Fencing sets sights on NCAA Championship





DURHAM, N.C. – Columbia fencing will begin Thursday with the 2023 NCAA Championships, when the women begin the four-day event at the Cameron Indoor Stadium on Duke University’s campus. Sending the maximum of 12 participants, the Lions are one of only three schools in their quest for a national team championship. Women’s round-robin matches on Thursday, followed by the semifinals and finals on Friday. The men follow the same schedule on Saturday and Sunday. A live feed of semifinals and finals will be available Friday and Sunday at 1:30pm on ESPN+. Columbia will look to build on a successful 2023 campaign that saw both teams finish second at the Ivy League Round Robins and earn seven medals at the NCAA Northeast Regional two weeks ago. The women’s team, which went 37–3 and set a program record for most wins in a season, finished the regular season ranked No. 1 by the USFCA. The men came in at No. 3 in the final polls after a 25–6 two-game season. Last season, the Lions finished third and saw seven individuals achieve All-America status. Senior Ashton Daniel will repeat as men’s individual foil champion, and Columbia returns five All-Americans and a total of seven participants from the 2022 NCAA Championship team. In men’s epee, Teddy Lombardo was the 2019 silver medalist and tied for fifth at NCAAs last season. Christopher Walker is a two-time All-American who finished 11th in 2022. Columbia’s two most recent individual Ivy League and NCAA Regional Champions, Nora Burke And Zander Rhodes are also back and will look to build on their strong finish in South Bend. Burke took bronze to earn first-team All-America honors in women’s saber, while Rhodes capped off a brilliant rookie campaign with a fifth-place finish in foil. Junior Vera Kong placed 12th at her first NCAA championship in saber and Ariana Mangano (women’s épée) rounds out the Lions’ veteran group after an NCAA appearance in 2022. Making their NCAA debut will be Colby Harley (men’s saber), Skyler Liverant (men’s épée), Jon Paik (men foil), tender ox herder (ladies épée) and Delphine DeVore (ladies foil). The championship includes individual events in each of the six weapons (men’s épée, men’s foil, men’s saber, women’s épée, women’s foil and women’s sabre) and one combined team champion. Fencers will compete in a round-robin format of five-touch strikes. After the round robins, the top-four finishers in each weapon will fence in 15-touch semi-finals, with winners fencing to determine first and second place and non-advancing fencers receiving a tie for third place. An institution’s place in the championships is based on the points earned by each individual. A team receives one point for each victory of its student-athletes during the round-robin competition. Follow @CULionsFencing for the latest news on Columbia’s fencing programs Twitter And Instagram and the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.

