PHILADELPHIA The No. 24 University of Pennsylvania lacrosse team returns to Franklin Field for the first time since its season opener on Feb. 18, taking on No. 10 Maryland on Wednesday night.

GAME 7: PENN (4-2, 2-0 Ivy League) v MARYLAND (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

Wednesday March 22 | 5:00 PM

Philadelphia, PA. | Franklin field

Wednesday March 22 | 5:00 PM

SERIES AGAINST MARYLAND

*The Quakers meet the Terpen for the 29th time in the program’s history. Maryland has won 26 of the matchups, including the last 13.

* Both of Penn’s wins came at Franklin Field, the last in 2007 when the Quakers took a 9-7 decision.

*Of the 28 games, 12 were at Franklin Field, but this is the first since 2018.

LAST TIME WE MEET

*The two teams met at College Park last season and the Terps secured a 15-11 victory.

*Maryland, then #3 in the country, jumped to an early 3-0 lead in the first four minutes and closed the opening frame with a 7-1 lead.

* Mary Themelis And Nikki Miles led the Quakers by three points each.

*The tie was split, 15-15, led by Cell moon with five.

* The Quakers caused 11 turnovers in the game, such as Grace Fujinaga recorded three tied for game-high honors.

* Aurora Cordingley of Maryland and Hannah Leubecker combined for 11 points to accelerate the Terp charge.

ABOUT THE TERPS

*Maryland enters the game with a 7-3 record and pulled off a four-game win streak after opening Big Ten play last Saturday with a 16-8 win over the then #22 Rutgers.

*The Terps are 2-3 in top-25 matchups this season.

* With 14 NCAA championships in program history, Maryland nearly added its 15th last year before falling to Boston College in the national semifinals, 17-16.

*A familiar face will wear a different shade of red in the game as Abby Bosco (Penn ’21) returns to Franklin Field for the first time as the Terps’ first-team All-American on the backline. She leads the team with 18 turnovers made and 21 ground balls, while collecting 42 draws.

PENN’S LAST TIMEOUT

*Penn capped off a five-game road trip on Saturday and remained unscathed in Ivy League play with a 16-13 victory over Harvard.

*The Quakers used a 10-1 stretch in the second half to roll to their fourth win of the season after senior offensive efforts Nikki Miles and sophomores Anne Brandt . Miles led the team with six points on four goals and two assists, while Brandt added a tied career-high five goals.

* Penn had 11 different goalscorers in the game, including the first goal of the season Julia Chai .

*Junior Sophia Davis led the backline with a game-high two caused turnovers and a tied team-high three ground balls.

*Back in the net, senior Kelly Van Hoesen put together a six-save outing through 60 minutes of work.

QUAKER NOTES

*A typical Penn lacrosse schedule, the team is lined up for a competitive campaign in 2023 with seven top-25 opponents by the IWLCA preseason rankings. They already fought then – No. 16 Johns Hopkins, then-No. 8, and then-No. Jacksonville 22. The season still has No. 8 Florida on the way, while receiving No. 10 Maryland, No. 14 Yale and No. 17 Princeton.

*Penn returned nine of his top 10 scorers from last season, six of whom had more than 20 points, leading Miles with 34 (15 goals, 19 assists).

*The freshman presence is already felt in the team, as a freshman Patricia Columbia-Walsh has 15 points from six games. In her first collegiate game against La Salle, she scored twice with three assists, and has since contributed points in every game.

*Miles leads the team this year with 20 points, including 16 goals, while Brandt is 36th in Division I with teammate Moon in free position goals per game at 0.83.

* A solid defensive third place for the Quakers has been ranked in several categories in the country. Penn ranks 29th in turnovers caused per game (9.50), second in ground balls per game (21.33), and 27th in scoring defense (10.00 goals allowed).

*Head coach Karin Corbett is in its 24th season at the helm and owns 244 of the program’s 397 wins.

