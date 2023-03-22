Sports
From the hockey insiders, a ‘what to do, see, eat and experience’ guide to Fargo-Moorhead – InForum
FARGO – For first-time visitors to the largest metropolitan area in one of the country’s smaller states (at least from a population point of view), we’ll start with an important point of
clarification:
Unlike what you may have seen in the extremely popular
Travel commercials in North Dakota
Hollywood star Josh Duhamel (born and raised a few hours northwest in Minot) is rarely seen dancing on Broadway, for the iconic
sign, featuring cheerleaders from the state of North Dakota and the University of North Dakota. That was staged for the cameras.
While somewhat related, it’s actually not uncommon to see the folks from ESPN’s “College GameDay” there talking on a temporary set of football before a big Bison game in the fall. They’ve done it twice.
What you’ll find in downtown Fargo every day is a fantastic bar and restaurant scene with excellent food starting at breakfast
having lunch at the funky cool
for drinks and dining
(“The OB”, as they say here) a classic sports bar and nightclub popular with students and fans of Fargo-Moorhead’s three colleges.
It’s unknown how many Canisius fans will make the trek from their campus in Buffalo, New York, all the way across the country to hunt down the underdogs in their tournament opener against the Gophers. While there are three Minnesotans on the Griffins roster, they are sure to have a fan base.
For the regions’ other three teams, there’s no mistaking fans of the Gophers, Huskies, and Mavericks making the relatively easy jaunt to I-94 to see which team deserves an all-expenses-paid trip to Florida.
In addition to the estimated 250,000 people who call the greater Fargo-Moorhead region home, thousands more have received their mail there for a time, either as a student at NDSU, Minnesota State University Moorhead or Concordia, or as a hockey player. in town for the USHL’s popular and powerful Fargo Force. To give readers of The Rink Live insider tips on what to do, see, eat and experience in the thriving heart of the Red River Valley, we spoke to some of the region’s current and former residents who we know from the hockey world. These were their responses:
Ryan Kraft The former Moorhead Spuds prep standout was a four-year letter winner for the Gophers under head coach Doug Woog, and played pro hockey for ten years before heading home, where he coached the Spuds girls’ hockey team to the state tournament this season.
We love Bar Down,
,
and really anywhere in downtown Fargo to eat and have a fun time with adults. for families,
is great fun, and for a ride in the Ferris wheel you have to go to Scheels.
Started in 1902 as a hardware store and general store in tiny Sabin, Minn.,
has grown into a renowned chain of sports and outdoor stores, offering a unique shopping experience where visitors can find both entertainment and everything one needs for outdoor and indoor sports.
Maureen Greiner Although she retired at the end of this season, Mo has been the face behind the bench of the Concordia women’s hockey team since 2018. Prior to coaching the Cobbers, she was an assistant coach and player for St. Thomas in their Division III days.
See: how fast the lines move
. Do: play the back nine at
just before sunset. Food: Crispy chicken and mango tacos plus a margarita at Vinyl Taco. (The guac is good too). Drink: A super slush of
(any flavor). Experience: A 40 mph wind in the face on a snowy day at 20 degrees below zero.
While it is still winter in Fargo and no courses are open, there is suddenly an abundance of indoor golf facilities ranging from
(an indoor/outdoor hybrid range) in south Fargo to numerous indoor facilities in the metropolitan area. There are five public courses in Fargo and a number of private options in case you have a connection and can return in the warmer months.
Danny Irman One of the bigger hockey stars to come out of Fargo (unlike that well-known hockey community on the east side of the Red River), he was a three-year standout for the Gophers, spending parts of five seasons in the Minnesota Wild System.
The most important thing would be
at West Acres, which depicts the life and career of the legendary Yankees home run hitter, who hailed from Fargo.
company is a really nice place that’s new, and it’s one of Fargo’s oldest buildings, a restored railroad store built in 1883 before North Dakota was even a state. The
in North Fargo currently highlights a Vietnam War exhibit featuring aircraft armor and equipment from the war. And, of course, you must take your photo outside the Fargo Theater sign.
There’s an abundance of art and history to see in both Fargo and Moorhead when you’re away from the rink. In addition to Danny’s two favorite museums, a fondness for the
in Moorhead, where a modern Viking ship is on display. Hand-built by a Moorhead teacher, the ship made a 6,000-mile journey from Duluth to Norway in the summer of 1982.
Alex Wake Now in graduate school in Colorado on his way to becoming a veterinarian, Woken was a prep luminary at Fargo South/Davies and at Shattuck-St. Marys prior to four seasons as a Gopher, and pro hockey stints in Europe and with the Minnesota Whitecaps.
I occasionally visit my parents and love to visit
in Moorhead and all the bars and restaurants in downtown Fargo I have a fondness for
but everything in and around Broadway Square is fun, as are a few cool wineries just outside of town.
pub in West Fargo even has a lighted ice rink where you can ice skate, and if you like Mexican, head to Plaza Azteca. And if you want a fun diversion with a hint of danger, there are several great ax throwing places in the community.
In a place that’s flat and often frozen like Fargo-Moorhead, outdoor ice skating is a big part of winter fun, with hockey and ice rinks all over the community. Moorhead hosted
in 2011, when they had a problem that is rare for Red River Valley winters, it was too hot to have good quality ice.
Brian Christian Descended from American hockey royalty (his grandfather Bill and uncle Dave are Olympic gold medalists in 1960 and 1980, respectively), Christian played four years with AIC after a starring career for the Spuds and a stint in the BCHL.
I love
for Mexican food, and the fact that it’s near the ice rink is a bonus. And when you’re in town, be sure to head to the Moorhead Trifecta, with happy hour beer at Junkyard Brewing, dinner at
and dessert at famous Moorheads
.
You just knew something special was brewing at Dairy Queen in the center of Moorheads a few weeks ago when it opened for the season on a bitterly cold day and dozens of Concordia students had to walk more than a mile to stand in line outside. the elements, to get a Dilly Bar invented in Moorhead. You can even have your photo taken at the Dilly Bar statue to show off your DQ cred.
Spencer Meier The St. Cloud State captain hails from Sartell, Minnesota, but spent a memorable season with the
where he won the Clark Cup in 2018. He has worn the C for the Huskies for the past three seasons and will be skating in a familiar spot at Scheels Arena.
When you go out to eat
has incredible onion rings and for breakfast I really like
, which also has the best milkshakes in the valley. And if you want to do some golf practice,
is similar to TopGolf and a fun place to work on your game.
As the two largest cities in eastern North Dakota, and the state’s most renowned college towns, Fargo and Grand Forks (70 miles north) have a fun civic rivalry. But two of Grand Forks’ more well-known foods can also be found in Fargo, with late-night Mexican food from the
and the world famous chippers (Red River Valley potato chips covered in milk chocolate) from
1/6: Rose Creek is one of many popular golf courses in Fargo-Moorhead and is a popular summertime recreation option.
2/6: The Scheels sporting goods store in Fargo has an indoor Ferris wheel.
3/6: The Dilly Bar was invented in the Dairy Queen in the center of Moorhead, and a statue there honors this iconic dessert.
4/6: Scheels Arena is the home ice of the USHL’s Fargo Force and has hosted several previous NCAA regional tournaments, most recently in 2019 and 2021.
5/6: A Viking ship built in Minnesota that sailed 6,000 miles from Duluth to Norway in 1982 is on display at the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead.
6/6: Baseball memorabilia fans will love visiting the Roger Maris Museum, which honors the legendary New York Yankees slugger and one of Fargo’s favorite sons.
