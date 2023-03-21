Skyhawk Softball finishes first Conference Doubleheader against SFU





Loretto, Pennsylvania. (March 20, 2023)- Today, the softball team of Stonehill College traveled to Loretto, Pennsylvania to play in a doubleheader against Saint Francis University at Red Flash Softball Field. This was the first of the Skyhawks Northeast Conference league of the season, where the Skyhawks put in a good effort and scored a single run in the second game. Courtney Brochu (PC: Steven Conte) Alli Maloof has a pep talk with the infield (PC: Steven Conte) GAME 1: In the first game against SFU, the Skyhawks failed to come home and the game ended with a 0-8 loss in five innings. Key moments: SFU was able to take a big lead in the first two innings and scored four runs to make it 4-0.

to catcher Therrien, then short stop to catch Therrien again. Saint Francis was able to close the game early in the fifth inning with a final score of 8-0. Pitching Records: Win: SFU- Rachel Marsden (65-47) Loss: Stonehill Skylar Brandemarte (66-42), Kelly Mayette (22-12) GAME 2: In the second game against SFU, the Skyhawks managed to get a point on the scoreboard and ended the game with a 1-11 loss after six innings. Notable achievements: Key moments: Saint Francis struck early in the first three innings and went with a score of 2-0 in the first inning and then had a big third inning scoring four runs to make it 6-0.

stepped to the plate in the top of the fourth inning, doubled to right and sent home Proulx to score the single run for Stonehill, earning an RBI. SFU was able to close the game early in the sixth inning with a score of 11-1 at the end of the game. Pitching Records: Win: SFU- Grace Vesco (88-50) Loss: Stonehill Lauren Donovan (48-29), Kelly Mayette (48-27), Molly Adamo (10-5) Next one: Stonehill will be back on the field tomorrow, March 21st at 11 AM for their last game against Saint Francis University at the Red Flash Softball-field. Then the Skyhawks travel to Providence College in Providence, Rhode Island for a game on Wednesday, March 22 at 4 p.m.N. For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, Facebook And Instagram. Fans can also use the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile apppowered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

