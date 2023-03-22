Sports
Opening NCAA Hockey Tournament Odds – View National Championship odds for all 16 teams, including BU, Harvard, and Merrimack
Yesterday was Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament and three schools from Massachusetts are among the 16 teams in the field.
Boston University is number 2 in the East Regional, while Harvard is number 2 and Merrimack is number 4 in the Northeast Regional.
The table below shows the current national championship odds for all 16 teams still in contention. While BU and Harvard are both in the top half, there is a clear gap between the top four teams and the rest of the pack.
2023 Frozen Four National Championships Odds
|Team
|Chances
|Implied Probability
|Minnesota
|+250
|28.6%
|Michigan
|+350
|22.2%
|Deventer
|+550
|15.4%
|Quinnipiac
|+600
|14.3%
|Boston University
|+1200
|7.7%
|Saint Cloud stands
|+1200
|7.7%
|Western Michigan
|+2000
|4.8%
|Harvard
|+2200
|4.4%
|ohio state
|+2200
|4.4%
|Penn state
|+2200
|4.4%
|state of Minnesota
|+2800
|3.5%
|Merrimack
|+5000
|2%
|Cornell
|+5000
|2%
|Michigan Tech
|+5000
|2%
|Colgate
|+15000
|0.7%
|Canisius
|+25000
|0.4%
The top-four teams in the national polls – which are also the four No. 1 seeds in the series – are head and shoulders above the other 12 teams when it comes to national championship chances.
Minnesota, which received 28 of 34 first-place votes in USA Today’s most recent poll, tops the list at +250, closely followed by Michigan, the fourth-place team.
Oddly enough, Quinnipiac (who received the other six first place votes) is only fourth at +600. The relatively high odds for the Bobcats may be motivated by their tough draw in the Northeast Regional, which included Harvard (6th), Ohio State (8th) and Merrimack (14th).
The table below shows the full list of regions and seeds for the 2023 Men’s Hockey Tournament. The number in parentheses represents the team’s most recent national rankings according to USA Today.
Zaden men’s hockey tournament 2023
|Seed
|Midwest
|Northeast
|East
|West
|1
|Michigan (4)
|Quinnipiac (2)
|Denver (3)
|Minnesota (4)
|2
|Penn Street (10)
|Harvard (6)
|Boston U. (5)
|Sint-Cloudstraat (7)
|3
|Michigan Technology (13)
|Ohio St (8)
|Western Michigan (9)
|Minnesota St (12)
|4
|Colgate (n/a)
|Merrimack (14)
|Cornell (11)
|Canisius (n/a)
Boston Terriers survive the epic Hockey East Tournament
While BU was safe on the field as an overall team regardless of what happened during the Hockey East Tournament, it was still a run to remember for Jay Pandolfo’s group. After dominating Vermont 7-3 in the quarterfinals, the Terriers needed a late power play goal to force OT into the semifinal against Providence. Dylan Peterson tied the game at 1-1 with just 2:32 on the clock before Quinn Hutson sent BU to the final with a goal at 10:52 of the first overtime.
BU needed another comeback, OT win against Merrimack in the Hockey East final. This time it was Quinn’s younger brother, Lane, who played the hero and scored the tournament goal 1:57 from OT, his second of the game in a 3-2 victory over the Warriors.
Harvard Upset by Colgate in ECAC Tournament
Harvard toppled Princeton in the quarter-finals against ECAC, but needed an epic 1-0 win over Cornell in the semis to make an appointment with Cinderella Colgate in the finals. Alex Laferriere scored the OT winner in the semi-final, his team-leading 21st of the season.
Colgate, seeded fifth in the 12-team tournament, was just a day away from a massive attack by top-seeded Quinnipiac in the Semifinals (2-1 OT). The Red Raiders jumped out to an early 2-0 lead and held on for a 3-2 victory despite Harvard outrunning the ECAC champions 36-23.
BU, Harvard favorite in first-round matchups
Playing the opening game of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament on Thursday, March 23 at 2pm ET on Thursday, March 23, Boston is a light -130 favorite against Western Michigan. Boston should have a clear home field advantage as the East Regional is held in Manchester. The Broncos were upset by Colorado College in their opening game of the NCHC Tournament and, as a result, have not played a game since March 11.
Harvard will take on Ohio State in the first round at 2PM ET on Friday, March 24. The opening odds give both teams a score of -115 for the game in Bridgeport, Rhode Island.
Merrimack has a tough draw against Quinnipiac later Friday (5:30pm ET) and sits as +180 underdogs to win.
It should be noted that Massachusetts residents are allowed to bet on local college teams during tournaments, they are not allowed to bet on individual games.
|
