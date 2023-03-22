Suckow and Demir are going to compete in NCAA championships





MINNEAPOLIS, minor — Senior diver Jonathan Suckow and sophomore swimmer Demirkan Demir will represent Columbia at the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships. The event is hosted by the University of Minnesota and runs March 22-25. Suckow will compete in the one meter and three meter events, while Demir will race in the 100-breast and 200-breast. Suckow will be the first lion to compete, starting with the one-meter dive on Thursday. On Friday he participates in the three meter dive. Demir will compete in the 100 breast on Friday and 200 breast on Saturday. Preliminaries for each event start in the morning, followed by finals starting at 6pm Live results of the entire competition can be found HERE. Heatsheets and full results will be posted HERE when available. The entire match will be streamed via ESPN+, with each day’s events having an independent stream. All these links can be found above. Other information about the meet, including tickets, parking, media information, specific stream links and schedules, can be found at Minnesota’s website, HERE. Suckow is now a four-time NCAA qualifier in both springboard events. In 2022, the senior diver was named First-Team All America after placing fourth on the one-meter boards, which was the highest individual finish for a Lion since 1983. He followed that up a day later with a fourth-place finish in three meter event, securing his third First-Team All American honor of the year. Holding the Championship and Columbia varsity & pool records in both events, Suckow is an eight-time Ivy League champion and won the 2023 zone diving championship on both boards. He has yet to lose and set multiple records this season, and he will this weekend want to end a dominant season and career with his first national championship. Fresh off Ivy League titles in both the 100-breast and 200-breast, Demir is making his second career journey to NCAAs after competing for the national title as a freshman in both events last season. This year he will do it again, competing in both events and he will want to make it to the final for the first time. His highest finish last year was 21st in the 200 chest, very impressive for a freshman. Follow @CULionsMSD and @CULionsDiving on Instagram and Twitter and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com for the latest news about Columbia’s men’s swim and dive program.

