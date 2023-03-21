What To Look For When Buying A Home Air Hockey Table – KXAN Austin

Air hockey is easy to get into, but if you want to become the undisputed champion in your neighborhood, there are a few things you need to know.

If you have lightning fast reflexes and a powerful pushing arm, you’ll crush your opponents in no time. But don’t worry about not having the hitting power of Wayne Gretzky or the goalkeeping skills of Martin Brodeur. The important thing to remember is that it’s not always about winning or losing. First and foremost you have to have fun.

How air hockey tables work

Air hockey tables usually consist of a flat surface with thousands of tiny holes. A compressor or fan blows air through the holes, causing whatever is on it to float slightly above the surface.

Usually this is a plastic puck, measuring 2.5 inches for smaller versions and 2.9 inches for larger pucks. Depending on its size, a puck weighs between two-tenths and seven-tenths of an ounce, which affects the difficulty of controlling it.

How you play

You hit the puck around the air hockey table with a paddle. This looks like one burger patty press, made of plastic with a large button on the top. The paddle must always hit the air table and you hit the puck with the edges to get it into your opponent’s goal.

The person with the most goals after a predetermined time can be the winner. You can also decide that there is a winner when a certain number of goals are scored.

Anyway, instead of trying to add up and memorize the count in your head, there are plenty of tools you can use to keep score. While old-fashioned pen and paper is an option, there are some useful analog and digital score counters. There are even air hockey scoring apps for mobile phones.

Get the right size chart

Nothing will spoil your planned neighborhood air hockey championship more than realizing that the table won’t fit where you want it. So, before buying a table, think about the best location for it, bearing in mind that you need some space around the table to move around.

They come in a variety of sizes, ranging from large tables with electronic scoreboards and professional pucks to smaller versions that can easily fit on a dining table or in the back of your car for mobility.

Best air hockey tables for home use

EastPoint Multi-Games Table

This is one of the best air hockey tables that can be easily converted into a ping pong table. The beautifully crafted table features NHL decals on the sides and comes in an official-looking white and black color scheme. It comes with two pushers, two pucks, two table tennis bats and a net.

ESPN Sports Air Hockey Game Table

This black and red air hockey table features ESPN logos on both sides and on the ultra-smooth surface and features an electronic LED score counter with push button controls. The table comes with two pushers and two pucks.

MD Sports Air Hockey Table

If you want an air hockey table with a futuristic look, this table is perfect. It has an electronic scorer that bridges the table and easy-to-use buttons to set up the next game. The table is 90 inches long and 50 inches wide and comes with four pucks and four pushers.

Triumph Fire ‘N Ice LED Light-Up 54″ Air Hockey Table

This table is excellent if you don’t have much space or just need an air hockey table that is smaller than usual. It has light up corners when a goal is scored and comes with two different colored pushers and a puck.

Best Choice Products 58″ Medium Arcade Style Air Hockey Table

This 54-inch table resembles the air hockey tables you would find in arcade centers. The white and blue design with red pushers gives it a classic look and it has an electronic score counter on one side.

Atomic 90″ LED Light UP Arcade Air Powered Hockey Table

This is an excellent table if you have a lot of space, as it measures 90 inches long, 50 inches wide, and 31 inches long. The sturdy construction is long lasting and comes with two light up pucks and pushers. When a goal is scored, it quickly plays music for added effect.

Joola Sport Squad HX40 40-inch tabletop air hockey table

Perfect for camping or when space is limited, this air hockey table is 40 inches long and 20 inches wide and is best played on a flat surface, such as a dining room counter top. It has two analog score counters on either side and comes with two pushers and two pucks.

Best Choice Products 40-inch portable tabletop air hockey

This table top air hockey table comes with two pushers and two pucks and has ice hockey lines drawn on the surface. It has analog scorers at both ends and stands on four stable feet.

Qtimal Home Standard Air Hockey Paddles and Pucks

This bundle is a perfect choice if you need more pushers or pucks. It includes two standard size pushers with felt underneath, two 2.5 inch pucks and two 2.9 inch pucks. You can safely store all your accessories in the included drawstring bag.

Action Foosball and Air Hockey Scoreboard

You can leave the pen and paper on your desk as you keep score with these analog scoreboards. They rest easily on any flat surface, measure about 12 inches (30 cm) in length, and number from one to ten.

