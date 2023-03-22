‘That wasn’t hockey:’ University of Alberta refuses to shake hands with UPEI





Teammates help Ethan Kruger (30) of the University of Alberta Golden Bears goaltender off the ice after he was beaten by Zac Beauregard of the University of Prince Edward Island Panthers in the U Sports semifinal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese) The Alberta Golden Bears lost in the United States to the University of New Brunswick Reds U Sports Men’s Hockey Championship Sundaybut the weekend’s most dramatic moments came at Saturday night’s Alberta semifinal. After a dominant 7-0 victory over the University of Windsor in the quarterfinals, the Golden Bears took on the tournament’s host team, the Prince Edward Island Panthers. Although Alberta eventually emerged victorious, the 4-1 win was not without controversy. With the Golden Bears leading 3-0 in the third period, UPEI forward Zac Beauregard crashed into the net and collided with goaltender Ethan Kruger, who thought the act was deliberate. Kruger quickly retaliated by dragging Beauregard onto the ice by his legs, leading to a huge scrum between both clubs. It wasn’t long before a major pileup formed around the Alberta net, with many players falling over each other. Amidst the chaos, Kruger’s mask fell off, leaving him defenseless before the many scuffles that officials tried to separate. But just as the situation was beginning to calm down, Beauregard punched the Golden Bears netminder in the face, further escalating tensions. Once the dust settled, Beauregard was credited with two minutes for goaltender interference, two for incitement and a 10-minute misspelling. UPEI’s Kaleb Pearson also received a 10-minute misspelling and Alberta received a two-minute penalty. The chippiness continued throughout the remainder of regulation as the entire game contained 50 combined penalty minutes, 42 for UPEI and only eight for Alberta. Shortly after the final horn sounded, as the Golden Bears celebrated their U Sports final berth, players and coaches quickly left the ice without shaking hands with their opponents, a common tradition after the end of each playoff round. Golden Bears head coach Ian Herbers said after the game that he feared his players and staff were in danger amid the hostile environment that erupted not only on the ice, but in the crowd. So he advised everyone to leave as soon as possible. Story continues That was the worst I’ve seen. That wasn’t hockey Herbers said. Not safe. Every time our guys went out on the ice I didn’t feel safe for our players. Safety of our players. I didn’t want anything to happen in the scrum, Herbers continued. I thought it was best for our team, U Sports and the tournament to just get this done. Kruger, who missed the remainder of Saturday’s game after entering concussion protocol, was cleared to play in Sunday’s championship game, but conceded three goals on 32 shots against.

