



CAA Outdoor Track & Field Weekly Awards March 21

RICHMOND, Virginia (March 21, 2023) The CAA has announced its first weekly outdoor athletics awards for the 2023 spring season. On the women’s side, Elon junior Piper Jons earned CAA Track Athlete of the Week honors, and Delaware senior Megan Albamonti received CAA Field Athlete of the Week recognition. In the men, Northeastern sophomore Ethan Exilhomme was named the CAA Track Athlete of the Week, and UNCW sophomore Donovan Lara was selected as the CAA Field Athlete of the Week. LADIES TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Piper Jones, Elon

Juniors | Sprint | IJamsville, Maryland / Urbana

Jons opened the spring with victories in the 200 and 400 meters at the Bill Webb/Bob Davidson Invitational. The junior sprinter set a competition time of 55.68 in the 400m and ran 24.64 against a -3.0 headwind in the 200m. Her time in the 400 meters ranks 25th in the NCAA East Region and 35th nationally, while her 200-meter scoring is third in the conference. LADIES FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Megan Albamonti, Delaware

Seniors | javelin throw | Westerly, R. I. / Westerly

Albamonti started the season with a win and league-best javelin throw at the Seahawk Invitational on March 3. The senior recorded a throw of 52.84 m (173-04.00) to take first place in the event. Albamonti ranks second in the NCAA East Region and seventh in the NCAA. MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Ethan Exilhomme, Northeast

Sophomore | Sprints / Hurdles | Tewksbury, MA/Timbercreek HS

Exilhomme opened the spring with a Northeastern program record in the 110 m hurdles, winning the event in a time of 13.71 on the UCF Black & Gold Invite. The time ranks third nationally, but is the fastest no-wind mark in the NCAA this season. Exilhomme also competed in the 100 and 200 metres, setting the best time in the competition at both events. The Tewksbury, Massachusetts native placed fifth in the 100 meters with a time of 10.49 (w) for a personal best of 21.26 in the 200 meters. MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Donovan Lara, UNCW

Sophomore | jumps | Seagrove, NC / East Randolph

Lara won the high jump at the Bill Webb/Bob Davidson Invitational with a personal best of 2.10m (6-10.75). It was his second win in as many competitions this season after jumping 2.00m (6-06.75) to claim a win at the Seahawk Invitational. Lara’s leading score of 2.10m ranks third in the NCAA East Region and is the 11th best in the NCAA. 2023 CAA OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD WEEKLY AWARD WINNERS

Women’s Track Athlete of the Week

21 March: Piper Jones, Elon Women’s Field Athlete of the Week

21 March: Megan Albamonti, Delaware Men’s Track Athlete of the Week

21 March: Ethan Exilhomme, Northeast Men’s field athlete of the week

Follow up with the Colonial Athletic AssociationFacebook,TwitterAndInstagramto get up-to-date information and learn more about everything CAA member institutions and their teams.

