Neault and Widner earn All-Pac-12 Honors





SAN FRANCISCO – Senior Chloe Widner was selected as a member of the All-Pac-12 First Team on bars and sophomores Brenna Neault was named an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection in the all-around, the conference announced Tuesday. Seniorwas selected as a member of the All-Pac-12 First Team on bars and sophomoreswas named an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection in the all-around, the conference announced Tuesday. Widner is the Cardinal’s most recent bar selection since Elizabeth Price earned the honor in 2018. The Frisco, Texas native finished the regular season with an NQS of 9,930, tied for sixth in the conference and tied for 18th in the nation . Widner won two bar titles during the season, both against Washington, with scores of 9.925 (vs. Washington) and 9.975 (at Washington, new career total), and scored over 9.900 in her last six appearances at the event. As a senior, Widner set or tied career best scores on vault (9.900), bars (9.975), beam (9.975), floor (9.950), and all-around (39.625). After an incredible freshman year, Neault continued her success in a Stanford leotard as a sophomore. The Rancho Cucamonga, California native competed in all four events in all but one game this season, earning two all-around titles (vs. Washington, Feb. 13 and at Washington, Feb. 20) and a career-best all-around total of 39,650 in Washington, Feb. 20. Her NQS of 39,455 is eighth best in the Pac-12 conference and ranks 30th in the NCAA. Neault competes in the NCAA Regionals after finishing in first place in session one of the Pac-12 championships in the all-around competition, and during the season he achieved or matched his best in all four events (vault-9,850, matched; bars- 9,950, set; beam- 9,950, set; floor- 9,925, set) and in the all-round competition. The All-Pac-12 First Team consists of the top six all-around performers and the top six performers in each individual event (including ties) based on national qualifying scores. All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention consists of seventh- and eighth-place performances in each individual event and the all-around (including ties) based on national qualifying scores. Stanford finished its regular season ranked No. 20 nationally, with an NQS of 196,930, more than half a point higher than last year’s total. The Cardinal travels to Los Angeles, California to compete in the NCAA Regionals hosted by UCLA, competing in the Regional Semifinals on Thursday night against No. 4 UCLA, No. 13* Missouri, and the winner of the first round between Boise State and BYU.

