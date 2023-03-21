Table Tennis: After toiling for sports, Yu Mengyu goes for masters





SINGAPORE For nearly 30 years Yu Mengyus’ world revolved around table tennis. She coped with changes in her equipment and her body condition and largely acquitted herself well. But at least for the next 12 months, she is apprehensive but excited about moving to a whole new, bigger world after stepping down as assistant coach of the Singapore Table Tennis Associations junior development squad. Since March 1, the 33-year-old has been pursuing a one-year Master of Public Administration program at Nanyang Technological University, after becoming the first Singaporean athlete to receive a full scholarship from the Nanyang Center for Public Administration. Laughing, she told The Straits Times: ‘I haven’t been to a physical school since my primary school days, so it was such a culture shock on the first day of school. I realized there’s so much I didn’t know. When I wanted to open my notebook to take notes, I had already lost track of what the teacher was saying. It’s a new challenge, but I’m happy because I’m looking forward to learning new things and making new friends. That shouldn’t be a problem, because the winner of the 2010 World Team Table Tennis Championships and semi-finalist of the Women’s Singles Olympic Games has already happily answered countless wefie requests. I just hope they will help me with my studies if needed, joked Liaoning native Yu, who completed an online business management degree in 2018. Maybe she shouldn’t worry, because adaptation has always been her strength. When she was five, her dance instructor thought she was uncoordinated and suggested she change her hobby. Yu’s mother, an avid table tennis player herself, then took her to ping pong lessons, where she flourished and became a provincial player, but not necessarily having fun. When a 16-year-old Yu competed in Beijing, her talent and potential were noticed by Singapore Table Tennis Association coach Chen Yong, who invited her to join the Singapore setup. Although she and her mother were intrigued by the possibility, the switch almost didn’t happen because they weren’t sure if it was a scam. Yu said: The coach left me his phone number, but there was an extra digit, so my mother instinctively ignored the last digit and managed to determine that the offer was genuine. The following year, in 2006, she arrived in Singapore. Three years after receiving her citizenship in 2007, she reached a No. 9 ranking in the world rankings and was part of the team that stunned China 3-1 and was crowned World Champion. But it wasn’t all plain sailing as she had spinal cord and shoulder injuries that left her bedridden for a month in 2014 and despite having surgery to repair a torn labrum in the shoulder in 2016, she still feels off and pain in her back.

