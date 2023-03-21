Spring football practice opens Tuesday





Tweet #LOYALandTRUE Eastern Illinois football will open spring training this week as head coach Chris Wilkersongets begins his second season as head coach of the Panthers. EIU opens Spring Practice on March 21 with its 15 spring practice dates culminating in the Blue/White Spring Game on April 22 at O’Brien Field. This year’s Spring Game is scheduled for 11 a.m., with former EIU quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo set to retire his number as part of the Spring Game festivities. More details will follow closer to this year’s spring competition. Garoppolo, who recently signed a free contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, will be back on campus as the main guest at that night’s EIU Gala. Public tickets for the EIU Gale event go on sale on Tuesday (March 21), with presale currently available for EIU Panther Club members. EIU opens the 2023 season on August 31 in the state of Indiana for a game on September 9 at Bowling Green. EIU’s home opener is against Illinois State in the Mid-America Classic on September 16. That will be the first of five home games this fall for EIU. Additional home dates include McNeese on September 23, UT Martin on October 7 for Homecoming, Bryant on October 21, and Tennessee State on November 11. Season ticket renewals begin later this spring. Training dates spring 2023 21 March

March 23

March 26

28th of March

30 March

April 2

April 4

6 April

April 7

11 April

13th of April

April 16

April 18

20th of April

April 22 Spring game

