Meet Team Trans, the pioneering hockey team for transgender and non-binary athletes in the Twin Cities

Hockey pucks slid across both rinks at Augsburg Ice Arena in Minneapolis. Next to one, fans in the stands double stomped to a “We Will Rock You” beat.

The adjacent rink looked essentially the same: the game’s lively play was peppered with breakaways and blocked shots. After a short break between periods, the team in the rainbow unicorn jerseys circled the bench, reaching their hands to the center and cheering, “One, two, three, Team Trans!”

Team Trans Twin Cities is the first regional chapter of Team Trans, a hockey team believed to be the inaugural U.S. sports team composed entirely of transgender and non-binary players.

“The main goal was just to create a space for people to go and normalize a hockey experience,” explains Annie Bell, the president of Team Trans Twin Cities, who has been skating since she was three.

The first Team Trans gathered in the Boston area in 2019. It attracted trans men and trans women as well as non-binary players. Some newcomers were still perfecting their backward skate, but a few had played in professional women’s hockey leagues.

The Massachusetts-based team is a collective of players from all over the world who come together for games. After the team played a series in Madison, Wisconsin in late 2021, a few of the Minnesota skaters decided to create a Twin Cities chapter, skating two to three times a week during the peak hockey season.

Bell notes that people with non-conforming gender identities have a hard time navigating everyday interactions and that the team gives them a chance to participate in an activity they love while being their authentic selves.

“Everything from changing in the locker room to showering, getting ready with people they feel safe with is a big factor,” Bell said. “But also being able to get on the ice, have a team, be committed to something and keep doing what they want to do.”

Show trans joy

It is rare to find openly transgender athletes at the highest level of sports competition, especially in team sports. For example, at the recent Tokyo Olympics, there were three well-known trans and non-binary athletes competing. (A 2022 Pew Research Center survey shows that 1.6% of American adults are transgender or non-binary.)

Sports leagues, from youth to professional, set their own policies regarding the participation of transgender and non-binary athletes, which range from insisting that athletes use the gender on their birth certificates, to deferring to the athlete’s chosen gender. There is little consistency in policy. The main controversy revolves around whether trans women participating in women’s sports have a physiological advantage.

Anna Posbergh, a fellow at the Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport at the University of Minnesota, researches trans-eligibility policies, looking at concepts of fairness, protection, human rights, and how scientific studies are parsed . She said research and public discussion on the subject is relatively new. “The first transinclusion policy was only issued in 2004, so we are still in the first 20 years of the policy,” she said.

While the National Hockey League (NHL) publicly, unequivocally, expressed his support for Team Transthe league’s social media posts have attracted commentators expressing their hatred of the team for doing nothing but playing recreational hockey.

For Bell, Team Trans is not trying to make a statement. “Except for the fact that we’re here to have fun and look as good as we do in our jerseys,” she joked. “It’s about constantly showing trans joy.”

Find a place

The 100 players of the Twin Cities group, ages 18 to 50, include 30 to 40 regulars who skate year-round.

The team splits into groups by skill level to scrimmage or play against other teams from adult college or recreational leagues. It also occasionally travels for games, as far as Seattle and Nova Scotia. In June, the team plays exhibition games at the Parade Ice Garden in Minneapolis Twin Cities Pride Festival.

Paige Rainer, an advanced team captain, started skating “with the smallest skates made,” she said, and played on boys’ teams in high school. After college, Rainer played one season in a mixed-gender adult rec league composed mostly of men.

But Rainer had never really felt comfortable in the locker rooms, and once she began the transition, she was against a return to adult rec league. Rainer considered joining a women’s league, but that didn’t seem like a good fit either.

When Rainer attended Team Trans Twin Cities’ first skate, it was the first time the atmosphere in the locker room felt right. “It’s a place where you don’t feel judged, and you can be yourself, and everyone just gets it, and they get you,” she said. “Everyone’s experience is a little different, but we all have something in common, which is quite rare in the rest of the world and sometimes stigmatized.”

The camaraderie of being part of a team and working together toward a shared goal can create stronger connections than joining a general affinity group, Rainer noted. “Doing an activity together will bond you a lot more than just plopping down in a circle and trying to force a conversation,” she said. “Shared experiences bring people together.”

Over the past year, Rainer has enjoyed watching the team cheer as players come out of their shells and gain confidence not only in their hockey ability, but in themselves.

Danny Maki, who co-runs Team Trans Twin Cities with Bell, says he hopes other Team Trans chapters get started so the teams can play against each other.

After taking time off from the sport in adulthood, the longtime hockey player said the team helped him return to an activity that was fundamental to his well-being.

“Team Trans is a way for me to practice the sport I grew up with, a sport that saved my life many times over.”