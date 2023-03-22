Darius Brown named BIG EAST Mens Track Athlete of the Week





CHICAGO DePaul running track Darius Brown was named BIG EAST Men’s Track Athlete of the Week on Wednesday afternoon. The honorable mention comes after Brown’s record-breaking performance on UCF’s Black and Gold Invite last weekend. The sophomore hurdler posted a finishing time of 13.76 in the 110-meter hurdles, bettering his previous school record of 14.05. Brown’s performance earned him first place in the conference and fifth among all NCAA Division I hurdlers. The sophomore took second place in the 110m hurdles at the 2022 BIG EAST Outdoor Championships and won silver in the 60m hurdles at the 2023 BIG EAST Indoor Championships. The Blue Demons returned to action on March 31 when they headed to Normal, Illinois for the Redbird Challenge. For all the latest DePaul Track & Field news, stay on depaulbluedemons.com and follow the team TwitterAnd Instagram. Full credit:

BIG EAST Men’s Track Athlete of the Week

Darius Brown DePaul, So., Hurdler

The sophomore hurdler set a new program record in the 110-meter hurdles last week with a time of 13.76 at the UCF Black and Gold Invitational. Brown’s time ranks first in the conference so far this offseason. His time is also fifth among all NCAA Division I hurdlers. BIG EAST Men’s Field Athlete of the Week Marc Morrison, Connecticut, So., Leaps

Morrison jumped a distance of 7.58 meters in the long jump over the weekend at the UCF Black and Gold Invitational. Morrison’s jump is the best in the BIG EAST and ranks seventh in NCAA Division I. His 7.58 m throw is also sixth all-time in the Huskies’ program history. BIG EAST Women’s Track Athlete of the Week Sami Corman, Georgetown, Gr., Middle Distance

Corman set a 2:08.05 in the 800 meters at the Fred Hardy Invitational hosted by the University of Richmond this weekend. Graduate student time currently ranks first in the BIG EAST and third among all NCAA Division I runners. BIG EAST Women’s Field Athlete of the Week A’liyah Thomas, Connecticut, so ., jumps

At the UCF Black and Gold Invitational, Thomas broke her previous record in the long jump with a throw of 6.41 meters. The sophomore jumper’s distance is the best in the league so far this outdoor season and is second nationally. Thomas’s 6.41 m jump is also the second best in the history of the UConn program at the event. Remarkable achievements Butler’s Elsa Rusthoven set a personal best in the 3,000 meters with a time of 9:58.52 at the Blizzard Buster in Oxford, Ohio hosted by Miami (OH)

Connecticut’s Chloe Thomas finished with the best time in the BIG EAST for the 1500 meters clocking 4:22.53 at the UCF Black & Gold Invitational; Thomas’s time currently ranks third among all Division I runners and is now the eighth best time in the 1500 meters in the history of the UConn program

St. John’s Claire Cushing set a personal best in the 5000 meters at the USF Invite this weekend with a time of 17:15.27; Cushing’s time ranks 1st in the BIG EAST for the outdoor season and 23rd nationally

St. John’s Tatyana McKenzie clocked the conference top times in both the 100 meters (11.81) and 200 meters (23.67) at the USF Invite in Tampa, Florida; McKenzie’s 200m time ranks 20th in the country, while her 100m time ranks 68th

