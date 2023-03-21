Charlotte Dashes postseason hope for Milwaukee in CBI, 76-65

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. A season that exceeded expectations on every level for the Milwaukee men’s basketball team came to an end Monday night, falling to Charlotte in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational at the Daytona Beach Ocean Center.

The Panthers (22-12) spent the second half making runs against the 49ers (20-14), but were unable to close the gap with a final score of 76-65.

BJ Freeman led the way for the offense, finishing with 15 points. Markeith Browning II added 13 points, six rebounds and two steals, while Justin Thomas chipped in a 9 point/5 rebound/3 assist performance.

Brice Williams led CLT’s pace with a game-high 25 points, including a red-hot start where he made his first five field goals and had 17 of the team’s 34 points at halftime.

The 2022-2023 campaign is coming to an end for the head coach Bart Lundy , with year number 1 of his tenure a huge success. The Panthers went from 10-22 to 22-12, an improvement of 12 wins in just 12 months. The team won 20 matches for the 11e times in school history and for the first time in 2015–16, winning a post-season game for the first time in 17 years.

“Really proud of these guys,” Lundy said. “They gave everything to the program, to the university and to the city. I especially want to acknowledge the seniors. Ahmad (Rand) came here as a walk-on Moses (Bol) once he got healthy was a game changer for us. And Vin Baker, who personally didn’t get what he wanted, stayed with this team and this coaching staff and showed great character. I just told those guys they’d have me for life and we couldn’t have done it without them .”

In the end, the team set new program records with its 186 blocked shots (record was 125), 2,659 total points (was 2,618), 944 field goals made (879), 2,062 field goal attempts (1,950), 1,330 total rebounds (1,241), 39.1 RPG average (38.4), as well as Top 5 marks in numerous other categories.

“Proud of everyone,” Lundy said. “Proud of our fan base and our city for really supporting us. And I believe this is the first step. That we will keep building. Hopefully we get a good group of these guys back and add pieces that we already are. ” add bits and pieces and it becomes a great thing here in Milwaukee. This type of season will become the norm.”

A slow start on this Monday night hurt MKE’s chances outside the gate. The 49ers came out on top with the first eight points of the game and an 18-7 lead. A quick 11-3 push from Milwaukee cut the team to within three at 21-18 on a fastbreak layup by Thomas, but Charlotte turned the tide to lead 34-27 at the break.

“The early hole really hurt,” Lundy said. “We had to put pressure on them and it was a desperation type press. You expend so much energy to come back and then they take a few shots and it really drains. That’s where they went on those mini-runs and we would roll it back in. They made enough moves to keep it at bay. Part of that is growth for our team, but it’s hard to get behind a team like Charlotte.”

They then scored the first six of the second half to push the lead to double digits at 40-27, holding off any serious threat the rest of the way to progress to the semi-finals. The Panthers made a final push and saw Browning convert a three-point game that cut a 10-point deficit (at 52-42) to five at 52-47. But an 8-0 run sealed the lot and pushed the lead back to 60-47 with 10 minutes left.

The team has made huge strides this season, finishing second in the Horizon League standings for its best finish since 2010-11. The Panthers also played in the postseason for the first time since 2014 and were the only Horizon League team (out of four) to win a postseason game.

“This 1-1 (at the CBI) was huge,” Lundy said. “The win last night was huge. It’s a post-season win and I hope our fans understand how hard that is to achieve and how few teams they get. To bring 13 new players together, play together and achieve what they’ve done and to earn this after the season it’s not easy to come to the CBI we played against Stetson basically a home game for them that Charlotte team is an experienced team apart from one man we do it all year and just take pride in what they did and it was a huge building block for our program they’ll learn from the experience they’ll learn from the basketball side of it and next time we’re here they’ll do it to remember. “

The fan base became more and more rejuvenated as the season progressed and the team created a buzz in town as the winter dragged on, with Lundy leading the way as the face of the programme.

“And they supported us,” Lundy said of the fans. “What did we have, 800 fans on the first game and then we took out the K in our last game at home. And we played Wright State, who won the league last year and beat us twice this season and those fans helped us beat Wright State. And the media in town, the fans and the alumni from around the world just showed up and it’s our responsibility to keep that going. And that’s what we’ll do. We’ll be mindful about how we moving forward with our squad and hopefully this season with 22 wins is just the tip of the iceberg of what we can do here.”