Sports
Iowa football players recap pro day with all 32 NFL teams in attendance
IOWA CITY Former Iowa linebacker Seth Benson had one goal before the start of Iowa’s pro day Monday: to show teams how he works.
The three-time All-Big Ten roster enjoyed a productive college career, but did not receive an invitation to the NFL Combine. Monday was his chance to show himself off in front of NFL scouts, and there were many in attendance.
Iowa’s athletic department said 66 personnel from all 32 NFL teams attended the school’s Hansen Football Performance Center.
“It’s been a long process,” Benson said. “You’re just kind of ready, like, ‘When is pro day? When is pro day?’ And it’s finally here. I trained here (because) I have a lot of faith in this program and the coaches. They had me ready and I’m just excited to take the next step.”
Benson was one of nine Iowa players to participate in Monday’s pro day. The others: Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Kaevon Merriweather, Riley Moss, Monte Pottebaum, Jack Plumb, Lukas Van Ness and John Waggoner.
Joining Benson as non-Combine contestants were Plumb, Pottebaum and Waggoner. Monday not only served as a chance to impress with on-field workouts, players met teams in interviews in an effort to get on their radar.
“I’m just a guy who can come in and be reliable,” Wagoner said of his elevator pitch to NFL teams. “I come in, work hard and go into battle.”
While those four players got through the most workouts, Iowa’s Combine participants were selective in their drills. Most opted for positional drills and team encounters only after strong showings at the Combine last month. For example, Moss and Van Ness met “multiple” teams after practices.
LaPorta noted that he bench pressed (he didn’t do it at the Combine) and finished with 16 reps at 225 pounds.
More:Five former Iowa football players competed in the NFL Combine. Here’s how they fared.
Afterwards, players noticed the difference between preparing for specific tests in a professional day/combination environment and preparing to play football. The drills are designed to test players’ overall athleticism, with an emphasis on speed and explosiveness. With this part of the process behind them, their training will again focus on their respective football positions.
“You’re basically just training for the specific exercises,” Merriweather said. “It’s doing things to perfect those little things so you can get the best times. My training in the future will be focused on football, focusing on my (defensive back) work, footwork, etc.”
Players also provided insight into how conversations with NFL teams have gone so far. Benson stated that conversations vary by interview session; some could be football-related, with teams asking players to dissect formations, and others could just be general questions about their upbringing, personal values, and more. Others are a compilation tape of players, showing both good and bad moves, that are reviewed with team personnel.
Now that drill training is over, players can implement the feedback they’ve heard from NFL teams into football practices and individual workouts with teams that request it.
“I feel like I have a long way to go as a blocker,” LaPorta said. “Being able to use coaching’s feedback and tips as far as what they’re looking for is techniques (which I’m looking forward to).”
Several players will remain in Iowa until the draft to continue their training with their own staff. There are current NFL players who train in Iowa during the off-season as well, and they have been a helpful resource for the current pool of NFL potentials.
The biggest piece of advice: try to enjoy the process and remember that it only takes one chance.
“Once you have that opportunity, you just have to go for it,” said Benson. “That’s the main thing. You just have to get your foot in the door and let go from there.”
