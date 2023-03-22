Harvard hires former prosecutor to review Katey Stone and the women’s hockey program

Stone, 56, took over the Harvard program in 1994 and turned it into a national power, establishing herself as one of the most renowned coaches in the history of women’s ice hockey. She won a national title in 1999 and reached four NCAA championship games, most recently in 2015, though her program has since struggled with a record of 116-117-21.

Dozens of former Stones players have resisted the abuse complaints, while those who claim to have been damaged by her toxic environment have called for a change in leadership. The allegations span more than two decades.

Earlier this month, McDermott emailed all of the university’s student-athletes about the allegations related to the program.

The most important job I have as an athletic director is to protect the health and safety of student-athletes, said McDermott. It is also of utmost importance to our culture and community that everyone is treated with dignity and respected as an individual. The alleged behavior does not represent who we are as the Harvard Athletics community. There is no place for behavior that causes peer pressure, humiliation, or physical and emotional harm.

Erin McDermott took over as Harvard’s athletic director in 2020. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard University

The Globe reported that in 2022, Stone made a racially insensitive comment in front of Indigenous members of the team, saying the team played as if there were too many leaders and not enough Indians.

Two Indigenous players, Maryna MacDonald and Taze Thompson, later left the team, as did Sydney Daniels, an assistant coach with Indigenous roots. Daniels, a former crimson captain who scouts for the NHLs Winnipeg Jets, filed a complaint against Harvard and its athletic department with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations called for Stone’s resignation.

The other allegations involving Stone fall into a variety of categories, including denigrating players in a way that left them demoralized or anxious, or seeking help for mental health; insensitivity to psychological problems; pressuring players to return from concussions and other injuries; body shame; negatively influence academics; and growth.

Katey Stone’s team for 2022-23 finished 7-21-3. Jim Davis

It’s a culture of complete fear when it comes to [Stone]said Ali Peper, a captain on the 2019-2020 Harvard team, in January. There is clearly a way to coach without making people hate their lives.

Stone has yet to publicly respond to the allegations. Some of her backers have claimed the complaints were made by players who couldn’t handle Stone’s harsh coaching or had unspecified personal agendas.

“I hope it’s clear that I really question the motivation and what drives these kids,” Lauren McAuliffe, a former captain who graduated in 2004, said in January. It feels petty and vengeful to me.

Dr. A. Holly Johnson, a former captain who graduated in 1996, said Stone was unfairly retained as a woman working in a male-dominated field.

The Athletic followed up the Globe report earlier this month with its own account of the dark side of Harvard women’s ice hockey.

Based on more than 30 interviews with individuals who played for Harvard or had been associated with the program for more than 20 years, The Athletic reported that what emerged was a portrait of a program that, for most of Stone’s tenure, was the pushed and crossed boundaries. acceptable treatment of athletes.

A disturbing ritual was known as Naked Skate, which players said they witnessed or participated in from 2005 to 2023.

In some of those years, freshmen were told to do a superman slide on the ice, leaving some with ice burns and bleeding nipples, The Athletic reported. The most recent Naked Skate took place the day after the publication of the Globe story.

The Athletic reported that it found no evidence that Stone was present at the nude skating sessions. However, after one player became upset about the event, Stone and her staff later met with the team and told them it was an unapproved activity, according to the publication.

Jestin, the former federal prosecutor, represents clients in high-stakes criminal, regulatory and congressional investigations, her company profile states. In addition, Katya assists companies, executives and boards of directors conduct sensitive internal investigations on issues ranging from global compliance to cultural risk.

As a supervisor in the criminal justice division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, Jestin prosecuted the leaders of three of the city’s five mob families and served as a co-defendant in the prosecution of Gambino boss Peter Gotti and 16 co-defendants. , according to her firm website.

According to her profile, she has represented clients before the U.S. Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the New York State Attorney Generals Office, and the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Jestin was not immediately available for comment. In 2021, Jenner & Block produced an investigative report on allegations of sexual assault in the Chicago Blackhawks organization. The NHL fined the Blackhawks $2 million as a result of the findings.

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.