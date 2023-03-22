Harvard hires law firm to investigate women’s ice hockey program





Harvard has hired law firm Jenner and Block to review its women’s ice hockey program following a report from The athletic that detailed hazing, insensitivity to mental health issues, and other problematic behaviors within the team goes back more than two decades. The scope of the investigation and whether lawyers for Jenner and Block will issue a formal report is unclear. The athletic emailed a Harvard spokesperson questions about the probe. She replied: I have no comment. Some players recently received an email from an attorney for Jenner and Block saying that two detectives plan to be on Harvard’s campus for the next few weeks and would like to meet with individual players to hear about their experiences in the program and any relevant information they wish to share. Following the story of March 10 by The athletic, Harvard athletic director Erin McDermott sent an email to all school athletes about the concerning reports on the women’s ice hockey team, telling the athletes that the alleged behavior does not represent who we are and suggesting that now is a good time for reflection . She reminded them to report any hazing or harmful behavior immediately. This will be the second evaluation of the program in the past 11 months. Following a racially insensitive comment by head coach Katey Stone at a team meeting in March 2022, Harvard NCAA faculty athletics representative Mike Smith spoke to players. He has been at Harvard since 1992 and chaired the committee that hired McDermott. At the conclusion of that review, McDermott announced to the team that Stone would remain as coach. For the March 10 story, The athletic spoke to more than 30 individuals who played for Harvard as of this season or were associated with the program going back more than 20 years. The allegations, which built on previous allegations from players in a story from the Boston Globeinclusive: Players held an annual Initiation Week, which concluded with Freshmen Fun Night, where seniors urged freshmen to put condoms on bananas, fake orgasms, and perform sexualized skits, among other things over the years. Some years underage players felt pressured to consume alcohol, some until they passed out or vomited. In some years, alumni came back to campus and participated in Freshmen Fun Night.

Players from 2005 to 2023 said they witnessed or participated in an event called Naked Skate at The Bright-Landry Hockey Center. In some of those years, freshmen were told to do a superman slide on the ice, with some suffering ice burns and bleeding nipples. The most recent Naked Skate took place the day after the publication of the Globe story. After a player got upset about the event, Stone and her staff later met with the team and told them it was an unapproved activity.

Players from teams dating as far back as 2002 recalled a fine system in which team members had to pay a fine for alleged infractions. Some women were fined for the clothes they wore or what they ate, for having a boyfriend or for having a crush. Some players say they had to pay a gay tax or an Asian tax. The athletic found no direct evidence that Stone, who has been coaching at Harvard since 1994, played a role in Initiation Week, the penalty system, or attended Naked Skate. But, as one player from the past 10 years said, Stone regularly reminded the players, “There’s nothing happening on this team that I don’t know about.” Stone was accused of downplaying injuries, dismissing mental health issues, leading derogatory chants aimed at players, and creating a climate where players compete against each other to win her favor. A parent of a player from a recent season, describing how she felt Stone ran the program, said it was a Hunger Games for mental health. Emails from parents described Stone as a threat and the program was a secret society where players feared retaliation if they revealed how they were being treated. Prior to the publication of the March 10 story, Stone, McDermott and Smith declined to comment through a spokesperson. Jenner and Block is the same company that investigated how the Chicago Blackhawks handled sexual assault allegations involving a player and a video coach during the 2009-2010 season. That report, released in 2021, resulted in a $2 million fine for the Blackhawks organization and prompted general manager Stan Bowman to resign; senior vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac and former coach Joel Quenneville also resigned. GO DEEPER Hazing, Nude Skating, and Hunger Games for Mental Health: The Dark Side of Harvard Women’s Ice Hockey (Photo: Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

