



Kansas City, Mo. IUP men’s basketball graduate student protector Shawndale Jones was one of only 16 student-athletes named to the 2023 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Coaches’ Division II All-America Team, announced by the organization Tuesday morning. Selected and voted on by NABC member coaches in Division II, these student-athletes represent the top basketball players across America in NCAA Division II. Jones earns All-America honors from the NABC a day after being selected by the coaches to the first-team All-Atlantic District. He also earned honorable mention All-American and first team all-region honors by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) this postseason, and was the 2023 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division Athlete of the Year. Jones was a sensation for IUP men’s basketball when he returned to the lineup during the 2022-23 season, taking first team all-conference honors and leading the program to a 32-2 run helped, including the program’s fourth consecutive PSAC regular season and conference title. . He helped IUP to a career-high combined record of 67-4, surpassing more than 1,000 career points with IUP in 2022-23. Jones won four PSAC West Athlete of the Week honors this season, racking up more than 1,000 career points during his IUP tenure, while also finishing near the top of the league in assists (111) and steals (61). He caps off his outstanding IUP career with a total of 634 points in 2022-23, placing him fifth in program history for a single season. A tradition of success for men’s IUP basketball IUP boasts an All-American for eight consecutive years with Foster honors in 2023. The streak began in 2015 with Devante Chance (NABC, Division II Bulletin) and continued with Brandon Norfleet in 2016 (NABC, D2SIDA, DII Bulletin ),Jacob Diazin 2017 (DII Bulletin), Anthony Glover Jr. in 2018 (DII Bulletin), Diaz in 2019 (NABC, D2CCA, DII Bulletin), Malik Miller in 2020 (NABC, D2CCA) and Armoni Foster (NABC, D2CCA). This marks the 11th time in the last 12 full seasons that IUP has had an All-America roster, dating back to 2010 withDarryl WebbAndThomas Young. Nine of those 11 years have seen an NABC All-America, including Webb (2010, 2011),Ashton Smith(2012), Chance (2015), Norfleet (2016), Diaz (2019), Miller (2020), Foster (2022) and Jones (2023). 2023 NABC Division II All-America team Kaden Anderson – Point Loma

Tyler Arbuckle – Saint Anselm

Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri St.

Jesse Bingham – UIndy

Jadin Booth – Southern Florida

Bryce Butler – West Liberty

Rich Byhre-Rockhurst

Tyshaun Crawford-Augusta

Shawndale Jones – IUP KJ Jones II – Emmanuel

Brandon Knapper – Cal St. San Bernardino

Housecoat – Fort Lewis

Zach Laput-Bentley

Sam Masten – Northern St.

Joel Scott – Black Hills St.

Joel Scott – Black Hills St.

RJ Sunahara – Nova Southeast

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://iupathletics.com/news/2023/3/21/mens-basketball-jones-named-nabc-dii-all-american.aspx

