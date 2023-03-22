Sports
Hockey prepares for NCAA Tournament Clash against Boston University
THIS WEEK
Western Michigan will take on Boston University in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 23. The matchup is the first game of the 16-team tournament.
The winner of that match will face the winner of the other regional semi-final in Manchester, featuring Denver and Cornell. Denver is the No. 1 seed, BU claimed the No. 2 seed, WMU plays as the No. 3 seed, and Cornell was listed as the No. 4 seed in the region.
LAST TIME OFF
Western Michigan was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the NCHC Tournament after dropping a few games to Colorado College.
Ryan MacAllister scored in both games, but the Tigers claimed a 3-1 win in the first game and then ended the series the next night with a 3-2 victory in overtime.
ROAD WARRIORS
The Broncos have been dominant outdoors this season, posting a 15-6-0 record outside the Lawson Arena. Since the turn of the year, Western Michigan has not lost on the road, posting an 8-0-0 road record in 2023.
WMU’s last road loss came back on December 3 in Omaha. The Broncos went down 3-1 in that game. Since then, Western Michigan has had 10 straight road wins.
Not only have the Broncos won on the road, but they’ve been dominant on the road. In that 10-game winning streak, WMU averaged 5.2 goals per game, with an average winning margin of 3.4.
Western Michigan didn’t lose on neutral ice this year, beating Northeastern, Michigan Tech and Ferris State. WMU has outscored neutral ice opponents by a margin of 22-7.
BRINGING THE HARDWARE INTO THE HOUSE
WMU head coach Pat Ferschweiler and senior captain Jason Pollin were honored for their incredible work during the regular season at the NCHC Awards Ceremony on March 16.
Polin was named the league’s Player of the Year and Forward of the Year, while Ferschweiler earned the Herb Brooks Coach of the Year Award. Polin was also a First Team All-NCHC selection.
POLIN FOR HOBEY?
The Hobey Baker Memorial Award last week announced the top-10 finalists, with senior forward Jason Pollin be the only NCHC representative on the list.
Polin is the third Bronco to be named a finalist for the award. Wayne Gagne (defender) finished second during the 1986-87 season, while Dan Dorion (right) was runner-up in 1985-86 and finalist in 1983-84.
CHASTING HISTORY
Senior Captain of West Michigan Jason Pollin is about to etch his name into the history books of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. In the 5–4 victory over Miami on March 4, Polin tied the NCHC single-season goal scoring record (29). Currently, the record is shared with Omaha’s Josh Archibald, who achieved the feat in the 2013-2014 campaign.
His next attempt to find the back of the net will place him alone at the top of that list, and he will become just the second player in the country to score more than 30 goals in a season in the last five years.
RECORD BREAKING SEASON
After an outstanding 2021-22 campaign, the Western Michigan hockey team has continued to build on that success, achieving the best NCHC regular season finish in the history of the program.
Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, three teams were within striking distance of second place. But it was Western Michigan that took home that award, as the Broncos swept Miami over Oxford. WMU finished two points ahead of Omaha and three points ahead of St. Cloud State.
Not only was second place the highest in program history, but WMU’s 15 conference wins and 44 points were also the highest in school history. Last year’s team totaled 14 NCHC wins and 43 points.
THE BOSTON UNIVERSITY TERRIERS | 27-10-0 Overall, 18-6-0 HE
– THE SERIES: Boston University leads the all-time series 3–0, but the two teams have not played since the 1994–95 season.
– EXPLORE THE TERRIERS: BU has been one of the most popular teams in the country in recent weeks, winning seven consecutive games, including the Hockey East Tournament.
Western Michigan and Boston didn’t have too many opponents in common this season, but each team played against Michigan, Notre Dame, Northeastern and Michigan Tech. The Broncos defeated Northeastern and Michigan Tech, split with Notre Dame and were swept by Michigan.
The Terriers split with Michigan, beat Notre Dame, lost two of three against Northeastern, and lost to Michigan Tech.
Boston University is led by Hobey Baker finalist Lane Hutson, who leads the team in points and assists with 47 and 33, respectively. He also added 14 goals, which is tied for second on the team and most among defensemen.
Up front, Matt Brown leads the team in goals, having fired 15 times so far this season. He and Hutson are the only two players on the team with more than 40 points.
In the net, Drew Commesso was the go-to option as he has started 31 games between the pipes. Over the year, he has a record of 22-7-0, 2.51 goals against average and .912 save percentage.
NCAA TOURNAMENT NOTES
ALWAYS NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS
1986 v. Harvard (Cambridge, Massachusetts) L, 2-4, 2-7
1993 v. Wisconsin (Albany, NY) L, 3-6
1996 v. Clarkson (Albany, NY) L, 1-6
2011 vs. Denver (Green Bay, Wis.) L, 2-3 2OT
2012 vs. North Dakota (St. Paul, Minn.) L, 1-3
2017 vs. Air Force (Providence, RI) L, 4-5
2022 vs. Northeast (Worcester, Mass.) W, 2-1, OT
2022 vs. Minnesota (Worcester, Mass.) L, 0-3
2023 vs. Boston University (Manchester, NH) TBD
ALL-TIME NCAA POINTS LEADER
3 – Troy Thrun 2 gp, 1-2-3 (1986)
Several equal on 2 points
ALWAYS NCAA GOAL LEADER
2 – Dan Dorion (1986), Frederick Tiffels (2017)
SINGLE GAME NCAA OBJECTIVES LEADER
Dan Dorion – 2 vs. Harvard, 3/22/1986
Frederick Tiffels – 2 against Air Force, 24-03-2017
SINGLE GAME NCAA HELP LEADER
Matheson Iacopelli – 2 v Air Force, 3/24/2017
MOST SAVES IN AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME
Jerry Kuhn – 35 v Denver, 3/18/2011
