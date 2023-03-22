Each Grove’s Lamberg’s game winner wins the title

The drive for co-op PREP to win the combined division of the 2023 Illinois High School Hockey State Championship was rooted in the semifinal loss of the 2022 season.

PREP needed overtime at the United Center on Sunday to stop Chicago North 4-3 for the club’s first-ever state championship. Senior Nick Lamberg (Elk Grove) scored the game winner

80 seconds in OT.

PREP is a cooperative team featuring players from Prospect, Rolling Meadows, and Elk Grove High Schools.

“The person who scored the game-winning goal today probably took the brunt of the loss[from last season],” said PREP head coach Nick Panos. “From that point on he said, ‘Coach, that’s not it

is going to happen (in 2023).”

No. 1-ranked PREP (53-1-6) overcame a 1-0 deficit to build a 3-1 lead, but Chicago North never stopped. Lamberg’s goal, his second of the game, came from an unlikely source

after catching the puck behind the net.

“It was a dream come true; this is unreal,” said Lamberg, named Player Of The Game. “I threw it (to) the net, which we talked about before we hit the ice for overtime.

“I can’t describe this feeling; we’ve been working on this since last March when we got knocked out. That’s what fed us, what motivated (us).”

Senior William Behls (Rolling Meadows) had 2 assists. Senior Matthew Melachrinakis (Prospect) had 2 goals for the victors, who went 5-0 in the season series against Chicago North

(11/19/5).

“All the hard work going back to my childhood has paid off in the biggest game I’ll ever play,” said Behls. “It was an incredible feeling.”

Girls Championship Game:

Sophomore Ella Pukala scored a hat-trick to lead No. 1 Barrington to a convincing 6–0 victory over Loyola Academy, marking the Fillies’ first Illinois High School Hockey

Girls State Championship since 1997.

The Fillies finished 18-2-5, while the Ramblers finished 13-8-4.

“It was a great experience for us. We worked so hard all season and proved to everyone that we are the best,” said Pukala. “It was pretty amazing to score a hat-trick at the

united center.”

Barrington struck early and never gave in. Nicole Gorbatenko scored the game winner: 39 seconds into the game, drilling a wrist shot from the left past Loyola goalkeeper Shira Wein.

The Fillies pushed their lead to 2-0 about five minutes later when defenseman Rachel Gorbatenko scored.

“The 2-0 lead in the first game gave us the momentum,” said Nicole Gorbatenko.

Barrington head coach Jeff Rajski said the Fillies’ early goals were a “perfect start”.

Julie Duce had a goal and an assist.

“Barrington are a heckuva team; you can’t give them chances,” said Loyola head coach DJ LaVarre. “One game doesn’t define a season, and this game doesn’t define it

team.”

Pukala added: “I think we wanted it more. Scoring on that first shift set the tone and then we finished strong.”

Boys State Championship:

New Trier Green continued its dominance, winning the school’s 15th Illinois High School Hockey State Championship, and its fifth since 2013, when the No. 1 Trevians defeated No. 3 York 2–0.

The Trevians became the first team to win the IHSHL Scholastic Hockey League regular season title, SHL playoffs, and state championship in the same season.

“That’s been a goal of ours all season, so it feels great that it’s done,” said Green goalkeeper Drew Durdov, named Player of the Game. “It feels great to win. The shutout is great, but (credit) really goes to my defensemen who have been great all year.”

After a scoreless first period, Landon Douthit scored on a breakaway with 6:45 left in the second period on a Butler Chessen passing pass.

“That’s the guy you want in that (situation),” said New Trier head coach Adam Cheris. “The speed Douthit has, I knew he was going 5 holes, always does. That’s the move he makes

on in practice. He’s so fast, with great hands. Great place.”

Douthit said, “It’s an amazing feeling, something we’ve worked hard for all year. To get out there, give our best, get the win, is something you can’t describe.”

Aiden Nolan tapped in New Trier’s second goal with 5:00 remaining.

“I think we played an excellent game (apart from) a few slumps in the defensive zone and they took advantage of that,” said York head coach Matt Boeing. “We had our chances, but

couldn’t find the back of the net. I am so proud of our boys; they had a great season.”

State Notes:

• The Trevians will represent Illinois in the 2023 Chipotle-USA Hockey High School Prep National Championship, scheduled for March 23-27 in Plymouth, Minn. Their first game is Thursday, March 23 against Denver East.

• PREP will represent Illinois in the 2023 Chipotle-USA Hockey High School Division 2 National Championship, also held in Plymouth, Minn. PREP will take on the NW Arkansas Ice Hogs on Thursday, March 23.