technique, the fundamentals and the scheme. He has been a great addition to our room.
