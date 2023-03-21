Four athletes from Trinidad and Tobago advance to singles knockouts at the Caribbean Champs





Sport Sherdon Pierre



(L-R) TT table tennis players Priyanka Khellawan, Imani Edwards and Chloe Fraser celebrate after upset Costa Rica at the National Indoor Gymnasium, Georgetownn, on Saturday. – TT Table Tennis Association The women’s and men’s table tennis teams from TRINIDAD and Tobago exited the Central and Caribbean Games (CAC) Qualifiers in sixth and third place respectively as the action wrapped up at the National Indoor Gymnasium in Guyana on Sunday. Both TT teams qualified for the 2023 San Salvador CAC Games on Saturday. TT women were outclassed 3-0 in the semi-finals by the eventual winner Guatemala. In doubles, Priyanka Khellawan and Imani Edwards-Taylor were defeated 3-0 (11:1; 11:4; 11:5) by Mabelyn Enriquez/Lucia Cordero. Jenny Cux won 3-1 (11:5; 6:11; 11:5; 11:7) against Chloe Fraser to make it 2-0 in the game. Cordero then closed the match 3-0 (1:11; 11:9; 11:4) against Edwards-Taylor. Men’s TT team lost 3-2 to home team Guyana in an exciting encounter for fifth and sixth positions. The TT pair of Derron Douglas and Aaron Wilson were defeated 3-0 in doubles by Jonathan Van Lange and Elishaba Johnson (11:2; 11:3; 11:8). Shemar Britton added to their advantage by sacking Yuvraaj Dookram 3-0 (11:4; 11:4; 12:10). Douglas pulled back a game by winning against Johnson 3-0 (11:5; 12:10; 11:2). Dookram tied the score at 2-2 with a 3-0 sweep by Van Lange (11:8; 11:8; 12:10). The decisive game between Britton and Wilson was one-sided as the Guyanese won easily 3-0 (11;7; 11:7; 11:7). Venezuela beat Guatemala 3-0 in the final. On Monday, the focus shifted to the 63rd Caribbean Region Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) championships, which kicked off the men’s and women’s singles events at the same venue. Wilson and Douglas advanced to the knockout round after finishing second in their respective groups. Wilson was about to come to terms with the upset of his life, facing two-time Olympian, world 200th and tournament favorite Cuban Jorge Campos. He had a 5-2 lead in the last set but was beaten 2-3 (11:9; 7:11; 2:11; 11:8; 9:11). He later recovered to beat Guyanese Paul David 3-0 (11:9; 11:6; 11:9) to extend his tournament to the next round. Douglas lost to Cuban Adrian Perez 3-1 (8:11; 9:11; 11:9; 4:11) but defeated former Caribbean champion Barbadian Trevor Farley 3-0 (11:5; 11:9; 11 :6) to secure qualification for the next round. However, Dookram, placed in a tough group, lost his two matches against the Puerto Rican Birriel 3-0 (9:11; 6:11; 7:11) and Guyanese Van Lange recovered his defeat earlier in the team and won 3 -0 (9:11; 7:11; 16:18). Khellawan recovered from a 3-0 defeat to Puerto Rican Daniely Rios to upset Guyanese Priscilla Greaves 3-2 (11:8, 11:13; 11:7; 8:11; 11:6) in a thriller to advance to the next rounds. Fraser followed similarly to her teammate who needed a 3-2 (11:5; 9:11; 8:11; 11:9; 11:5) victory over St. Lucian Zarianne Anthony to qualify for the next rounds after both players lost to Cuban Idalys Lovet. Edwards-Taylor lost her two matches against stronger opponents Chelsea Edgehill from Guyanese (3-0) and Shary Munoz from the Dominican Republic (3-1).

