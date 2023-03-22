Mercyhurst hockey player Briere charged with wheelchair incident in Erie

Video of wheelchair being pushed down stairs has been viewed more than 39 million times after being posted to social media

Mercyhurst University men’s hockey player Carson Briere, the son of an NHL executive, has been charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after a video showed him pushing an empty wheelchair belonging to a double amputee down a flight of stairs in an Erie stadium on March 11. bar.

The Erie Police Department filed the same charges against Patrick Carrozzi, a member of the Mercyhurst men’s lacrosse team.

The charges are second-degree felonies of criminal mischief in connection with damaged property, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal mischief and the summary misdemeanor of disorderly conduct.

The Erie Police Department filed charges Monday against Briere, 23, and Carrozzi, 21, according to court documents. They will receive the charges in the mail by subpoena and have not been arrested, according to the office of Erie 1st Ward District Judge Sue Mack, where the charges were filed.

According to Mack’s office, they will face charges at a preliminary hearing on May 22.

In the video that prompted the criminal investigation, Briere is shown pushing the wheelchair down the stairs shortly before 11:40 p.m. on March 11, a Saturday, in a busy Sullivan’s bar, on East Third and French Streets.

Carrozzi was also involved in the incident, according to the indictment. He and Briere are listed as co-defendants in the charges against them.

According to the Briere indictment: “The defendant (Briere) and co-defendant Patrick Carrozzi were observed on surveillance video at Sullivan’s Pub and Eatery tampering with an empty wheelchair. The defendant attempted to drive the wheelchair.

“As the defendant gets out of the wheelchair, Patrick Carrozzi can be seen moving the wheelchair to the edge of a staircase, where he and the defendant then push the wheelchair down the stairs and walk away. These actions created a dangerous situation by using the stairs as route block.” of exit and posed a danger to persons potentially approaching the bottom of the stairs.”

The charge against Carrozzi is virtually identical to the charge against Briere, except that Carrozzi’s indictment lists him as the defendant and Briere as his co-defendant. Erie police patrolman David Smith filed the complaints.

In Pennsylvania, a conviction for a second-degree misdemeanor carries a prison term of up to two years and a fine of up to $5,000, and a conviction of a summary misdemeanor carries a maximum jail term of 90 days and a fine of $300.

Convictions for offenses and misdemeanors may also result in probation, especially if the defendants have no criminal record.

Video of wheelchair incident watched by millions

The filing of the charges comes nearly a week after the security video sparked a storm on social media, where the video has been viewed more than 39 million times since an employee of Sullivan’s posted it on Twitter shortly after 3 a.m. on March 14.

The publication of the video prompted a public apology from Briere and his father, Danny Briere, 45, a former NHL player who was named interim general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers on March 10, where he played for six years during his 17-year NHL career.

Mercyhurst said it is investigating the incident in connection with student conduct. A Mercyhurst spokeswoman, who was contacted Monday after the criminal charges were filed, said the investigation is ongoing.

Mercyhurst’s athletic department placed Briere and Carrozzi on temporary suspensions from their teams on Wednesday. Hoodsa junior, is from Philadelphia, and carsa senior, is from Victor, New York, southeast of Rochester.

The department said it had identified three Mercyhurst student-athletes as seen on the video, and said all three were temporarily suspended. The athletic department did not name the three students or what sports they play, though Briere acknowledged his involvement in his apology and Carrozzi’s name became public through the filing of the criminal charges. The third student-athlete was not charged.

Double amputee had left the wheelchair to go to the bathroom

The wheelchair was van Sidney Benes, 22, an Erie resident who lost both her legs in a car accident in Butler County in 2021. She was using her wheelchair in a crowded upstairs room at Sullivan’s when she left it on the landing at the top of the stairs to the downstairs bathroom, Rick said Filippi, co-owner of Sullivan. Other customers helped her get down, Filippi said.

The video of the incident is time-stamped and was recorded at 11:38 p.m. on March 11. The video has no sound.

On March 13, Benes went to the Erie Police Department to “file a report for damage to her wheelchair,” according to the charges against Briere and Carrozzi.

“Due to the actions of the defendants, the left brake lever malfunctioned, the plastic profile on the right armrest broke, the rear handle is slightly bent, and the wheels experience resistance when moving forward,” the complaints said. “The cost of the wheelchair was about $2,000 when purchased a year ago.”

Sullivan’s was built in 1892, about a century before the Americans with Disabilities Act came into effect. Filippi said he is working on making the bar more accessible. Sullivan’s, an Irish bar, is a popular hangout especially around St. Patrick’s Day. Filippi said it was busy on March 11 after Erie’s St. Patrick’s Day parade that day.

Briere ‘deep regret’ for wheelchair incident

Filippi said he was “disgusted” that the episode happened with the wheelchair. The administration of Mercyhurst, a Roman Catholic school with 3,000 students, condemned what happened to the wheelchair, although the statement says people can change after bad behavior.

Mercyhurst issued the statement Wednesday, after the Brieres apologized earlier that day.

“The actions shown in the video make our hearts heavy and fall short of our Mercy belief in the inherent dignity of each person,” the statement said. “We pray for and stand in solidarity with the victim and all persons with disabilities who rightly find this type of action deeply offensive.

“Our Mercy tradition also reminds us that students and all people who make poor choices deserve opportunities to learn, change behaviors and atone for harmful actions.”

In his apology, Carson Briere said, “I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday. There is no excuse for my actions and I will do everything I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”

His father said in his statement: “I was shocked to see Carson’s actions in the video shared on social media yesterday. They are unforgivable and completely against our family’s values ​​of treating people with respect. Carson regrets it and accepts full responsibility for his conduct.”

Benes blasted Briere and the others involved in the incident in a post on Twitter at Mar. 15.

“They have shown their true colors,” Benes wrote. “Those are that they’re entitled, spoiled, ignorant. I don’t want to ruin their lives, but they’ve clearly just been slapped on the wrist their whole life. They need to learn that their behavior is completely unacceptable.”

In another post, on March 16, Benes commented on the GoFundMe launched a campaign to help her get a new wheelchair. The campaign had raised more than $8,800 as of Monday.

“I’d like to clarify that I’m using the GoFundMe donations to help fix my chair, but the rest will go to the disability community and people who really need the help.” wrote Benes.

Briere was kicked off the Arizona State team

Carson Briere arrived in Mercyhurst to play for the Division I Lakers in 2020 after being kicked off the Division I Arizona State University men’s hockey team in 2019 for violating team rules. The firing came when he learned he wouldn’t play as much for ASU, Briere said in a profile published in November 2021 in the Erie Times-News.

“I didn’t take hockey seriously,” Briere said in the profile about his time in Arizona. “That wasn’t going to work, and I wanted to find a place where I could play my hockey style.”

Another story from November 2021 quoted Briere as saying College Hockey NewIt’s about his time at ASU.

“I just went out; I didn’t take hockey seriously,” said Briere. It wasn’t anything bad, it was just not being committed to hockey, I was more committed to having fun at school. Too much partying, that’s probably the best way to put it.”

Contact Ed Palattella atepalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter@ETNpalattella.