Sports
Sycamores Complete Series Sweep from UIC
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. Indiana State softball completed a three-game UIC sweep on Monday, winning both games of a run-rule doubleheader on a windy afternoon at Price Field.
The Sycamores (13-11) won game one 9-1 and game two 12-2 to clinch the series over the Flames and improve to 3-0 in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Game one
UIC let their bats go early and got out in front in the top of the first inning leading 1-0 on a few hits. Indiana State wasted no time and responded with three runs of its own in the bottom of the frame to take a 3-1 lead. Olivia Patton reached on an infield-single followed by walks by both the Henning sisters to load the bases. Kennedy shadow she promptly cleared with a double to center right.
After a scoreless second inning, the Sycamores would extend the lead in the third. Kaylee Barrett driven in Isabella Henning to start the inning with a single. Kennedy shadow also added her second double of the game in the inning.
Cassie Newbanks went three innings, giving up the lone run and striking out three before being relieved by Hailey Griffin before the start of the fourth. Griffin worked a scoreless frame to bring forward the ISU bats looking to increase the lead.
The Sycamores would score five runs in the inning, with Kennedy shadow collecting her third double of the game to begin the scoring. After her double made it 5-1, Cassie Thomerson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Kaylee Barrett then launched a grand slam to center left, her second long haul of the season to make it a 9-1 game after four innings.
Hailey Griffin allowed a leadoff double in the fifth, but gave up the next three batters to secure the run-rule victory and give ISU the series win. Newbanks took the win and improved to 4–4 on the season.
Indiana State finished game one with 11 hits while UIC had 6. Randi Jo Pryor registered the first multi-hit attempt of her career and finished 2-for-3.
Game two
Indiana State continued their offensive assault in the series finale. The Sycamores turned in an eight-run second inning to put the Flames away early in the game. Isabella Henning had a 3-RBI double followed by a Kennedy shadow RBI doubles to make it 4-0. Cassie Thomerson then singled for Shade to make it 5-0. After Thomerson’s single, Annie Tokarek singled for Thomerson to make it 6-0. Kaylee Barrett made it 7–0 with a double into centerfield, then scored on a throwing error to close the eight-run frame.
The Sycamores extended their lead in the 3edscoring on a UIC foul to go up 9-0.
UIC would join the scoring in the 4e, scoring a pair of runs on three hits in the frame, including a two-out RBI double. Indiana State went down in order in the 2nd half of the 4e as the score remained 9-2.
In the top of the fifth inning, the starter for Sycamores Lauren Sackett struckout two more to finish with a career-high 11 at noon.
Danielle Henning led off the fifth inning with a single followed by a Isabella Henning hit by pitch that brought up Kennedy shadow who had been swinging a hot bat all day. Shade promptly sent the second pitch over the wall at left center for a three-run home run to earn another run rule victory by a score of 12–2.
Sackett’s complete game improved her record to 4-4 on the season and she now has 49 strikeouts for her team with her 11 today.
Indiana State led by 12 basehits Kennedy shadow which ended with three. Annie Tokarek And Abbie Chipps also had multi-hit games with two apiece.
Next one
The Sycamores travel to West Lafayette, Indiana on Tuesday for a doubleheader in Purdue scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The Sycamores then resume play with a three-game series against Drake starting Friday in Des Moines.
Be sure to visit for the latest information on Sycamore SoftballGoSycamores.com. You can also find the team on social media includingTwitter,Facebook,InstagramAndYouTube.
– #March on –
|
Sources
2/ https://gosycamores.com/news/2023/3/20/softball-sycamores-complete-series-sweep-of-uic.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill pays tribute to Ewok actor Paul Grant who died aged 56
- Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | national company
- Spotify removes Bollywood songs in licensing dispute | Bollywood
- Boris Johnson: Will the Partygate investigation spell the end for the former prime minister?
- Ayrton Senna Netflix mini-series: Actor who will play three-time F1 champion Ayrton Senna in new Netflix series revealed
- Cozy fashion pays off
- Can’t find your favorite Bollywood song on Spotify? here’s why
- A 15% stock market crash in 2023 will bring ’14 months of pain’ – EB Tucker
- Brian Cox Is the Only ‘Succession’ Actor Who Doesn’t Conflict With the Show’s Ending
- Saul Nash joins Equinox for fashion and fitness collaboration
- The end of Boris Johnson – POLITICO
- Furious Bollywood fans say their playlists were shredded after Spotify deleted songs