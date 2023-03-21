Who’s gone and who’s not practicing, spring camp day 1

Here are the Huskers Matt Rhule said left the Nebraska football team or didn’t practice on the first day of spring camp.
Who’s gone
Statistics: Did not play in 2022, appeared in two games in 2021
What Matt Rhule Said: “Great boy, just decided not to play, so he recently moved.”
Statistics:Appeared in three games in 2022, recorded three receptions for 90 yards in 2021
What Rule said:“Chris Hickman is not with the team… Both guys (Hickman and Tyreke Johnson) have moved on on their own.”
Statistics:Did not play in 2022, appeared in two games in 2021
What Rule said:“Tyreke Johnson is not with the team…Both guys (Johnson and Hickman) went on their own.”
Who is not practicing
Why not practice: suspended
Statistics:Recorded 218 carries for 915 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns and an average of 76.3 rushing yards per game in 2022, also caught 18 passes for 104 yards, was All-Big Ten honorable mention
What Rule said:“Anthony Grant is not with us right now. I’ve suspended Anthony until I feel like he’s ready to rejoin us. Working on academics and just general things with him, nothing bad except our standards as a program. So “Anthony isn’t practicing with us today and that will be day by day. Good boy, just point him in the right direction.”
Why not practice:suspended
Statistics:Recorded 17 tackles and four pass breakups in 2022, also had 12 kickoff returns for 221 yards
What Rule said:“Anthony Grant and Tommi Hill were not allowed to train today. That will be day by day.”
Why not practice:Injured
Statistics:Played in five games in 2022, completing 10-of-19 passes for 96 yards and rushing 12 times for 28 yards
What Rule said:“Casey and Logan aren’t throwing yet.”
Why not practice:Injured
Statistics:Started 10 games in 2022, completed 173–274 passes (63%) for 2,407 yards and 17 touchdowns, also recorded by adding five rushing touchdowns
What Rule said:‘Casey doesn’t do anything. He’s not allowed to throw yet.’
Who is restricted
Statistics:Did not play in 2022
What Rule said:“Fidone is now mad at me for restricting what he does. He is perfectly healthy, but I’m going to restrict him all spring. We need to get him into the season.”
Nebraska football 2023 commits
Dwight Bootle, CB, Miami, Florida
Jaidyn Doss, WR, Peculiar, Missouri
Brock Knutson, OL, Scottsbluff, Nebraska
Maverick Noonan, EDGE, Omaha (Elkhorn South)
Dylan Rogers, RAND, Cypress, Texas
Sam Sledge, OL, Omaha (Creighton Prep)
Riley Van Poppel, OL, Argyle, Texas
Rahmir Stewart, S., Philadelphia
Kai Wallin, EDGE, Sacramento, California.
Mason Goldman, OL, Gretna
Syncere Safeeullah, S, Bradenton, Florida (IMG Academy)
Jason Maciejczak, DL, Pierre, SD
University of North Dakota, thank you! I can’t thank you enough for the relationships we’ve built and the people we’ve met! That being said, I am extremely blessed with the opportunity to play in the Big 10 and very excited to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/kVt4Tf4Diu
Maciejczak_64 (@Maciejczak6) December 19, 2022
Tristan Alvano, K, Omaha (Omaha Westside)
Malachi Coleman, WR, Lincoln East
Eric Fields, L.B., Ardmore, Oklahoma.
Vincent Carroll-Jackson, DL, Harrisburg, Pa.
Demitrius Bell, W.R., Nashville, Tennessee
Ethan Nation, CB, Roswell, Georgia
BREAKING: 2023 CB Ethan Nation Committed to Nebraska!
The 511 160 CB from Roswell, GA chose the Cornhuskers over Auburn, Ohio State, Colorado and Houston.
He joins Nebraska’s No. 33 class in the 2023 team rankings https://t.co/kJFTnqg7xt pic.twitter.com/vYoUKgxYDW
Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 3, 2023