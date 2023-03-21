Penn Table Tennis wins regional competition, prepares for national championship





Penn’s table tennis team, ranked 10th nationally, will be promoted to the national team in Round Rock, Texas, in mid-April (photo courtesy of Stephanie Chen).

After winning regional events in co-ed, women’s and singles, Penns club table tennis team advances to table tennis nationals. Penns club table tennis team competed in the National Collegiate Table Tennis Association Pennsylvania division on February 4 and the Mid-Atlantic regional division on February 18. The team defeated University of Maryland, Carnegie Mellon University, University of Pittsburgh, and Duke University in Mid-Atlantic regionals in Atlanta. The team’s performance earned them a spot at the NCTTA National College Table Tennis Championships in Round Rock, Texas on April 14. Penn’s team is also the highest ranked team in the Mid-Atlantic region in both the singles and women’s subcategories. In the regional tournament, the team only lost to University of North Carolina-Charlotte. This season, Penn won all events in the Pennsylvania division, winning mixed team, women’s team, men’s singles, and women’s singles events. At regionals, the women’s team placed first and team members placed first and second in men’s singles, as well as second in women’s singles. Members of the team attribute this success to a combination of factors, including a number of strong recruits and continued efforts by club management to maintain training practices. This year we have two new players, three including me, and they are very strong and [some] have represented their home country before, said freshman and team member Rachel Ou, referring to the fact that luck had been on Penn’s side in recruiting this year. In addition, technical sophomore and team captain Cheryl Lim mentioned new and improved training strategies. Lim said new players benefited from these training practices, exposing them to tournament-level competition. We tried to include more training events; The club management decided to organize some training events to help the team better prepare for our tournaments, said Lim. However, competing against high caliber players isn’t a first for Penn’s table tennis team or its members. The team has previously qualified for nationals in 2017, and a member competed in Olympic trials and Olympic junior competitions. Tze Ling Ng, a graduate student in the College of Liberal and Professional Studies and team member, described how the team environment is more than a club. It’s exciting because I think the fun part about participating now isn’t so much the actual competition. I play table tennis more for the sense of community, Ng said. In this sense, players expressed their enthusiasm about their journeys in table tennis and experience with the sport. Sign up for our newsletter Receive our newsletter, The Daily Pennsylvaniadelivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Ou said table tennis is often thought of as a recreational sport, but it can become really competitive. She added that the club is not just for advanced players. We have players of all skill levels, so it’s pretty easy to find someone to play with, Lim said. Ou, Lim and Ng said they are proud of their achievements to date and look forward to further success with nationals. As of now, the team ranks tenth nationally and travels to Round Rock, Texas for Nationals in mid-April.

