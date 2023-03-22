Five Gymbacks receive all SEC awards





After posting the best-ever team score at an SEC Championship over the weekend, Arkansas’ hard work for gymnastics is paying off as five Hogs have been named to the 2023 All-SEC and All-SEC Freshman teams. Norah Flatley, Frankie Price, Cami Weaver and Lauren Williams have all received All-SEC designation. Price, Weaver and Williams, all in their early years of eligibility, have also been named to the SEC All-Freshman team along with Reese Drotar. Athletes must post one of the top two scores (including a tie) on an event or all-around in each session of the championships to receive All-SEC honors, while All-Freshman team members must post the highest freshman score (including a tie) on an event in every session. At her first SEC Championships, Flatley, graduate transfer, took all-conference honors on vault, floor, and all-around. She earned a 9.900 on vault, which tied her teammates Price, Weaver and Williams for the highest vault mark of the afternoon. She also received a matching 9.900 on floor, which put her in a tie for first place at the end of the session. She finished the day with an all-around score of 39.500, second best in the session for an All-SEC spot and eighth overall. Flatley’s SEC accolades make her a seven-time all-conference winner, as she was named All-Pac-12 four times at UCLA. She has also now earned conference awards in each of the four events and all-around. The trio of Price, Weaver and Williams all showed poise under pressure as they took the jump lane for their first SEC Championship appearances, taking all conference and freshman team honors out of it. Weaver started the vault squad with a career-high 9.900 for her Yurchenko full, followed by a tie for Flatley. Price then stuffed her Yurchenko for Arkansas’ third 9,900 midway through the lineup, which tied her career high and was her third 9.9+ score at the event so far this season. A true freshman from Rogers, Ark., Williams jumped fifth for the Hogs and put up a solid Yurchenko 1.5, scoring another 9.900, also her third score of 9.9+ in 2023. Flatley, Weaver, Price and Williams all contributed to a huge jump score of 49.425 for the Hogs, a new SEC Championships record, and helped propel Arkansas to a 196.825 in the final rotation, a new overall team top at championships . Each also tied for the program’s individual highest score at SECs of 9,900, set by five other 2009 Gymbacks. Rounding out conference honors for Arkansas is Reese Drotar, who earned a spot on the freshman team after she posted a 9.850 on bars, the best grade by a rookie in the afternoon session and the second best by a freshman at the championships. The five total gymnasts with the All-SEC and All-SEC Freshman designation are the most for Arkansas since 2018 and the second-most ever. The four All-SEC Freshman team honors in Price, Weaver, Williams and Drotar are the most in the program’s history. Arkansas continues its postseason journey next week with NCAA regional games. The Hogs take on No. 1Oklahoma, no. semi-finals advance to the regional final on Saturday, April 1 at 4:45 p.m. All sessions of the regional competition will be streamed live via ESPN+. More information Visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com for the latest information on all things Arkansas Gymnastics. You can also find the Razorbacks on social media by liking us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Gymnastics) and following us on Twitter and Instagram (@RazorbackGym).

