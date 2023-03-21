Table tennis – trophies and triumphs

The end of the season is approaching in Scottish table tennis. Several notable tournaments have taken place, as the local leagues come to an end.

After victories for Calum Morrison and Faye Leggett at the National Championships, the Edinburgh and Lothian table tennis players have achieved further success.

Intercompetition

Edinburgh and Lothians lifted the coveted Stewart McGowan trophy at the recent Inter-League event in Perth. This annual competition, organized by Table Tennis Scotland, includes teams representing Scotland’s various local leagues in different age group events. These range from minors (under 13) to veterans (over 40). The two-day competition was packed with good matches, with all associations contributing well to the whole.

The Edinburgh & Lothians side were winners in five categories: Veteran Men, Women’s, Junior Girls, Junior Boys and Minor Boys. They dominated the women’s event, with their B team winning the event, beating the Edinburgh & Lothians A team 3-0 in the final match.

It was an intense, high quality match between the two sides, with the pair of Mae Ng (Edinburgh University) and Emma Qu (Murrayfield) playing particularly well to beat the A-team featuring recently crowned Scottish champions Faye Leggett. In the Junior Girl’s event, Holly McNamara (Edinburgh University) and the rapidly improving Nichole Lee (Murrayfield) came out on top.

The Edinburgh & Lothians Inter-League team of players and coaches, at Bell’s Sports Center in Perth.

The veterans event is often one of the most contested events on the Inter-League and this was certainly true this year, with very little between the top teams. The Edinburgh & Lothians veteran team, captained by Keith Dingwall, finished tied for points with Dundee A and Aberdeen, but made it out on countback. After losing to Aberdeen, a very narrow, thrilling victory over Dundee was key to their victory. Greig McDonell’s ‘ugly’ victory over Paul Monteith typified the hard-fought nature of the match.

The Junior Boys event was particularly exciting and concluded with a fantastic final between West of Scotland and Edinburgh & Lothians. The match continued until the final game, a high-quality affair between Murrayfield’s Charlie McGowan and North Ayrshire’s Nathan Hogg. The match reached a crescendo in the fourth set. Play on other tables was interrupted as players and spectators tried to catch a glimpse of the denouement. The rallies became longer and more intense. Hogg valiantly defended three match points before McGowan’s fine forehand loop helped him seal the set 15-13 and the game 3-1. McGowan’s little hop of delight showed the importance of victory to him and his party.

Another fantastic conclusion saw Bohao Chen defeat Matthew Psonka (Aberdeen) in an epic duel to help his team capture the Minor Boys trophy. Once again, all eyes were on a match with fluctuating fortunes and emotions. It brought out the theatrical nature of close-knit table tennis matches.

The only significant disappointment for the Edinburgh & Lothians side was the performance in the Senior Men’s event. This was dominated by a very strong West of Scotland A-side, starring Danny Bajwa and Christopher Wheeler. They won all their matches 3-0, including against runners-up Dundee A. Despite a good comeback win against Dundee A, the Edinburgh & Lothians team (featuring Gordon Muir & Yiming Tang of Murrayfield and Willie Mabon of North Merchiston ) unable to compete for the trophy. At least they finished on a high, beating the Edinburgh & Lothians B team 3-0. For the B team, Raphael Valeri (Heriot Watt University) put in an impressive performance over the weekend, including in a very close 2-3 loss to A team’s Gordon Muir.

Premier victory for Murrayfield

Before Inter-League took place, the decisive play of the ELTTL (Edinburgh & Lothians Table Tennis Competition) occurred. Murrayfield I was the dominant side in the Edinburgh & Lothians Table Tennis Competition for a few years. They have now won it in the past four seasons, since Edinburgh University’s historic victory in 2017-18.

This year they faced considerable challenges from a team of strong players representing Fife (playing in Inverkeithing), a good West Lothian side, as well as Murrayfield’s own 2nd and 3rd teams. Edinburgh University I’ve also been competitive with some very capable players on their squad but unable to consistently field strong teams.

Murrayfield I clinched the league title with an uncomplicated 9-1 win against an under-powered Fife I side. They went on to beat Murrayfield III 6-4 in a thrilling game. Soon after, they cemented their league supremacy with a win against Murrayfield II in an entertaining match, which ended well into the night. Team captain Muir led from the front and won his three games with impressive performances. Borui Chen (two wins) and Charlie McGowan (one win) supported him well as they won the game 7-3.

Muir had a ‘fun’ season, in which all members of the team played a role. Among them were experienced players like Danilo Celli, but also the youngsters Borui Chen and Charlie McGowan, who played in a large part of the games.

2022-23 ELTTL Premier Division Winners. From left to right: Charlie McGowan, Gordon Muir, Borui Chen. Photo by Yiming Tang.

Murrayfield have traditionally promoted their most promising young players to their top squad, in an effort to further their development. Chen and McGowan follow in the illustrious footsteps of Colin Dalgleish and Calum Morrison who became men’s singles champions in 2020 and 2023 respectively. They both played in Murrayfield’s top team as young players and quickly accelerated league averages.

As with most amateur sports, getting strong sides consistently is an important aspect of competitive wins. Muir reflected that after an early foul against Penicuik I, Murrayfield had been able to “take good sides out when it mattered”. This included Ukraine’s Andrii Paniushkin joining the side, including in a key game against Edinburgh University when McGowan was unavailable. Murrayfield beat this game 6-4 with Paniushkin picking up two crucial wins.

Muir believes that the overall standard of the competition was quite high, “with at least one good level player on every team”. These included North Merchiston’s Willie Mabon and Haddington’s Pete Lugton, both of whom returned to the Premier Division this season. Lugton, a former Scotland international, currently leads the Premier Division individual averages, just ahead of Borui Chen. As a result of this strengthening, there have been significantly more close and competitive matches than in some previous years. Murrayfield’s league title certainly wasn’t won easily.

The ELTTL season will conclude with the 2023 Awards Ceremony and Handicap Cup Final, which will take place at the Out of the Blue Drill Hall (Leith) on Friday, April 21, 2023.

