CNY hockey pioneer Brian Elwell, who helped bring Syracuse Crunch to town, dies at 79

Syracuse, NY — Brian Elwell, a throwback to the days of old in Syracuse and a man who brought the modern era of the sport to the city, passed away Monday night at age 79.

Audrey Pizzuto, one of Elwell’s three daughters, confirmed Tuesday morning that he died at Crouse Hospital after a battle with lung cancer.

Born in Montreal, Elwell came to Syracuse in the late 1960s to play for the Slapshot-era Syracuse Blazers of the Eastern Hockey League. He later served as the team’s assistant coach, collecting memories of the rowdy rock-em-sock-em days that he incorporated into stories over the next several decades.

He then made a home in Syracuse for the rest of his life, raised a family, became a local businessman, spread his love of hockey, and left as many fingerprints on the Syracuse sports scene as any contributor of his era. He was elected to the Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.

All I can tell you is that Brian loved his adopted hometown, said old friend Bill Dutch. He became a staunch community advocate. He has worked very hard here on progress, especially on sports. I don’t know anyone who was Brian Elwell. He was really a good person.

Perhaps Elwell’s most enduring sporting legacy is the American Hockey League’s Syracuse Crunch. In the early 1990s, one of Elwell’s responsibilities was to oversee the management of the Onondaga County War Memorial. Elwell and county officials attempted to bring in an AHL team for that facility.

It was a tough sell. After four failed AHL franchises, as well as some from other leagues, Syracuse was seen as a graveyard of hockey markets. But Elwell was not deterred.

He pitched several landlord deals for the building and pushed the city as a potential good home for another AHL team. At the same time, New York City public relations man Howard Dolgon was looking for an expansion franchise in the league.

Dolgon and Elwell were introduced and the two struck a deal and a friendship. The Crunch has thrived in Syracuse since the 1994-1995 season, a run whose origin Dolgon has credited to Elwell.

The first word that comes to mind (about Elwell) would be passionate, Dolgon said. He really was the man who always wanted to bring hockey back to the market. Always cheerful. He made you feel like you had known him for a long time. I think Brian was one of those old-school guys. What you saw is what you got. He just wanted to do what was right. Everything about him was positive. So for me meeting him was very encouraging that this was something that was going to work in Syracuse. It was important to involve him even peripherally.

Members of the 1972-73 Eastern Hockey League championship team of the Syracuse Blazers stand in front of a banner raised in their honor before a Syracuse Crunch game at the War Memorial in 2008. Left to right are Barry Brooks, Al Rycroft, Mike Smith, Red Coughlin, Ray Adduono and Brian Elwell. Lauren Lange | llong@syracuse.com

But Elwell was much more than a hockey man. He was an energetic, hands-on organizer who always had time and a kind word for the hundreds of people who would randomly recognize him, either from his days running a downtown diner or his various sports initiatives. Pizzuto said her father had trouble remembering names, but greeted everyone like a best friend.

He loved it here. He liked to know everyone. He was just so easy going, Pizzuto said. He’s just a helper. That’s his personality, always trying to find a solution for something.

Elwell served on the Syracuse Sports Committee for many years, worked with the Jamesville Balloon Festival (he was a hot air balloon pilot), the National Sports Festival, the Empire State Games, and brought a Sugar Ray Leonard boxing match to what was then the Carrying Dome. He also oversaw facility operations at Alliance Bank Stadium (now NBT Bank Stadium).

Jon Cooley, who worked with Elwell in the county parks department, noted that Elwell had a knack for starting a conversation with a compliment to put someone at ease and then quickly moving on to the pertinent issue of the moment.

He was so good with people, Cooley said.

Brian was the kind of guy you wanted something done, he did it. There was no ambiguity about helping people, Dutch said. He had a great personality, a very easy man to know and trust.

Elwell remained active in his later stages of life, playing golf, fishing and rec league hockey. Pizzuto said he kept tying the skates until a few years ago when Covid regulations required players to dress outside the locker room. Pizzuto said Elwell didn’t want to do that because camaraderie and dressing room preparation was such a big part of the sport.

He was bigger than the whole sky. Brian lived a life most can only dream of, Pizzuto said.

Elwell is survived by his wife, Diane; sister Sandy; his three daughters (Nicole, Ashley and Audrey); niece, Daria; cousin, Alan; and nine grandchildren.

A service will be held Friday at the Buranich Funeral Home, 5341 West Genesee St., Camillus (time to be determined).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brian’s name to the Ronald McDonald House in Central New York or another charity.

Contact Lindsay Kramer anytime: Email | Twitter