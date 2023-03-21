Confidence is on the rise with 5 star QB Jadyn Davis





Michigan Football hosted five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis for a visit this weekend and confidence in a commitment to the Wolverines is building afterward. Heading into this weekend, we said Michigan football should wrap up with five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. Whatever that means, it means different things to different people. I didn’t think Michigan football needed a commitment this weekend. He clearly didn’t get one. According to what Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider wrote this morningit also doesn’t sound like there’s a scheduled announcement date yet. However, the Wolverines certainly improved their position this weekend. There’s no doubt about that. EJ Holland of The Wolverine indicated this in his closing of the visit. Webb indicated the same. He also increased the confidence level of his crystal ball from seven to eight. The visit would become important because it gave Davis a chance to observe a number of things, especially new quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell. Campbell has received rave reviews from other highly acclaimed quarterbacks on the recruiting trail and it seems he did well with Davis as well, at least judging by the reactions of the recruiting experts. Michigan football has all the dynamism The Wolverines were seen as the leader in this recruitment. However, Ohio State, North Carolina, Clemson and others lie in wait. Michigan football has to close and it feels like they may have. Denard Robinson, the former UM quarterback, who is now part of the recruiting operation, teased some positive news. That may not be about Davis, but it sure feels that way. Blake Frazier, a man trending with crystal balls to the Wolverines, also tweeted this photo featuring Davis, Jordan Marshall, and Brady Prieskorn. Brice Marich of The Michigan Insider also posted a new crystal ball projection for Davis to land with the Wolverines. Now we await the announcement of a commitment date. There is hope that this can be over soon and from Michigan’s football perspective that is what needs to happen or the Wolverines will have to expand the board.

