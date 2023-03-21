Men’s Tennis Begins Final Homestand vs. No. 52 Washington





HONOLULU–The University of Hawai’i men’s tennis team (6-4, 0-0 Big West) begins its final homestand of the season in a midweek game against 52nd ranked Washington (8-4, 0-0 PAC -12). The two teams will meet on Tuesday, March 21 at 1:00 PM HT at the UH Tennis Complex. DOUBLE MATCH #11 TEAMS Hawaii vs. No. 52 Washington DATE Tuesday March 20, 2023 TIME 13:00 HT WEBSITE UH Tennis Complex – Honolulu, Oahu SOCIAL MEDIA @UofHawaiiTennis | #HawaiiMTEN | #uhwarriortennis |Facebook In UH’s final play, the Rainbow Warriors split their games in San Diego, beating UTRGV (Texas Rio Grande Valley) 6-1, but the ‘Bows were then eliminated by Nevada, 4-3 in a closely contested game. Originally, Hawaiʻi was scheduled to compete in the Golden State Invitational co-hosted by Sacramento State and UC Davis. But due to the expected inclement weather, UH was forced to change its road trip and instead head south to face UTRGV and UNR in San Diego. Overall, Ilagan continues to lead the ‘Bows with an overall record of 7-3. On the road, UH’s ranked 56th Andrew Ilagan led Hawaiʻi by winning its fifth and sixth straight No. 1 singles games as the Rainbow Warriors went 1-1 on the road in San Diego. Against UTRGV (Texas Rio Grande) he swept Emilien Burne 6-2, 6-3 and two days later, after an extremely tense first set, Ilagan pulled out to beat Nevada’s Pedro Liborio 7-6 (5), 6- 1. Overall, Ilagan is 7-3 in singles. For his efforts, he earned his second Big West Player of the Week award for 2023 and his eighth weekly award overall. In the win over UTRGV, Kilain Maitre won the match with a straight-set, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Agustin Salazar. Like Ilagan, Maitre was the only Rainbow Warrior to come away from the road trip with two singles wins, improving his record to 5–4 overall. Maitre and doubles partner Axel Labrunie notched doubles also wins in both games. The Huskies come to Honolulu with an 8-4 record and have won four of their last five games. UW’s 85th seed Cesar Bouchelaghem is a perfect 12-0 and plays all his matches on the No. 3 court. Bouchelaghem and doubles partner Dzianis Zharyn are ranked No. 44 in the most recent ITA rankings. #HawaiiMTEN

