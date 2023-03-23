The Big Red Makes National TV Season Debut vs. Penn





STREAKS, STORYLINES & SIDE BARS

Cornell hopes to stay perfect in the Ivy League game when it takes on Pennsylvania.

The match will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

The Big Red has outscored opponents 83-56 in the first six games of the season.

Penn has only played against ranked opponents so far this season, including common opponent Penn State. The Quakers fell in that battle, 15-9.

Cornell moved into 5th place in both the USILA Coaches Poll and Inside Lacrosse Media Poll after the big conference opener.

Cornell ranks eighth nationally in scoring defense, with 9.33 goals per game. The Big Red also ranks fifth in groundballs per game, averaging 37.50, and 10th nationally in turnovers caused per game (10.17). Penn has the best clearing percentage in the nation at .945. The Quakers also commit the ninth fewest turnovers per game at just 2 p.m. Only Yale ranks higher in the Ivy League.

Cornell returns the Ivy League Rookie of the Year in CJ Kirst, who scored 55 goals and 79 points for the Big Red last year. Kirst has 29 points in five games played. He leads the country in goals per game (4.50) and is fourth in points per game (5.67). Following his 11-point performance at Hobart and five-point day at #9/#8 Ohio State, Kirst was named Ivy League Player of the Week (March 5).

Gavin Adler is a three-time winner of the National Team of the Week, most recently after last week’s performance against Yale, where he scored eight groundballs and scored a goal. He helped hold one of the country’s best forwards, Matt Brandau, to just one goal, nearly ending a streak of 129 goals, the longest in the country.

The Big Red has four preseason All-Americans entering 2023.

