Sports
Harvard Women’s Ice Hockey Under Outside Investigation Amid Allegations Against Coach | News
Harvard Athletic Director Erin McDermott announced in a March 14 email that Harvard Athletics will conduct an independent, third-party review of its women’s ice hockey program following allegations of abuse against the program and against head coach Katey Stone.
Harvard has enlisted New York law firm Jenner and Block to investigate allegations against the hockey program. Katya Jestin, co-managing partner of the company, is leading the investigation. Jestin is a former assistant U.S. attorney and a specialist in institutional culture research.
Over the course of 27 seasons as Harvard’s women’s ice hockey coach, Stone has racked up more wins than any other female coach in women’s ice hockey history. But this year, Stone faced allegations of abuse, with the first reports published by the Boston Globe in January.
In a athletic research published on March 10, Stone has been accused of turning a blind eye to hazing, using abusive language against players, and running the team like a Hunger Games for mental health.
Through interviews with 30 former players and team employees, the Athletic reported that players were subject to a fine system based on what they wore or ate, including a gay tax or an Asian tax, and freshmen told to complete a naked skate that left them with ice left. burns and bleeding nipples. Players also got muddled during an annual Initiation Week, the Athletic reported, which alumni attended in some years.
The Athletic did not report that Stone was directly involved in the penalty system, Initiation Week or the Naked Skate, but Stone reportedly downplayed injuries, made insensitive remarks and contributed to a negative team culture during her tenure.
In the Athletics report, generations of Stones players characterized the program as pushing the boundaries of acceptable treatment for athletes.
Stone did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Harvard spokesperson Rachael Dane declined to comment on the investigation or allegations against Stone.
In an interview with The Crimson last month, McDermott declined to comment on the allegations against Stone.
But after the release of the Athletic investigations, on March 14, McDermott emailed all Harvard student-athletes regarding the disturbing reports we’ve received from the media and others about our women’s ice hockey program.
The most important job I have as an athletic director is to protect the health and safety of student-athletes, McDermott wrote. It is also of utmost importance to our culture and community that everyone is treated with dignity and respected as an individual. The alleged behavior does not represent who we are as the Harvard Athletics community. There is no place for behavior that causes peer pressure, humiliation, or physical and emotional harm.
Now is a good time to reflect, and I encourage all of us, student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, administrators, alumni/ae to commit to and consistently live our values through our actions and words, McDermott added.
On January 27, the Globe published a iAn investigation detailing allegations against Stone from 16 former players, who described a pattern of disregard for athletes’ physical and mental well-being, body shaming, hazing and insensitive remarks.
The Globe report prominently featured an incident where Stone said the team had too many leaders and not enough Indians after a loss to Princeton in the Eastern College Athletic Conference playoffs last February.
The comment prompted a review of the program, announced in an April 8, 2022 email by McDermott. But in July, McDermott wrote that Stone would continue to coach the team.
Prior to the publication of the Globe investigation, according to the Athletic, McDermott spoke at the HH Dinner, an alumni weekend event attended by about 50 people this year, including many former and current Stone players and employees of Harvard’s athletic department.
There, McDermott praised Stone’s work and legacy in a speech, and Anne Holland Holly Johnson 96, former captain and first-team member of Stone, told those in attendance that the program’s reputation is sacred, according to the Athletic.
The Athletic reported to some players and alumni that the event felt like an attempt to boost support for Stone and rally people to resist future criticism.
Stone spoke separately to a group of former players in the team’s locker room during the meeting, the Athletic reported.
They are trying to set fire to this program, Stone said, according to the Athletic. And we wouldn’t let that happen.
Staff writer Paton D. Roberts can be reached at paton.roberts@thecrimson.com. Follow her on Twitter @paton_dr.
Staff Writer Sophia C. Scott can be reached at sophia.scott@thecrimson.com. Follow her on Twitter @ScottSophia_.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thecrimson.com/article/2023/3/21/external-investigation-hockey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill pays tribute to Ewok actor Paul Grant who died aged 56
- Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | national company
- Spotify removes Bollywood songs in licensing dispute | Bollywood
- Boris Johnson: Will the Partygate investigation spell the end for the former prime minister?
- Ayrton Senna Netflix mini-series: Actor who will play three-time F1 champion Ayrton Senna in new Netflix series revealed
- Cozy fashion pays off
- Can’t find your favorite Bollywood song on Spotify? here’s why
- A 15% stock market crash in 2023 will bring ’14 months of pain’ – EB Tucker
- Brian Cox Is the Only ‘Succession’ Actor Who Doesn’t Conflict With the Show’s Ending
- Saul Nash joins Equinox for fashion and fitness collaboration
- The end of Boris Johnson – POLITICO
- Furious Bollywood fans say their playlists were shredded after Spotify deleted songs