Fairmont 12U Hockey Nets State Consolation Crown | News, sports, jobs





FAIRMONT – Consoling state champions. The Fairmont girls’ hockey team earned that honor by beating Marshall 1-0 in a defensive battle during Sunday’s third and final round of the 75th Annual Minnesota Hockey 12U B State Tournament at Faribault Ice Arena. Ironically, Marshall squeezed out a 2-1 win over Fairmont two weeks ago to claim the regional tournament crown, but Fairmont had the final say in his first-ever state-level appearance. Netminder Alexis Sundeen earned the shutout against Marshall by contributing a game-best 23 saves, while teammate Lexi Haycraft accounted for the state consolation final’s lone goal on a Lauren Bettin assist to accelerate Fairmont’s one-goal redemptive victory. Sundeen turned away five shots at the net during the opening period, eight more in the second frame and ten during the third segment to record the victory for Fairmont – for 19 shots on target. Bettin’s Lexi Haycraft’s winning goal came at 12:14 in the third period of the consolation championship in Faribault. Mariel Parish produced two goals and Sundeen recorded 30 stops between the pipes to help Fairmont double Edina Green 4-2 in Saturday’s consolation semi-finals. Parish scored an unsupported rope seeker with 12:42 left in the opening frame before Lexi Haycraft extended Fairmont’s lead to 2-0 by cashing in an assist from Bettin at the 12:35 intersection of the second frame. Halyn Haycraft widened the gap to 3-0 by lighting the lamp on an unassisted goal at 12:11 of the third period before Edina answered with back-to-back goals. Parish, however, cooled Fairmont’s triumph by scoring an unassisted goal through the power play with 55 seconds remaining. Sundeen turned away six shots in the first frame, 15 in the second and nine more during the third for Fairmont, who put 31 shots on target. Armstrong-Cooper used one goal and one assist apiece from Cate Cook and Natalie Staples to clinch a 3-1 first-round victory over Fairmont in Faribault on Friday. Lexi Haycraft collected a Bettin assist to generate Fairmont’s lone goal with 2:40 left in the second period. Sundeen made 21 saves into the net for Fairmont for 16 shots on target. Goalkeeper Bryn Weser stopped 15 shots to clinch victory for Armstrong-Cooper. The Fairmont 12U girls’ hockey team finished its historic season with an overall record of 35-7-1. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

