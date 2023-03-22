Sports
Featuring 3 Straight Top 3’s, USC Women’s Golf Set for PING/ASU Invitational
Women’s Golf | March 22, 2023
The No. 12 USC women’s golf team, with one win during the fall season and three consecutive top 3 results in the spring, returns this week to one of the most venerable events in the west, the PING/ASU Invitational, Friday through with Sunday (March 24). -26), at the Karsten GC in Tempe, Ariz.
Hosted by Arizona State, the 17-team field also includes Arizona, Baylor, California, Colorado, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, New Mexico, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, USC, Washington and Washington State.
Tee times begin Friday at 8 a.m. PT. USC departs at 8:45 AM, combined with Mississippi State and Kansas. The results are available at golfstat.com.
USC last played in the event in 2019, winning the tournament 5-under. Current senior Mali Nam played as a freshman, but she’s not in the lineup this week. The Trojans also won the event in 2008, led by All-American Dewi Claire Schreefel, who finished in first place. That was the first of 4 consecutive wins en route to the 2008 NCAA title.
The Trojans are led by a fifth-year head coach Justin Silverstein and freshman assistant coach Tiffany Johnthe UCLA All-American first-teamer and LPGA star now in her second year of collegiate coaching.
EARLY SPRING RESULTS
USC opened spring play with the debut of the Battle for the Bell, a two-round match-play event between the Trojans and their crosstown rivals, UCLA. The Bruins won the event 8.5–3.5. freshman Catherine Park recorded a 2up victory on the first day of action at Sherwood CC while a sophomore Amar Avery halved her party. On the second day at Rolling Hills CC, Avery won her match, 5&4, while a senior Mali Nam won hers, 4&3.
Troy followed it up with a solid tie for third place at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge led by Xin (Cindy) Kou’s season-best tie for fifth on par 213 (72-68-73) as Avery finished 12th at 2-over 215 (73-73-69).
USC then placed third at the ICON Invitational, again led by Kou, who placed sixth at 10-under 206 (65-70-71) for her third top 7 this season. Senior Mali Nam, meanwhile tied for 14th at 5-under 211 (69-73-69). Her 5-under was her most under-achieved since her USC debut as a freshman in 2018, when she placed second at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate at 12-under 204.
USC recently achieved another top 3 finish, placing second at the Juli Inkster at Meadow Club Invitational at 1-under, led by Amar Averywho placed third at 1-under 215 (72-70-73) for her second top 3 this season and her third top 7. from Catherine Park tied for sixth on par 216 (71-70-75) marked her highest finish this season and her fourth top 17.
AUTUMN HIGHLIGHTS
After a rough season opener, USC came back roaring in its second event of the fall season, winning the Windy City Collegiate Classic on October 4 by nine strokes while a sophomore Amar Avery won her fourth career individual title with a stroke. It marked USC’s third team as well as individual wins at the event. Avery won 6-under 210 (67-69-74). Fellow sophomore Xin (Cindy) Kou tied seventh at 3-over 219 (72-75-72).
THE TROJARS IN THE RANKING
Amar Avery is the No. 24 ranked golfer in the NCAA according to golfweek.com while Xin (Cindy) Kou is No. 35, brianna navarrosa is No. 116 and Catherine Park is No. 148.
TROJAN NOTES
* Amari Avery’s victory in the Windy City gives her four for her career, tied for fifth on USC’s career list. She has three top 7 finishes, six top 14s and seven top 23 results to begin her sophomore year.
* Avery has a team-best seven 60s rounds this season, giving her 17 career rounds in the 60s, fourth on USC’s career list, five outside the school record.
* Avery leads USC with a 71.54 batting average within USC’s all-time top 5 on the season charts and boasts team records in rounds under par (10) and is second in rounds of par or better (13).
* Xin (Cindy) Kou’s a tie for fifth place at the Regional Challenge, her tie for sixth place at the ICON Invitational and her tie for seventh place at the Windy City Collegiate marks eight top 10s in her young career and earns her four top 17s this season. She was in the top 25 in all six events.
* Kou is second to the Trojans with a batting average of 71.61, including 12 rounds par or better (second best on the team), including five under par. She has three rounds under 70 in her last seven rounds, including a career best 65 in the first round of the ICON Invitational, giving her a career-high 10.
* She played at the 2023 Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific in Singapore in early March, finishing 20th at 2-over.w
* Brianna Navarrosa tied for third place at 5-under 211 (69-70-72) at the Stephens Cup was her second top 3 finish in a streak of five starts.
* Navarrosa had four top 19 finishes this fall and has 10 top 22s in her last 14 events. She is third on the team with 11 rounds par or better and she is 6 rounds under par.
* Senior Mali Nam finished 14th in season-best at the ICON Invitational at 5-under par 211 with a pair of 69, her best finish since the 2021 Pac-12 Championships.
* Her pair of 69s gives her 13 career rounds in the 60s, tied for ninth on USC’s career list.
* Juniors Christine Wang tied for 24th place, first at the Windy City and again at the Regional Challenge and the Juli Inkster Invitational. Her 1-Under 70 at Palos Verdes was a career-best at the time and bettered her season-best 71 at the Stephens Cup. She then lowered it to 68 in the second round of the ICON Invitational, where she had a career best even for the tournament. At the Juli Inkster, she lowered her career best back to 66.
* freshman Catherine Park has five top 25 finishes this fall, including a season-best score of sixth place at the Juli Inkster Invitational on even par. She also has a pair of ties for 12th at the Windy City and at the Regional Challenge. Her play in Chicago featured a season-best final round of 70 at the time, while she finished with a 71 in Palos Verdes. She also tied for 17th place at the Nanea Pac-12 Preview at 2-over.
TROJAN OVERVIEW
USC returns seven golfers from last year’s team that posted three wins, captured the 2022 NCAA Stanford Regional and finished 10th at the NCAA Championships, just outside match play.
Avery returns after making her first-team All-American debut as a 2021-22 freshman in which she won three games, while Nam, also an All-American as a freshman, is back after missing last season due to injury. Kou was a Pac-12 honorable mention last year, starting all 13 events as did the ever-improving Navarrosa, while Park will make her debut in Cardinal and Gold.
USC saw only one departure last season as a fifth-year senior and All-Pac-12 honorable mention Katherine Musi transferred to South Carolina for her final season.
TROJAN FLASH CARDS ENTER 2022-23
* Avery was a finalist for the 2022 ANNIKA Award as well as for the WGCA Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors and managed to do all of that despite joining the Trojans as a freshman in the spring semester. Collegiately, Avery recorded three wins (including at NCAA Regionals), a tie for second place, a tie for fifth place, a tie for sixth place, and a tie for the eighth of her first eight stroke play starts.
* Avery, who placed fourth at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, finished with seven top 10 finishes (all in the top 8) in nine stroke play events, tied for sixth on USC’s all-time season list.
* Avery represented the US at the 2022 Curtis Cup and the Arnold Palmer Cup.
* Amar Avery won her fourth career event at the 2022 Windy City Collegiate Classic. That total now ranks tied for 5th on USC’s career tournament win list. She now has 12 career rounds in the 60s in less than a full season of collegiate golf, tied for ninth on USC’s career list.
* Juniors brianna navarrosa was a 2022 U.S. Amateur quarterfinalist. She finished second to the Trojans in batting average (73.63) after starting all 13 events. She had six top 16 finishes and nine top 24 finishes to go with 11 top 20s for her career. She led USC at the NCAA Championships, finishing tied for 21st.
* Sophomore Xin (Cindy) Kou is the other USC returner who started all 13 events last year. She was only the third Trojan freshman in over 20 years to record four consecutive top 15s to start the season.
Kou finished with four top 5 finishes, five top 10s and six top 15 results. Her 13-under at last year’s Icon Invitational is tied for third-best total in school history.
* Junior Michael Morard was strong last spring, finishing with three top 11s, highlighted by a tie for eighth place at The Gold Rush and a tie for eleventh place at the Icon Invitational. She had 11 rounds par or better.
* Injured last season, senior graduated Mali Nam looks set to return to the form this year that made her the 2019 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and a 2019 All-American.
|
Sources
2/ https://usctrojans.com/news/2023/3/22/with-3-straight-top-3s-usc-womens-golf-set-for-ping-asu-invitational.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Deepika’s belly dancing in an old coffee pub leaves fans in awe Bollywood
- Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill pays tribute to Ewok actor Paul Grant who died aged 56
- Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | national company
- Spotify removes Bollywood songs in licensing dispute | Bollywood
- Boris Johnson: Will the Partygate investigation spell the end for the former prime minister?
- Ayrton Senna Netflix mini-series: Actor who will play three-time F1 champion Ayrton Senna in new Netflix series revealed
- Cozy fashion pays off
- Can’t find your favorite Bollywood song on Spotify? here’s why
- A 15% stock market crash in 2023 will bring ’14 months of pain’ – EB Tucker
- Brian Cox Is the Only ‘Succession’ Actor Who Doesn’t Conflict With the Show’s Ending
- Saul Nash joins Equinox for fashion and fitness collaboration
- The end of Boris Johnson – POLITICO