Sports
#24 WLAX returns home for Top-25 Clash with #10 Maryland
PHILADELPHIA The No. 24 University of Pennsylvania lacrosse team returns to Franklin Field for the first time since its season opener on Feb. 18, taking on No. 10 Maryland on Wednesday night.
GAME 7: PENN (4-2, 2-0 Ivy League) v MARYLAND (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten)
Wednesday March 22 | 5:00 PM
Philadelphia, PA. | Franklin field
Watch (ESPN+) | Live Statistics | History
SERIES AGAINST MARYLAND
*The Quakers meet the Terpen for the 29th time in the program’s history. Maryland has won 26 of the matchups, including the last 13.
* Both of Penn’s wins came at Franklin Field, the last in 2007 when the Quakers took a 9-7 decision.
*Of the 28 games, 12 were at Franklin Field, but this is the first since 2018.
LAST TIME WE MEET
*The two teams met at College Park last season and the Terps secured a 15-11 victory.
*Maryland, then #3 in the country, jumped to an early 3-0 lead in the first four minutes and closed the opening frame with a 7-1 lead.
*Mary Themelis And Nikki Miles led the Quakers by three points each.
*The tie was split, 15-15, led by Cell moon with five.
* The Quakers caused 11 turnovers in the game, such as Grace Fujinaga recorded three tied for game-high honors.
* Aurora Cordingley of Maryland and Hannah Leubecker combined for 11 points to accelerate the Terp charge.
ABOUT THE TERPS
*Maryland enters the game with a 7-3 record and pulled off a four-game win streak after opening Big Ten play last Saturday with a 16-8 win over the then #22 Rutgers.
*The Terps are 2-3 in top-25 matchups this season.
* With 14 NCAA championships in program history, Maryland nearly added its 15th last year before falling to Boston College in the national semifinals, 17-16.
*A familiar face will wear a different shade of red in the game as Abby Bosco (Penn ’21) returns to Franklin Field for the first time as the Terps’ first-team All-American on the backline. She leads the team with 18 turnovers made and 21 ground balls, while collecting 42 draws.
PENN’S LAST TIMEOUT
*Penn capped off a five-game road trip on Saturday and remained unscathed in Ivy League play with a 16-13 victory over Harvard.
*The Quakers used a 10-1 stretch in the second half to roll to their fourth win of the season after senior offensive efforts Nikki Miles and sophomores Anne Brandt. Miles led the team with six points on four goals and two assists, while Brandt added a tied career-high five goals.
* Penn had 11 different goalscorers in the game, including the first goal of the season Julia Chai.
*Junior Sophia Davis led the backline with a game-high two caused turnovers and a tied team-high three ground balls.
*Back in the net, senior Kelly Van Hoesen put together a six-save outing through 60 minutes of work.
QUAKER NOTES
*A typical Penn lacrosse schedule, the team is lined up for a competitive campaign in 2023 with seven top-25 opponents by the IWLCA preseason rankings. They already fought then – No. 16 Johns Hopkins, then-No. 8, and then-No. Jacksonville 22. The season still has No. 8 Florida on the way, while receiving No. 10 Maryland, No. 14 Yale and No. 17 Princeton.
*Penn returned nine of his top 10 scorers from last season, six of whom had more than 20 points, leading Miles with 34 (15 goals, 19 assists).
*The freshman presence is already felt in the team, as a freshman Patricia Columbia-Walsh has 15 points from six games. In her first collegiate game against La Salle, she scored twice with three assists, and has since contributed points in every game.
*Miles leads the team this year with 20 points, including 16 goals, while Brandt is 36th in Division I with teammate Moon in free position goals per game at 0.83.
* A solid defensive third place for the Quakers has been ranked in several categories in the country. Penn ranks 29th in turnovers caused per game (9.50), second in ground balls per game (21.33), and 27th in scoring defense (10.00 goals allowed).
*Head coachKarin Corbettis in its 24th season at the helm and owns 244 of the program’s 397 wins.
#FightOnPenn
|
Sources
2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2023/3/21/24-wlax-returns-home-for-top-25-clash-with-10-maryland.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | national company
- Spotify removes Bollywood songs in licensing dispute | Bollywood
- Boris Johnson: Will the Partygate investigation spell the end for the former prime minister?
- Ayrton Senna Netflix mini-series: Actor who will play three-time F1 champion Ayrton Senna in new Netflix series revealed
- Cozy fashion pays off
- Can’t find your favorite Bollywood song on Spotify? here’s why
- A 15% stock market crash in 2023 will bring ’14 months of pain’ – EB Tucker
- Brian Cox Is the Only ‘Succession’ Actor Who Doesn’t Conflict With the Show’s Ending
- Saul Nash joins Equinox for fashion and fitness collaboration
- The end of Boris Johnson – POLITICO
- Furious Bollywood fans say their playlists were shredded after Spotify deleted songs
- Inside the Fashion Trust US Awards Inaugural Ceremony in Los Angeles