Harvard Women’s Ice Hockey Under Outside Investigation Amid Allegations Against Coach | News

Harvard Athletic Director Erin McDermott announced in a March 14 email that Harvard Athletics will conduct an independent, third-party review of its women’s ice hockey program following allegations of abuse against the program and against head coach Katey Stone.

Harvard has enlisted New York law firm Jenner and Block to investigate allegations against the hockey program. Katya Jestin, co-managing partner of the company, is leading the investigation. Jestin is a former assistant U.S. attorney and a specialist in institutional culture research.

Over the course of 27 seasons as Harvard’s women’s ice hockey coach, Stone has racked up more wins than any other female coach in women’s ice hockey history. But this year, Stone faced allegations of abuse, with the first reports published by the Boston Globe in January.

In a athletic research published on March 10, Stone has been accused of turning a blind eye to hazing, using abusive language against players, and running the team like a Hunger Games for mental health.

Through interviews with 30 former players and team employees, the Athletic reported that players were subject to a fine system based on what they wore or ate, including a gay tax or an Asian tax, and freshmen told to complete a naked skate that left them with ice left. burns and bleeding nipples. Players also got muddled during an annual Initiation Week, the Athletic reported, which alumni attended in some years.

The Athletic did not report that Stone was directly involved in the penalty system, Initiation Week or the Naked Skate, but Stone reportedly downplayed injuries, made insensitive remarks and contributed to a negative team culture during her tenure.

In the Athletics report, generations of Stones players characterized the program as pushing the boundaries of acceptable treatment for athletes.

Stone did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Harvard spokesperson Rachael Dane declined to comment on the investigation or allegations against Stone.

In an interview with The Crimson last month, McDermott declined to comment on the allegations against Stone.

But after the release of the Athletic investigations, on March 14, McDermott emailed all Harvard student-athletes regarding the disturbing reports we’ve received from the media and others about our women’s ice hockey program.

The most important job I have as an athletic director is to protect the health and safety of student-athletes, McDermott wrote. It is also of utmost importance to our culture and community that everyone is treated with dignity and respected as an individual. The alleged behavior does not represent who we are as the Harvard Athletics community. There is no place for behavior that causes peer pressure, humiliation, or physical and emotional harm.

Now is a good time to reflect, and I encourage all of us, student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, administrators, alumni/ae to commit to and consistently live our values ​​through our actions and words, McDermott added.

On January 27, the Globe published a iAn investigation detailing allegations against Stone from 16 former players, who described a pattern of disregard for athletes’ physical and mental well-being, body shaming, hazing and insensitive remarks.

The Globe report prominently featured an incident where Stone said the team had too many leaders and not enough Indians after a loss to Princeton in the Eastern College Athletic Conference playoffs last February.

The comment prompted a review of the program, announced in an April 8, 2022 email by McDermott. But in July, McDermott wrote that Stone would continue to coach the team.

Prior to the publication of the Globe investigation, according to the Athletic, McDermott spoke at the HH Dinner, an alumni weekend event attended by about 50 people this year, including many former and current Stone players and employees of Harvard’s athletic department.

There, McDermott praised Stone’s work and legacy in a speech, and Anne Holland Holly Johnson 96, former captain and first-team member of Stone, told those in attendance that the program’s reputation is sacred, according to the Athletic.

The Athletic reported to some players and alumni that the event felt like an attempt to boost support for Stone and rally people to resist future criticism.

Stone spoke separately to a group of former players in the team’s locker room during the meeting, the Athletic reported.

They are trying to set fire to this program, Stone said, according to the Athletic. And we wouldn’t let that happen.

Staff writer Paton D. Roberts can be reached at paton.roberts@thecrimson.com. Follow her on Twitter @paton_dr.

Staff Writer Sophia C. Scott can be reached at sophia.scott@thecrimson.com. Follow her on Twitter @ScottSophia_.