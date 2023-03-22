Next game: at Purdue 21-03-2023 | 3 p.m March 21 (Tue) / 3 p.m bee Purdue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. Indiana State softball completed a three-game UIC sweep on Monday, winning both games of a run-rule doubleheader on a windy afternoon at Price Field.

The Sycamores (13-11) won game one 9-1 and game two 12-2 to clinch the series over the Flames and improve to 3-0 in Missouri Valley Conference play.

Game one

UIC let their bats go early and got out in front in the top of the first inning leading 1-0 on a few hits. Indiana State wasted no time and responded with three runs of its own in the bottom of the frame to take a 3-1 lead. Olivia Patton reached on an infield-single followed by walks by both the Henning sisters to load the bases. Kennedy shadow she promptly cleared with a double to center right.

After a scoreless second inning, the Sycamores would extend the lead in the third. Kaylee Barrett driven in Isabella Henning to start the inning with a single. Kennedy shadow also added her second double of the game in the inning.

Cassie Newbanks went three innings, giving up the lone run and striking out three before being relieved by Hailey Griffin before the start of the fourth. Griffin worked a scoreless frame to bring forward the ISU bats looking to increase the lead.

The Sycamores would score five runs in the inning, with Kennedy shadow collecting her third double of the game to begin the scoring. After her double made it 5-1, Cassie Thomerson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Kaylee Barrett then launched a grand slam to center left, her second long haul of the season to make it a 9-1 game after four innings.

Hailey Griffin allowed a leadoff double in the fifth, but gave up the next three batters to secure the run-rule victory and give ISU the series win. Newbanks took the win and improved to 4–4 on the season.

Indiana State finished game one with 11 hits while UIC had 6. Randi Jo Pryor registered the first multi-hit attempt of her career and finished 2-for-3.

Game two

Indiana State continued their offensive assault in the series finale. The Sycamores turned in an eight-run second inning to put the Flames away early in the game. Isabella Henning had a 3-RBI double followed by a Kennedy shadow RBI doubles to make it 4-0. Cassie Thomerson then singled for Shade to make it 5-0. After Thomerson’s single, Annie Tokarek singled for Thomerson to make it 6-0. Kaylee Barrett made it 7–0 with a double into centerfield, then scored on a throwing error to close the eight-run frame.

The Sycamores extended their lead in the 3edscoring on a UIC foul to go up 9-0.

UIC would join the scoring in the 4e, scoring a pair of runs on three hits in the frame, including a two-out RBI double. Indiana State went down in order in the 2nd half of the 4e as the score remained 9-2.

In the top of the fifth inning, the starter for Sycamores Lauren Sackett struckout two more to finish with a career-high 11 at noon.

Danielle Henning led off the fifth inning with a single followed by a Isabella Henning hit by pitch that brought up Kennedy shadow who had been swinging a hot bat all day. Shade promptly sent the second pitch over the wall at left center for a three-run home run to earn another run rule victory by a score of 12–2.

Sackett’s complete game improved her record to 4-4 on the season and she now has 49 strikeouts for her team with her 11 today.

Indiana State led by 12 basehits Kennedy shadow which ended with three. Annie Tokarek And Abbie Chipps also had multi-hit games with two apiece.

Next one

The Sycamores travel to West Lafayette, Indiana on Tuesday for a doubleheader in Purdue scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The Sycamores then resume play with a three-game series against Drake starting Friday in Des Moines.

Be sure to visit for the latest information on Sycamore SoftballGoSycamores.com. You can also find the team on social media includingTwitter,Facebook,InstagramAndYouTube.

– #March on –