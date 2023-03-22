



Colonels kick off their outdoor season at Raleigh Relays, Don McGarey Invitational

RICHMOND, K. EKU’s track and field teams kick off their outdoor season this week, participating in the Raleigh Relays hosted by NC State on Thursday and Friday (March 23-24) at the Paul Derr Track & Field Facility in Raleigh, NC and hosting the Don McGarey Invitational by Kennesaw State on Friday and Saturday (March 24-25) in Kennesaw Ga. EKU’s track and field teams kick off their outdoor season this week, participating in the Raleigh Relays hosted by NC State on Thursday and Friday (March 23-24) at the Paul Derr Track & Field Facility in Raleigh, NC and hosting the Don McGarey Invitational by Kennesaw State on Friday and Saturday (March 24-25) in Kennesaw Ga. The Raleigh Relays begin at 4:00 PM on Thursday and 4:20 PM on Friday. The Don McGarey Invitational starts at 2:30 PM on Friday and 12:30 PM on Saturday. The Colonels have standout performers from the indoor season competing at the Raleigh Relays. Ione Zabaleta Larranaga ran the second best time of 5,000 meters (16:19.97) in the ASUN during the indoor season, the fourth best time in school history. She also ran the second best time of 3,000 meters (9:21.69) in the ASUN, which was the second best time in school history. Anouk van Gils posted the third best time of 3,000 meters (9:23.09) in the ASUN, the third best time in school history. Ahmed Kadri ran the best time in the 800 meters indoor (1:47.65) in the history of the EKU, the best time in the ASUN and number 34 in the country. Kadri was ranked No. 3 in the ASUN in the mile (4:03.19), the third best in school history, and he won a gold medal in the mile at the ASUN Indoor Championships. Hakim Abuzouhir clocked the best time of 5,000 meters (13:57.07) in the ASUN, the fifth best time in school history. He also won a silver medal in the 5,000 meters at the ASUN Indoor Championships. Abouzouhir was also ranked No. 5 in the ASUN in the 3,000 meters (8:06.82). John Tapias ranked No. 4 in the ASUN in the mile (4:03.66) while Enock dating ran the fifth best time of 5,000 meters (14:12.95) in the ASUN. Pedro Garcia-Palencia was number 2 in the ASUN over 3,000 meters (8:01.96), the fifth best time in EKU history. Keeton Thornsberry ranked No. 3 in the ASUN in the 3,000 meters (8:04.12). The sprinters and jumpers will compete in the Don McGarey Invitational, along with some distance runners. excel Quantasia Perry is back for the outdoor season, as she has not run during the indoor season. Perry broke three school records during the 2022 outdoor season, including the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4×100 relay. Jack Welch ranked No. 4 in the ASUN in the 400 meters (48.22) during the indoor season, while Joshua Moore ranked No. 4 in the ASUN in the high jump (2.07m). follow us Stay up to date with everything EKU track and field is doing on Instagram(@eku_xctf), tweeting(@EKU_XCTF), and Facebook (WITH THE COLONELS).

