The Minnesota men’s hockey team opens its “Skate for Six” as the top seed at the 2023 NCAA Fargo Regional Thursday at 8 p.m. against No. 4-seed Canisius. Watch the post-season game live from Scheels Arena on ESPN2 or listen on the Gopher Radio Network 103.5 FM/AM-1130 KTLK.

The Golden Gophers will be the first program in NCAA men’s hockey history to play in 40 NCAA tournaments when they take to the ice Thursday night. For more information on tickets, regional schedule, radio partners and tournament news, click HERE for the Gopher Hockey Postseason Central page.

BACK IN THE NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT

The five-time National Champion Gophers are back in the 16-team NCAA Tournament for a third straight season and hold a record 40th time in the program’s history. They have an all-time 58–40 record, and the 58 wins are the most of any college hockey team in tournament history. Under head coach Bob Motzko , Minnesota has a 3-2 record on the national stage and has won at least one game in its two previous trips to the event, including a spot in the NCAA Frozen Four a year ago. The Gophers have the best winning percentage in the country against other teams in the field, with a 12-5 (.706) record against five of the 15 tournament teams during the 2022-23 season.

HOBEY BAKER FINALISTS FOR GOPHERS DUO

Minnesota Logan Koley And Matthew Knees were both named 2023 Hobey Baker Memorial Award Top 10 Finalist. The Gophers are one of only three NCAA teams with at least four Hobey Baker Memorial Award winners in program history, as Jordan Leopold (2002), Brian Bonin (1996), Robb Stauber (1988), and Neal Broten (1981) all the prestigious honor. A 30-member selection committee and another round of fan voting via the Hobey website from March 17-26 will determine this year’s Hobey Baker winner. The Hobey Hat Trick (three finalists) will be announced on March 30.

B1G POST-SEASON HONOR

Minnesota’s regular-season dominance and sixth Big Ten Conference championship showed in post-season voting, as it made three All-B1G First Team, three All-B1G Second Team, and three All-B1G Freshman Team selections deserved, along with three major awards. The six all-league honorees are the most ever for the Gophers and only the second time in league history that a team has won six selections in a single season. Matthew Knees (Player of the Year), Brock Faber (Defensive Player of the Year) and Bob Motzko (Coach of the Year) earned big awards and Faber and Motzko went for the same awards in consecutive years. Knies and Faber were joined Logan Koley on the All-B1G First Team, while Just close , Jackson LaCombe And Jimmy Snuggerud were selected to the All-B1G Second Team. Ryan Johnson was named to the honorable mention team and was awarded the B1G Sportsmanship Award and Luke Mittelstadt along with Cooley and Snuggerud, earned a spot on the All-B1G Freshman Team.

HISTORY WITH THE GOLDEN GRIFFINS

Minnesota has met Canisius just once in its 102 years of existence, packing a 1-0 shutout on home ice on October 28, 2012. Kyle Rau scored the only goal of the game 12 seconds into play for the No. Gophers’ ranking, while Adam Wilcox scored the first of his 13 career shutouts, tied for most of any goaltender in the program’s history.

MEET CANISIUS

The Golden Griffins earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Atlantic Hockey Association Tournament Championship on Saturday on a shutout of Holy Cross. It is only the second trip to the postseason event in the program’s history, and the first in 10 seasons, for Canisius, entering the national tournament after winning nine of the last 12. Keaton Mastrodonato (36 points) and Ryan Miotto (34 points) team up offensively and have a combined 12 power play goals and eight game winners, while goaltender Jacob Barczewski ranks eighth nationally with a save percentage of .925 in 31 starts with three shutouts, all of them in the last nine matches. Compared to Minnesota, the Golden Griffins nearly doubled penalty minutes on average with 13 per game and a total of 534 minutes in the penalty area this season.

Chasing ONE Milestone

First round NHL draft picks in 2022, Logan Koley (third overall) and Jimmy Snuggerud (23rd overall) continue to provide the team with offensive pace throughout their freshman campaigns with 52 and 49 points, respectively, tied for third and fifth in the NCAA. The duo is aiming to become the first-ever set of rookies to reach 50 points in program history, when Cooley hit the milestone on March 11 against Michigan State. He is the first Gopher freshman with 50 points since Phil Kessel posted 51 in 2005–06 and Snuggerud is just one point away as his 49 points are ninth by a freshman all-time at Minnesota.

KNEE TO THE TOP

sophomore Matthew Knees continues to score goals at elite level this season as he has hit the back of the net in 19 of 36 matches played and is seventh in total with 21 goals. The B1G Player of the Year and finalist of the Hobey Baker Award, he has recorded two multi-goal outings this year, against Michigan on January 20 and at Penn State on February 18, including the overtime game winner of both outings. The product from Phoenix, Ariz. has generated all but four of his 41 total points (21 goals and 20 assists) in Maroon and Gold wins. He remains the NCAA leader with seven game-winning goals, got the tiebreaker score in both games against Penn State in a season-ending road sweep, and continues to average more than a point per game in his Gophers’ career, totaling 74 points (36 goals, 38 assists) in 69 games.

LACOMBE CLIMBS SCORING LIST

Senior Jackson LaCombe has posted the best offensive season of his four-year career with a total of 32 points in 33 appearances along the blue line. The most impressive part of that tally is that the Eden Prairie, Minn. native has 18 points in 15 games against teams ranked in the top 10. He has at least one point in 11 of those 15 games, including a pair of three-point performances. With his helper against Michigan on March 18, LaCombe passed former All-American Paul Martin (2000-2003) with his 78th career support, while his 96 career points moved him into a tie for 16th with Bart Larson (1977-81) on all-time points by a list of defensemen.

CLOSE THE EYES ON THE ELDERLY

Minnesota Just close was selected as one of nine semifinalists for the 2023 Mike Richter Award, given to the top goaltender in NCAA Division I men’s hockey, but not as one of three finalists. He remains the B1G leader in goals against average (2.02), wins (23) and shutouts (6) and is second in save percentage (.927), all of which rank in the top six nationally. His nine career shutouts are tied for seventh in program history, having done so in just 51 career starts. Honored by the conference as a star of the week four times during the season, the senior has a 1.87 goals against average, .936 save percentage and an 11-4-1 record since the calendar switched to 2023. Even more impressive is what the Kindersley, Saskatchewan native has been able to compete against the best teams in the country, posting a 2.04 GAA in a top-15 program.

FAST FORWARD

The Gophers’ third line has come on strong lately and has expanded the team’s scoring depth Rhett Pitlick , Aaron Hughen And Connor Kurt have used their speed to impress along the stretch. Pitlick has a point in nine of his last 10 appearances, including setting a new career high with a six game point streak, for a career-best 22 points overall. The sophomore has scored two goals in that span, reached a career-best 10 after peaking in the B1G championship game, and capitalized on his playability to create chances with eight assists. Meanwhile, Huglen begins to capitalize by finding the back of the net with four goals and seven points in an 11-game span and Kurth has three points and a plus-10 rating in the same span.

LOCALLY SOURCES

Named the State of Hockey, Minnesota is known for its strong history of players starting to skate on local ice caps and backyard ponds. That has led to a deep pipeline of talent to colleges across the country, especially the University of Minnesota. The Gophers’ roster features a collection of 26 student-athletes, 20 of whom were born and raised within state lines. Even more impressive is the fact that 16 of the Minnesotans on the team come within 40 miles of campus.

WHEN YOU CALL MY NAME

Fourteen of the 26 players on Minnesota’s roster have had their names called in the NHL Entry Draft, with six of them in this year’s freshman class. The Gophers have had the most all-time draft selections (227) of any NCAA men’s hockey program, having added four in July 2022. At least one Gopher has been drafted in 48 of the last 49 NHL Entry Drafts dating back to 1974, with 2001 being the only exception. Only Harvard has more draft picks (15) on its NCAA roster for the 2022-23 season.