Holmes Cards Low First round for racers at Missouri State Event





Murray State Carson Holmes led the Murray State men’s golf team in the first round of the Missouri State Intercollegiate played in Springfield at Millwood CC. Holmes was at 29e place after a first round 72 in which he was just two shots from his lowest round of 70 scored at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate in March 2022. He had four birdies in his round that were 1-over-par. The Racers were in 14e place after the first 18 holes at 308. Play in the second round was interrupted by darkness at 7:40 p.m. in Springfield. Murray State Jay Nimmo had finished his round with an even-par 71 and was in 48e place. The field of 83 competitors will return to the course and finish the second lap at 8:15 a.m. with the final lap starting immediately after the finish of the second lap. Missouri State Intercollegiate

Springfield, Mo. – Millwood country club

Par-71/6,702 yards

March 20-21, 2023

Rd1 scores Team Wichita State 286 +2

Omaha 290 +6

Kansas City 291 +7

Oral Roberts 291 +7

Central Arkansas 293 +9

Missouri State 293 +9

Belmont 297 +13

Northern Illinois 297 +13

SIUE 299 +15

Northern Iowa 300 +16

Drake 301 +17

Bradley 303 +19

Limewood 305 +21

Murray State 308 +24 Western Illinois 315 +31 14 Murray State 308 +24 T29 Carson Holmes 72 131 +3

T48 Jay Nimmo 79 150 +8

T57 Jacob Welman 76 147 +10

78 Walker Beck 84 153 +20

T80 Trey Lewis 81 156 +23

