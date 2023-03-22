Allendesalazar, CMU leads Nevel Meade Intercollegiate at Midway Point

PROSPECT, Ky. Central Michigan Casilda Allende Salazar continued her torrid 2022-23 golf season on Monday as she opened the Nevel Meade Collegiate at Nevel Meade Golf Course with a 2-under 70 for a two-shot lead.

Allendesalazar led the offense as the Chippewas posted a total of 297 teams and led the 13-team tournament by four shots over Evansville (301).

The second and final round of the 36-hole event is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The tournament was scheduled for 54 holes, 36 on Monday and 18 on Tuesday, but was shortened to 36 when Monday’s morning round was delayed by cold weather.

“I’m excited to see how we handle it, how we react when we go into the lead and sleep on it,” coach CMU Ryan Williams said. “To be the frontrunners, it’s a very different mental state than being willing to go and deal with certain things that happen in your head.

“There’s a good reason why we’re in this position and they need to remember that and just keep doing what we did. It’s nice to have played really well today and have a bit of a lead and see.” what we can do tomorrow.”

CMUs Ashley God shot an 1-over 73 on Monday and is tied for fourth in the field of 78 players.

Allendesalazar’s round included an eagle, three birdies and three bogeys; Goh had three birdies against four bogeys.

The Chippewas’ Padgett Chitty And Claudia Salvador both shot 77 and belong to a group tied for 16e. Also for the Chippewas, Rachel Kauflin shot 81 and Zoe Vartyan playing as an individual, shot 83.

Allendesalazar leads Evansville teammates Allison Enchelmayer and Mallory Russell, who both entered even-par 72 on Monday.

Allendesalazar, a sophomore from Spain, won the Huntsville.org Intercollegiate in Alabama two weeks ago and finished first at the Rio Verde Invitational in Arizona the last weekend in February.

She has three top-five finishes in CMU’s five fall tournaments and has six top-10 finishes in eight tournaments in the 2022-23 season.

On Tuesday she will compete for her fifth career victory. Seven of her last 10 rounds have been par or better.

“This is becoming more and more routine and you’re not that excited about these rounds of hers, which might sound bad, but it’s what she’s capable of,” Williams said. “It’s her who makes them seem routine. She’s doing it the right way and she’s learning how to be consistent in what she’s doing. She’s playing good golf right now and it’s nice to see it continue like this.

“It’s just that she’s getting more and more comfortable with her game. She’s in the right mental place and I think she’s good to break up the golf course (on Tuesday). She’s focusing on every shot, she doesn’t get ahead of herself, and she doesn’t let anything get bigger than what’s right in front of her.”

The Chippewas are looking forward to their second win of the season and their eighth since the start of the 2019-2020 season. They captured the Shirley Spork EMU Invitational in Ypsilanti in early October.

Goh, who is enjoying a fine season in his own right with a win from three top-seven finishes, is square in the hunt just three shots behind her teammate.

“She plays golf very, very well; very steady,” Williams said. “She hasn’t made many putts today. I think she’s got a little bit better in her and she knows that and that’s a good thing. It’s exciting to see her in the position she’s in.”

The Chippewa quartet of scorers made just one double bogey in a combined 72 holes on Monday, a remarkable feat given the frigid temperatures.

They will have to deliver everything on Tuesday to secure the coveted tournament title.

“On a day like today to shoot 297 as a team you have to be really happy and recognize that they played hard and stuck to the game plan,” said Williams. “I tell them you’re not going to be perfect out there, it’s not going to be easy, you’re going to make mistakes and you’re going to have situations that you just have to get through. I asked them to do that again today and they did it .

“It shows they’re in a really good place mentally. Their attitude is right where they need to be. They trust it and take everything as it comes and don’t panic there. They make good decisions and I think that’s the kind of golf is that we have to play to achieve our greatest success. If we keep doing that, we will get better and better.”