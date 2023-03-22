It’s more than hockey for Wisconsin fans celebrating the title win





MADISON, Wisconsin (WMTV) – The Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey is once again at the top of the collegiate hockey world, winning their seventh title on Sunday in a 1-0 title fight against the Ohio State Buckeyes. For a group of fans watching from Pauls Neighborhood Bar in Middleton, this is a moment they will hold dear for their special connection to the program. It started with a smaller group and it keeps getting bigger and bigger, Greg Sylvester said. We get to know the parents and the players, and we all just love hockey. Sylvester says the group ranges from 10 to more than 50 people. Venue and numbers may change, but these fans meet for home and away games from the regular season through the postseason. These fans invest a little more in the program than the average fan, adopting the players’ families as their own, and often including them in their pre-game festivities. Often the parents go beyond the four years, or five years, that their daughters are here now; “A lot of times they’re friends. You become friends all the time and later,” Sylvester said. He says the group started getting together for games almost a decade ago out of a love of the game. Now they know the players and stay connected to their parents even after their daughters have left the team. Donna Kniebuehler says she’s been watching Women’s Badgers Hockey since 1998 and is tied to every roster that marches through a season. I’ll be there at the LaBhans Arena three to three and a half hours before games, waiting for the girls to come in, give them my hugs and tell them to stay out of the box if they can, Kniebuehler said. For this group, winning is all the more fun to invest in not only the team, but also the people around them. You’re as excited as the girls and the parents and their family members… it’s just one of those things… we love it, Sylvester said. click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app. Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

