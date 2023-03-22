Sports
End of Season Spiders Fight in WNIT Round Two in Rhode Island
KINGSTON, R.I With three substitutes leading and three Spiders finishing in double digits, the University of Richmond women’s basketball team fought hard, but ended the season at Rhode Island 74-64 Monday night in the second round of the WNIT.
The Spiders, who finished the 2022–23 season with the program’s first A-10 Championship semifinal appearance since 2009 and the program’s first WNIT appearance since 2015, finished with a 21–11 record as the Rams continued their WNIT season. continue the run and take on the winner over UMass/Harvard on an improved 26-6.
“We’ve had a good season, on the verge of a great season”, Head Coach said Aaron Roussel. “I think this game really showed the progress we’ve made as a team over the season. Eight weeks ago, the last time we were here, we were a completely different team. We were in a tough spot staring at 2 -4 in the league, and had really tough sledding as the conference progressed. We really turned the season around and I’m very proud of this group.”
The Spiders were led by junior Addie Budnik, who recorded 20 points on 6 of 12 from the field, 3 of 7 from deep and a perfect 5 of 5 from the line. freshman Maggie Doogan chipped in 13 points in the game while junior Grace Townsend was the last Spider in double digits with 12 points. Budnik and Doogan recorded four rebounds each to lead the team, while Townsend had a team-high of four dimes and Budnik had four blocks. Townsend and freshmen Rachel Ullstrom also recorded three thefts each in the match.
As a team, the Spiders shot 22 of 51 (43.1%) from the field, 6 of 20 (30%) from deep, and 14 of 16 (87.5%) from the line. In addition, the team recorded 22 rebounds, including four offensive boards, 11 assists, seven blocks, eight steals and 18 points on 15 Ram covers.
After the Rams opened the game with a mid-range jumper, Budnik tied the game at 2-2 with a pair of free throws. Budnik then gave the Spiders their first lead of the game, 8-6, off a trey with 5:19 left in the quarter. The Rams responded on the offensive, as the team went on a 5-0 run to build a 14-10 lead. Hill ended the quarter with a driving layup to cut the Spider deficit to 17-13 at halftime.
Doogan opened the second 10 minutes with a hoop-and-harm to bring the Spiders within one, 17-16. Budnik then gave UR another lead, 21-19, with 8:03 left at the half of a trey courtesy of Townsend. Ullstrom followed up the game with a pair of free throws to increase Spider’s lead to 23-19. The Rams scored 15 unanswered points after the Spider rally and built an 11-point lead, 34-23, before graduating Emilia Krista Grava ended the scoring drought with a layup for a 34–25 deficit. Attempts from Doogan and Ullstrom sent the Spiders into the locker room trailing 40-30.
At the halfway point, the Spiders shot 10 of 27 (37%) from the field, 4 of 11 (36.4%) from deep, and 6 of 7 (85.7%) from the line. In addition, the team recorded 15 rebounds, six assists, four blocks, two steals and 10 points on five Ram covers. Individually, Budnik rode the team by 10 points and two blocks, while Doogan brought in seven points and Ullstrom posted five. Three Spiders, Townsend, sophomore Kate Hill and Doogan recorded three boards each, while Townsend led the team with three dimes.
The Spiders opened the third quarter with a 9-0 run to cut Ram’s lead to 44-39. On an opposition hit, Doogan recorded a jumper to make the score 47-41 in favor of URI with 6:29 remaining. A few buckets from Grava and Budnik brought the Spiders within 52-45, but the Rams ended the quarter with an 8-0 run to go into the fourth with a 60-45 lead.
Townsend registered a layup 46 seconds before the Rams went on a 5-0 run to build a 65-47 lead. After a few more buckets from URI, the Spiders began to close the deficit through attempts by Townsend, Doogan and Ullstrom to make the score 72-61 with 1:06 left in the game. A last trey with 22 seconds left from Budnik ended the game with the Rams on top, 74-64.
|
Sources
2/ https://richmondspiders.com/news/2023/3/20/womens-basketball-spiders-fight-end-season-in-wnit-second-round-at-rhode-island.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill pays tribute to Ewok actor Paul Grant who died aged 56
- Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | national company
- Spotify removes Bollywood songs in licensing dispute | Bollywood
- Boris Johnson: Will the Partygate investigation spell the end for the former prime minister?
- Ayrton Senna Netflix mini-series: Actor who will play three-time F1 champion Ayrton Senna in new Netflix series revealed
- Cozy fashion pays off
- Can’t find your favorite Bollywood song on Spotify? here’s why
- A 15% stock market crash in 2023 will bring ’14 months of pain’ – EB Tucker
- Brian Cox Is the Only ‘Succession’ Actor Who Doesn’t Conflict With the Show’s Ending
- Saul Nash joins Equinox for fashion and fitness collaboration
- The end of Boris Johnson – POLITICO
- Furious Bollywood fans say their playlists were shredded after Spotify deleted songs