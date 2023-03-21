Why ESPN Shook Up Monday Night Football with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Stay up to date with the latest sports media Sign up for Andrew Marchand’s Sports Clicker, a weekly Sports+ exclusive.

After the first year of its new stand of Joe Buck And Troy AikmanESPN changed the producer and director for Monday Night Football.

The news: Producer Phil Dean and director Jimmy Platt are out, and producer Steve Ackels and director Derek Mobley are in. Platt becomes the director of the national college football championship game and Dean goes to the No. 2 college football team. As relegations go, those are pretty good landing spots.

We spoke about it pod from last weekwhich got some attention, and terrible announcements Sean Kelly published a piece including my comments and citing some unidentified production people.

So let’s take a look at what we know after talking to non-attribution sources and after talking to Buck on the record.

1. Let’s Face It: It’s not fair to say Aikman or Buck demoted Dean and Platt, but sources said ESPN executives knew they weren’t happy with the broadcast leadership. There was frustration with Dean from the booth. Known as a good guy and strong producer, he was a bit too laid back for Buck and Aikman.







ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro Getty Images

2. Aikmans and Buck’s feelings were known: Top ESPN executives including Stephanie Druley, EVP for event and studio production, were aware of Aikmans and Buck’s feelings. Druley is the one who told the chairman Jimmy Pitaro she wanted to make the change.

It was her decision because there were aspects of the broadcast that Druley and Lee mountingsenior vice president of production, according to sources, was not seen implemented, along with the stand being dissatisfied.

And Buck and Aikman love Ackels, according to sources. Broadcasts happen quickly and you have to be able to rely on your producer completely when you’re in a booth.

Mobley apparently could have had the director’s position when ESPN made a change four years ago, but declined because he preferred to stick with the national championship at the time and ESPN didn’t have a Super Bowl yet.

3. ESPN’s Super Bowl Game Plan: ESPN looks at it this way: First, they got the rights to the Super Bowl. Then they signed Buck and Aikman. Now they think Ackels and Mobley are their best pairing going into their Super Bowl four years from now.







ESPN/ABC is preparing to broadcast the Super Bowl in 2027. AP

Ackels and Mobley are a package deal as they have worked together in the past. This affects the whole crew as they might want their own people in their crew. So some of the people who lined up to do the Super Bowl may not be now.

4. Private Jets and Zooms: Buck and Aikman fly private on race day on some, not all, Mondays. They started this when they called the No. 1 Sunday afternoon games at Fox. CBSs Tony Romano arrives late on Saturday at some CBS games for Sunday games, according to sources. In a Zoom world, there’s an argument that it’s more efficient to travel on this schedule, rather than arriving a few days early for face-to-face meetings with head coaches and players. But you have to maintain the level of broadcasting that CBS has been at Jim Nantzs and Romos regression. Buck and Aikman sounded really good last season.

5. Schism Created: However, when you show up on game day, you get the feeling within a crew that the announcers are the stars and the production people are the helpers. Buck and Aikman fly privately, arrive late, and leave right after the game ends. It’s not John Madden come on the cruiser. But if they’re prepared and sound good, does it matter to the viewer?







Tony Romo’s travel habits may be similar to those of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, but Romo-Jim Nantz’s broadcast showed signs of a decline in 2022. AP

6. Here’s the Deal: ESPN wanted Buck and Aikman. They paid them a boatload of money. ESPN was in no position to dictate terms on anything. If the network wanted them, it had to agree to let Buck and Aikman do it their way. After a year, ESPN would make the deal again, even though Buck and Aikman are big Zoomers and advocates for conference calls for their preparation. They’ve been calling games for over two decades, which means they’ve got a lot of spice and can get away with it. They sounded good last season. We wouldn’t recommend it Tom Brady try it this way as a rookie.

7. Ornery 8?: Aikman likes things a certain way. If you ever saw Aikman on the sideline with the Cowboys, he would be yelling at his offensive line. This may cause tension, but he won three Super Bowls and has risen in the analyst field to land a five-year, $90 million deal. At the end, there was a disconnect between Aikman and Fox. It’s all part of the package.

8. What Buck Says: I spoke to Buck for the podcast last week and he gave me an on-the-record quote.

Those decisions are made far above us, Buck told The Post. We’re the new guys on the block. Those are rated above where we sit. I’m proud of what we’ve all done and where we’re going.







Troy Aikman likes things a certain way, dating back to his days as the Cowboys quarterback. New York Post

9. What Aikman Says: Aikman declined a request to interview him. A PR person said he appreciated my reaching out.

Everyone wants to feel valued, from the production people to the millionaires in the state to the executives. That’s the moral of the story.

Fast clicks

A shining moment Friday for CBS/Turners Jamie Erdalwho first had to corral Fairleigh Dickinson’s head coach Tobin Anderson amid the celebration after his team’s epic upset over No. 1 seed Purdue and then asked about his dead fathertrainer too.

It brought a tear to Anderson and gave the instant classic even more meaning.







It was about time CBS took Greg Gumbel off play-by-play duties. Allen Kee/CBS

CBS had to make a change Greg Gumbell on NFL play-by-play. It’s hard when announcers are unaware of the action, making it necessary to act. Gumbel, 76, called Super Bowls and became the only African American to do so as a play-by player. In 2004, Jim Nantz replace rubber. Going back in the archives, I found this interesting quote after CBS traded Nantz to the No. 1 NFL play-by-play ranking and made Gumbel the host of NFL Today. My first choice would have been to continue, Gumbel told the Dallas Morning News. Instead, Nantz took Gumbel’s place. Gumbel went back to play-by-play, but was at the bottom of the depth chart. He will continue to host the NCAA Tournament. In terms of who replaces Gumbel, Tom McCarthy would think to be in the running for more games, and Andrew Catalon would be the odds-on favorite to move up the depth chart behind Nantz, Ian Eagle And Kevin Harlan.

MLB Networks Intentional Talk gets a new look and sound as Ryan Dempster And Sierra Santos will be on the program together with Kevin Millar. The new set-up will take effect on March 31, the day after Opening Day.

Pac-12 and Apple







Where will Pac-12 football like this clash between Oregon and the state of Oregon be seen in 2024? Getty Images

If the Pac-12 reached the $300 million a year mark, which essentially matches the deal the Big 12 received from ESPN and Fox Sports, Apple would be the most likely platform to pay that right now, as we reported last month.

To be clear, we’re not saying that’s happening, but Apple is the company that could potentially reach that number, and adding Pac-12 rights fits into what Apple is seemingly trying to do in the sport. But it appears to be an all-Apple deal.

However, Apple is going on Apple Watch time, which is to say it’s not jumping for anyone. They didn’t do it for the NFL in the failed Sunday Ticket negotiations. They didn’t do it for MLS. So if the Pac-12 wants answers before April 15, it might get them from Apple, but that’s not certain. It is one of the most powerful and richest companies and the decision makers know that.

The Pac-12 could return to ESPN/ABC, but the deal that was once on the table for the same $31 million per year per team that the Big 12 got is no longer there. If the Pac-12 returns to ESPN, it probably means he’s willing to take less money in exchange for exposure. At this point, a deal with ESPN is not yet close.







Apple has been positioned as the most likely purchaser for Pac-12 rights. REUTERS

Amazon Prime Video is an option, but they don’t want tonnage. A Friday night game might make sense with Thursday Night Football promotion, but as we’ve said many times, Amazon only does it when it makes sense. Amazon won’t go crazy over the Pac-12.

This brings it back to Apple. The company is trying to figure out what it’s doing in sports on Apple TV+. They have the $2.5 billion all-in MLS deal for a decade. With MLB, they pay $55 million a year in rights fees and a $30 million warranty on advertising. While it’s just the beginning, a college football deal kind of fits in.

That said, Apple is picky and always taking deals. There is no evidence that college sports would work exclusively on a streamer.

And we don’t know exactly where Apple stands in the negotiations with the Pac-12. If not Apple, then who?

There could always be other wildcards, but they are not visible at the moment. That’s why the president of the University of Arizona Robert Robbins says he needs to see the numbers compared to what the Big 12 could offerthat’s the money quote from his interviews with CBS Sports and athletics.

Schein signs up for new SiriusXM term







Adam Schein signed a four-year contract extension with SiriusXM. Getty Images for SiriusXM

Adam Schein has agreed to a new four-year deal with SiriusXM, according to sources.

Schein, 45, is one of the better sports hosts out there and has become a mainstay of the network mid-morning Chris Russo comes on Mad Dog Radio in the afternoon. Schein started there in 2004.

He will continue with his podcast, which will now take the name Rise and Schein. He is also under contract with CBS Sports until next year.

If Michael Kay retired from radio, we thought Schein would have been a good choice for ESPN New York in the afternoon. Kay strongly considered leaving radio, but ESPN stepped out and Kay re-signed for several years at seven figures a year, according to sources.