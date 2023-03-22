Baseball Example: #20 Oklahoma State

#20 Oklahoma State (16-5, 1-2Big 12) vs. Wichita State (10-9, 0-0 American)

Wednesday March 22| 6:00 PM CT | Wichita, Kansas (Eck Stadium)

TV: ESPN+| Radio: KFH 97.5FM/1240AM

RHP Carson Benge(0-0, 1.80) v RHP Cameron bye (0-2, 12.96)

SCENE SETTING: Wichita State continues a five-game week with a home game against #20 Oklahoma State at Eck Stadium. This is the second of three instances where the Shockers play two weekday games, the last being in late April with games on Tuesday and Wednesday against Oklahoma State and Kansas. Tonight’s game will be the first ranked opponent for the Shockers in 2023; Wichita State won their last meeting against a top-25 foe with an 18-0 victory over #24 Oklahoma in last season’s home final. WSU is in the middle of a period where the Shockers will play 15 of their 17 games at home. During the first 19 games of 2023, the Shockers have only once recorded more than two wins or losses in a row (three consecutive wins, February 24-25 at Utah Tech). WSU is looking to recover from a 21-36 season a year ago, the second most losses in the program’s history. Interim head coach Loren Hibbs was appointed to manage the Shockers in December following the departure of Eric Wedge, who had helmed the game in three seasons with a 65–61 record. Wichita State is chasing their first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2013 season, a regional bid that was later vacated by the NCAA.

SHOCKER BASEBALL ON THE RADIO AND ESPN PLUS: KFH 97.5 FM/1240 AM will once again serve as a radio station for baseball broadcasts in Wichita State in 2023. “The Voice of the Shockers” and Pizza Hut Shocker Sports Hall of Famer Mike Kennedy will take on play-by-play duties against Oklahoma State. The game will also be streamed live on ESPN+ ($), with former Shocker pitcher (1991-94) and Pizza Hut Shocker Sports Hall of Famer Shane Dennis on call. Live audio, in addition to live stats, will be available for all games at GoShockers.com/listen and ShockerStats.com.

SERIES HISTORY: The Shockers and Cowboys meet for the 103rd time on Wednesday, with Oklahoma State leading 65-37 in the all-time series. The Cowboys have won 11 of their last 13 matchups, including a three-game sweep of the 2022 season series (one game at Eck Stadium, one game at O’Brate Stadium, one game at Riverfront Stadium). Wichita State last triumphed in 2018, when the Shockers won the season series with a 7-5 win in Wichita and a 10-7 win in Stillwater. Prior to the rebirth of the WSU program in 1978, the Shockers were only 2-25 against the Cowboys. The two programs have competed 15 times in postseason games, including a pair of College World Series matchups. Wichita State defeated the Cowboys in Omaha in 1982 and 1993.

EXPLORING THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA: Oklahoma State rolls into Wichita and is unanimously in the top 20 in all national polls, even ranking 13th in the latest edition of the RPI ranking. The Cowboys are 16-5 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 play after dropping a road series at Texas Tech to open conference action. The culmination of that record is a 12-game winning streak that ran from February 26 to March 14. Oklahoma State is undefeated in weekday games so far this season, with wins against California Baptist, Missouri State, Arizona State (2x) and Dallas Baptist. The Cowboys have a powerful lineup coming into play ninth nationally on Wednesday with 51 doubles and top-25 with 36 home runs. Defensively, Oklahoma State has compiled a .980 team fielding percentage that ranks 28th nationally. Two-way star Nolan McClean leads the national standings with six saves to go along with a .290 batting average and five home runs. Coming off a 42-22 season a year ago, the Cowboys host a regional before falling to Arkansas in the Finals. Head coach Josh Holliday is in his 11th season at the helm, with a record of 378-204-2 to his credit.

KEEP STRIPING: Wichita State was able to extend a few long-lasting hitting streaks against Oral Roberts on Wednesday. Brock Rodden extended his active streak to 13 in a row with a single in the fifth inning, and Maurice Millan made 12 in a row with a single in the sixth. Millan’s single also extended his current on-base streak to a team-best 17 games.

BLACKOUTS: It’s been an up and down season for the Wichita State power figures. The Shockers hit 15 homers in a seven-game span from February 24 to March 7, but homered only four times in eight games since then. A culprit was the weather; the Shockers have averaged 48 degrees on the first field over the last nine games.

TRACKMAN TITLE: Designated batter Payton Tolles Sunday’s fourth-inning RBI single was recorded by Eck Stadium’s Trackman system with a run-out speed of 199.5 miles per hour, the hardest hit ball since the technology was installed at the facility in 2018. That figure of 199.5 miles per hour would be the third best in Major League Baseball last season, behind only O’Neil Cruz (122.4 mph) and Giancarlo Stanton (119.8).

OVERTIME: Saturday’s 14-inning, 13-6 loss to Creighton was frustrating for Wichita State in a number of ways. The Shockers left the potential winning run in scoring position for five consecutive frames from ninth through thirteenth, including two instances where WSU stranded the bases loaded. All told, WSU left 16 runners on base in the game, just two short of the program record. The game lasted five hours and seven minutes, the longest playing time since Wichita State and Evansville played 17 innings in six hours and 13 minutes in 2017.

POET COMMITTEE: While the Shocker Bullpen has produced solid numbers across the board this season, one interesting aspect of the group is the absence of a traditional closer. Wichita State has three saves this season, one out each Robert Krantz , Jace miner And Nate Snead . Each of those saves was a multi-inning effort.

WEEKEND WORKING: The WSU weekend rotation of Clark Candiotti , Payton Tolle And Gun Adler has been remarkably consistent over the first four weekends of the 2023 season. The trio has a combined 8-3 record, a 3.31 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 99:21 (4.7:1). Due to the shortened series against Creighton, normal Sunday starter Gun Adler Tuesday’s game began at Oral Roberts.

MANY STROKES: Wichita State enters the game on Wednesday averaging 3.13 walks per nine innings, the 15th highest in the country. Shocker pitchers have a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.33:1, the 11th best nationally. Both brands lead the American Athletic Conference. Shocker pitchers have recorded 189 strikeouts while walking only 58.

REDUCE THE K’S: If Wichita State wants to take a big step forward offensively in 2023, the Shockers’ contact percentage is an important metric to monitor. WSU struckout 514 batters last season, the most in a single campaign in program history. 10 different Shockers fanned out over 30 times. In 19 games, Wichita State strikes out in 21.8% of at bats, up from 26.3% a year ago.