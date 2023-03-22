J&K Witnessing Remarkable Transformation in Sports: Consultant Bhatnagar





Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar has today declared the 84th Senior National and Inter State Table Tennis Championship at the University of Jammu open for this purpose.

Addressing a large gathering of table tennis players, including a galaxy of top stars from across the country, adviser Bhatnagar stressed that Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed a remarkable transformation in the sports ecosystem over the past three years. This, he said, reflects a story of growth and development here with a sea of ​​opportunity. He added that the UT government puts the first focus here on improving the sports infrastructure and that a world-class sports infrastructure has been established in the past three years, so that the youth of J&K excel in sports.

“From Panchayat level to UT level, sports facilities are being set up across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir so that young people receive the best training and exposure to play and perform at national and international events,” said Advisor.

Adviser further noted that Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as the powerhouse of sports and players of national and international reputation are being produced here. He emphasized that J&K is emerging as a preferred venue for hosting national and international sporting events and the successful culmination of Gulmarg Winter Games is witness to that.

Adviser Bhatnagar revealed about various initiatives of the J&K administration in the sports sector and noted that the J&K government launched the unique initiative ‘My Youth My Pride’ which allows activities in games like gymnastics, football, hockey, judo, yoga, boxing, cricket and others all were kept. across Jammu and Kashmir. He added that more than 50 lakh players participated in various sports disciplines held under this initiative.

Adviser further said that the current LG led government is committed to the development of sports from village level to UT level. He added that the current government has also approved job reservations for athletes under the newly enacted Jammu and Kashmir Sports Policy.

Advisor Bhatnagar also praised the organizers for their efforts to put together an event of this magnitude and praised the players for their dedication and hard work. He emphasized the importance of sport in building a healthy and fit nation, and encouraged everyone to take up some form of physical activity.

Advisor appreciated the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) for awarding this major event to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. He assured all the help and support of the J&K government to all participants and other officials in all respects who have come from all over the country. He also appreciated table tennis association J&K for their unbridled efforts to organize such a mega event.

Secretary of Youth Care and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, spoke on the occasion about the main lines of the tournament and appreciated TTFI for the renewed confidence in the J&K Table Tennis Association in organizing such a major event. He also asked to organize an international level championship in UT of Jammu and Kashmir which will not only boost the game but also bring a love message from this place to the whole world.

The president of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), Vita Dani, assured in her speech that the UTT will continue to promote the game of table tennis in the country.

TTFI Secretary Kamlesh Mehta welcomed the participants in his speech and also praised J&K Table Tennis Association for organizing this event.

Relevant to mention, the event was last held at J&K 25 years ago and in the current championship, more than 900 players take part in this mega event, including 34 men’s teams and 32 women’s teams from all over the country.

