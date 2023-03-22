Sports
Meet Team Trans, the pioneering hockey team for transgender and non-binary athletes in the Twin Cities
Hockey pucks slid across both rinks at Augsburg Ice Arena in Minneapolis. Next to one, fans in the stands double stomped to a “We Will Rock You” beat.
The adjacent rink looked essentially the same: the game’s lively play was peppered with breakaways and blocked shots. After a short break between periods, the team in the rainbow unicorn jerseys circled the bench, reaching their hands to the center and cheering, “One, two, three, Team Trans!”
Team Trans Twin Cities is the first regional chapter of Team Trans, a hockey team believed to be the inaugural U.S. sports team composed entirely of transgender and non-binary players.
“The main goal was just to create a space for people to go and normalize a hockey experience,” explains Annie Bell, the president of Team Trans Twin Cities, who has been skating since she was three.
The first Team Trans gathered in the Boston area in 2019. It attracted trans men and trans women as well as non-binary players. Some newcomers were still perfecting their backward skate, but a few had played in professional women’s hockey leagues.
The Massachusetts-based team is a collective of players from all over the world who come together for games. After the team played a series in Madison, Wisconsin in late 2021, a few of the Minnesota skaters decided to create a Twin Cities chapter, skating two to three times a week during the peak hockey season.
Bell notes that people with non-conforming gender identities have a hard time navigating everyday interactions and that the team gives them a chance to participate in an activity they love while being their authentic selves.
“Everything from changing in the locker room to showering, getting ready with people they feel safe with is a big factor,” Bell said. “But also being able to get on the ice, have a team, be committed to something and keep doing what they want to do.”
Show trans joy
It is rare to find openly transgender athletes at the highest level of sports competition, especially in team sports. For example, at the recent Tokyo Olympics, there were three well-known trans and non-binary athletes competing. (A 2022 Pew Research Center survey shows that 1.6% of American adults are transgender or non-binary.)
Sports leagues, from youth to professional, set their own policies regarding the participation of transgender and non-binary athletes, which range from insisting that athletes use the gender on their birth certificates, to deferring to the athlete’s chosen gender. There is little consistency in policy. The main controversy revolves around whether trans women participating in women’s sports have a physiological advantage.
Anna Posbergh, a fellow at the Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport at the University of Minnesota, researches trans-eligibility policies, looking at concepts of fairness, protection, human rights, and how scientific studies are parsed . She said research and public discussion on the subject is relatively new. “The first transinclusion policy was only issued in 2004, so we are still in the first 20 years of the policy,” she said.
While the National Hockey League (NHL) publicly, unequivocally, expressed his support for Team Transthe league’s social media posts have attracted commentators expressing their hatred of the team for doing nothing but playing recreational hockey.
For Bell, Team Trans is not trying to make a statement. “Except for the fact that we’re here to have fun and look as good as we do in our jerseys,” she joked. “It’s about constantly showing trans joy.”
Find a place
The 100 players of the Twin Cities group, ages 18 to 50, include 30 to 40 regulars who skate year-round.
The team splits into groups by skill level to scrimmage or play against other teams from adult college or recreational leagues. It also occasionally travels for games, as far as Seattle and Nova Scotia. In June, the team plays exhibition games at the Parade Ice Garden in Minneapolis Twin Cities Pride Festival.
Paige Rainer, an advanced team captain, started skating “with the smallest skates made,” she said, and played on boys’ teams in high school. After college, Rainer played one season in a mixed-gender adult rec league composed mostly of men.
But Rainer had never really felt comfortable in the locker rooms, and once she began the transition, she was against a return to adult rec league. Rainer considered joining a women’s league, but that didn’t seem like a good fit either.
When Rainer attended Team Trans Twin Cities’ first skate, it was the first time the atmosphere in the locker room felt right. “It’s a place where you don’t feel judged, and you can be yourself, and everyone just gets it, and they get you,” she said. “Everyone’s experience is a little different, but we all have something in common, which is quite rare in the rest of the world and sometimes stigmatized.”
The camaraderie of being part of a team and working together toward a shared goal can create stronger connections than joining a general affinity group, Rainer noted. “Doing an activity together will bond you a lot more than just plopping down in a circle and trying to force a conversation,” she said. “Shared experiences bring people together.”
Over the past year, Rainer has enjoyed watching the team cheer as players come out of their shells and gain confidence not only in their hockey ability, but in themselves.
Danny Maki, who co-runs Team Trans Twin Cities with Bell, says he hopes other Team Trans chapters get started so the teams can play against each other.
After taking time off from the sport in adulthood, the longtime hockey player said the team helped him return to an activity that was fundamental to his well-being.
“Team Trans is a way for me to practice the sport I grew up with, a sport that saved my life many times over.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.startribune.com/ice-hockey-transgender-nonbinary-sports-minnesota-twin-cities/600260579/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill pays tribute to Ewok actor Paul Grant who died aged 56
- Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | national company
- Spotify removes Bollywood songs in licensing dispute | Bollywood
- Boris Johnson: Will the Partygate investigation spell the end for the former prime minister?
- Ayrton Senna Netflix mini-series: Actor who will play three-time F1 champion Ayrton Senna in new Netflix series revealed
- Cozy fashion pays off
- Can’t find your favorite Bollywood song on Spotify? here’s why
- A 15% stock market crash in 2023 will bring ’14 months of pain’ – EB Tucker
- Brian Cox Is the Only ‘Succession’ Actor Who Doesn’t Conflict With the Show’s Ending
- Saul Nash joins Equinox for fashion and fitness collaboration
- The end of Boris Johnson – POLITICO
- Furious Bollywood fans say their playlists were shredded after Spotify deleted songs