



SINGAPORE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The highly anticipated 2023 WTT Singapore Smash concluded at the Singapore Sports Hub on the night of March 19. The main players of from China The national table tennis team again fought for national honors and finally achieved glory by taking all five gold medals.

Swellfun organizes a cheer group in Singapore to cheer on the Chinese national table tennis team

During this year’s WTT Singapore Smash, a number of top international players attended the tournament Singaporealso known as the Lion City in the South East Asia, bright with stars and create the event with credentials. Finally, by his strength and spirit of hard work, from China The National Table Tennis Team again won five gold medals Singapore like they did last year. The excellent performance of the National Table Tennis Team has also energized the majority of Chinese fans. As a global top partner of the WTT, Swellfun also fully supports the national table tennis team. This time, it hosted nearly 300 table tennis fans from all over the country to attend Singapore to encourage the national table tennis team and fully support the Chinese table. The local Chinese who like table tennis Singapore were also excited about the arrival of the national table tennis athletes. Many of them joined the Swellfun cheer group to cheer from China national table tennis team with their Chinese compatriots from afar, working together to create the strongest voice so that all cheering group members and the members of from China national table tennis team on the field can personally experience the feeling and pride of being a Chinese with blood thicker than water. In the WTT Singapore Smash, the Chinese and Chinese from abroad joined hands to create a perfect overseas home atmosphere for the national table tennis team, making them feel in the domestic arena. I believe this is a very exciting and unforgettable moment for every Chinese on the spot and for the famous national table tennis players in the match. After the event, Swellfun organized a celebration banquet to celebrate the victory of the national table tennis team. In addition to the theme of table tennis triumph celebration, this lively gathering also involved Swellfun, a baijiu brand from China. The Chinese who traveled there Singapore celebrated the victory for the national table tennis team with the baijiu from the mother country, together with overseas Chinese in Singapore, and they shared this excitement and joy with the “aesthetics in booze”. Liu Shiwen, a table tennis world champion, said: “I would like to thank Swellfun for supporting the table tennis events, and I also hope that all Chinese people and overseas Chinese can always worry about and support the development of table tennis.” As everyone raised their glasses to celebrate this unforgettable moment, they also extended their blessings to the increasingly powerful Motherland. What touches everyone at the moment is the Chinese heart. Then, with a history of 600 years, Swellfun will continue to work to promote table tennis, launch a new round of table tennis madness, and continue to strengthen the innovation in baijiu brand and quality, to become a participant, companion and motivation of people for a better life. SOURCE Swellfun

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/upon-chinas-national-table-tennis-team-returning-with-five-gold-medals-at-wtt-singapore-smash-some-people-deserve-to-be-thanked-behind-the-glory-of-the-championships-301777658.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related