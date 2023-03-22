End of Season Spiders Fight in WNIT Round Two in Rhode Island

KINGSTON, R.I With three substitutes leading and three Spiders finishing in double digits, the University of Richmond women’s basketball team fought hard, but ended the season at Rhode Island 74-64 Monday night in the second round of the WNIT.

The Spiders, who finished the 2022–23 season with the program’s first A-10 Championship semifinal appearance since 2009 and the program’s first WNIT appearance since 2015, finished with a 21–11 record as the Rams continued their WNIT season. continue the run and take on the winner over UMass/Harvard on an improved 26-6.

“We’ve had a good season, on the verge of a great season”, Head Coach said Aaron Roussel . “I think this game really showed the progress we’ve made as a team over the season. Eight weeks ago, the last time we were here, we were a completely different team. We were in a tough spot staring at 2 -4 in the league, and had really tough sledding as the conference progressed. We really turned the season around and I’m very proud of this group.”

The Spiders were led by junior Addie Budnik , who recorded 20 points on 6 of 12 from the field, 3 of 7 from deep and a perfect 5 of 5 from the line. freshman Maggie Doogan chipped in 13 points in the game while junior Grace Townsend was the last Spider in double digits with 12 points. Budnik and Doogan recorded four rebounds each to lead the team, while Townsend had a team-high of four dimes and Budnik had four blocks. Townsend and freshmen Rachel Ullstrom also recorded three thefts each in the match.

As a team, the Spiders shot 22 of 51 (43.1%) from the field, 6 of 20 (30%) from deep, and 14 of 16 (87.5%) from the line. In addition, the team recorded 22 rebounds, including four offensive boards, 11 assists, seven blocks, eight steals and 18 points on 15 Ram covers.

After the Rams opened the game with a mid-range jumper, Budnik tied the game at 2-2 with a pair of free throws. Budnik then gave the Spiders their first lead of the game, 8-6, off a trey with 5:19 left in the quarter. The Rams responded on the offensive, as the team went on a 5-0 run to build a 14-10 lead. Hill ended the quarter with a driving layup to cut the Spider deficit to 17-13 at halftime.

Doogan opened the second 10 minutes with a hoop-and-harm to bring the Spiders within one, 17-16. Budnik then gave UR ​​another lead, 21-19, with 8:03 left at the half of a trey courtesy of Townsend. Ullstrom followed up the game with a pair of free throws to increase Spider’s lead to 23-19. The Rams scored 15 unanswered points after the Spider rally and built an 11-point lead, 34-23, before graduating Emilia Krista Grava ended the scoring drought with a layup for a 34–25 deficit. Attempts from Doogan and Ullstrom sent the Spiders into the locker room trailing 40-30.

At the halfway point, the Spiders shot 10 of 27 (37%) from the field, 4 of 11 (36.4%) from deep, and 6 of 7 (85.7%) from the line. In addition, the team recorded 15 rebounds, six assists, four blocks, two steals and 10 points on five Ram covers. Individually, Budnik rode the team by 10 points and two blocks, while Doogan brought in seven points and Ullstrom posted five. Three Spiders, Townsend, sophomore Kate Hill and Doogan recorded three boards each, while Townsend led the team with three dimes.

The Spiders opened the third quarter with a 9-0 run to cut Ram’s lead to 44-39. On an opposition hit, Doogan recorded a jumper to make the score 47-41 in favor of URI with 6:29 remaining. A few buckets from Grava and Budnik brought the Spiders within 52-45, but the Rams ended the quarter with an 8-0 run to go into the fourth with a 60-45 lead.

Townsend registered a layup 46 seconds before the Rams went on a 5-0 run to build a 65-47 lead. After a few more buckets from URI, the Spiders began to close the deficit through attempts by Townsend, Doogan and Ullstrom to make the score 72-61 with 1:06 left in the game. A last trey with 22 seconds left from Budnik ended the game with the Rams on top, 74-64.