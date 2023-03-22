11 Ravens expands brand portfolio with the launch of a luxury sipping tequila

LOS ANGELES, California.— 11 Ravens, the premier US-based design and manufacturing company for custom luxury gaming tables, including billiards, table tennis, poker, mahjong, etc., is pleased to announce the launch of its Ravella tequila brand. This represents the company’s first foray into the premium spirits market and, by extension, the creation of a new lifestyle brand portfolio.

After a successful soft launch in 2022, Ravella will debut nationwide with its first expression Ravella Extra Aejo.

— A sipping tequila produced in small batches in the heart of Jalisco, Mexico, the cask strength Extra Aejo has a dynamic, full-bodied flavor and is aged for a minimum of 36 months in American White Oak barrels before being bottled at 108 proof.

– Ravella Extra Aejo will be available at select outlets nationwide ($279.99, 750ml) and online at Old Town Tequila Store and Ravella Tequila

Ravella draws on the rich heritage of parent company 11 Ravens and builds on its success and customer loyalty.

Founded in 2011, 11 Ravens has placed custom luxury gaming tables such as billiards and table tennis at The W, Mandalay Bay, MGM Hotels, Caesars Palace Nobu, and has a history of commissions for Rolls Royce, Nieman Marcus Hudson Yards, American Express, Greenwich Polo Club, Rolling Stone and more.

When I first launched 11 Ravens, my goal was to bring unparalleled luxury to table games. Ravella is a natural continuation of that overzealous commitment to perfection, said 11 Ravens and Ravella founder Michael Zaretsky, a serial entrepreneur with a focus on luxury and entertainment. Like 11 Ravens, Ravella exudes elegance throughout its existence and is an expression of luxury without compromise.

The tequila was born out of 10 years of research and the passion of Zaretsky, who enjoyed tequila with new friends while acclimatizing to the social life in America after emigrating to the US after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1970s. eighty.

The Ravella team has pursued the highest quality of taste, smell and experience within the tequila and its luxurious packaging, inspired by the mysterious raven. Ravellas agave is aged for 7 to 10 years, cooked for 32 hours in traditional stone ovens at source, and then finally rested, fermented and double distilled.

Ravella Extra Aejo is sold in a special edition box with the sleek lines and superlatives of the Raven series of table games, a silhouette that when opened mimics the movement of the iconic bird (parent brand’s namesake) spreading its wings .

The weight of the Ravella Extra Aejo bottle cap is heavy with a rich gold finish and is inspired by the beak of the Raven.

The launch of Ravella comes at a strategic time after years of development and extensive time spent in Jalisco. According to the Luxury Brand Index (LBI), the tool of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), tequila showed the largest increase in spirits sales at the top end of the distilled spirits market with an annual growth of 43 % in the second quarter of 2022.

We were so happy to see tequila increasingly associated with luxury, just as wine and whiskey have been valued for decades. In the rest of the world, tequila imports continue to increase year on year and major luxury conglomerates are beginning to take an interest. However, for excellent tequila sipping, the best sun-drenched agave must be hand-picked. As a brand that meticulously crafts for those who appreciate rarity in its most authentic form, small batch and meticulous quality control is the only way to go, said Sea Zeda, Director of Brand Development.

In 2023, the brand will debut Ravella Joven, the second expression with vibrant citrus notes balanced with complex caramel and cocoa notes developed from the cask.

About Ravella

Michael Zaretsky and his team traveled through Jalisco’s Tequila Valley to source the world’s finest Blue Weber agave and gain the expertise of renowned master distillers in the region. Michael Zaretsky and his team were able to produce a tequila that exudes elegance in every drop.

About 11 ravens

Founded in 2011 by a professional table tennis player and several dedicated advocates of the sport, 11 Ravens is the premier US-based design and manufacturing company for custom luxury billiards, ping pong, shuffleboard, foosball, air hockey, poker, blackjack and mahjong tables . 11 Ravens’ use of state-of-the-art design and its unparalleled commitment to quality have set it in a class of its own.

For more information:

https://ravellatequila.com/