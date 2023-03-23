



Next game: UNC Greensboro 3/22/2023 | 16.00 hours March 22 (Wed) / 4 p.m UNC Greensboro History CHAPEL HILL, NC Looking for their second straight victory over the University of North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday, the North Carolina A&T baseball team entered the bottom of the eighth, trailing by one run. But the Aggies couldn’t get over the hump this time as the Tar Heels came away with a 6-4 win at Boshamer Stadium. Tre Williams led the Aggies in going 3-for-4, including a home run and a double, as he drove in four runs and scored once. The Aggies had six hits on the day. The Aggies have lost three of four, falling to 10-10 after the non-conference game. The Tar Heels won their fifth consecutive victory, improving to 16-5. UNC led 5-2 after the first three innings before the Aggies began to erase the lead. A&T right-handed relief valve Ethan Cutter helped at the Aggies rally. He replaced A&T starter and LHP Daniel Carter after Carter pitched the first two innings. Snyder threw four innings, gave up two runs and struckout two. But at one point, he struck out six straight Tar Heels and held UNC scoreless for three straight innings. In the process, Tre Williams homered in the fourth inning to cut UNC’s lead to 5-3. Williams struck again in the eighth and trimmed the Tar Heels lead to one when he doubled to right to score canyon brown who hit an one-out single to center field. Anthony Hennings put Aggies first and second when he ran. Dalton Pierce entered the game on the mound and struckout pinch-hitter Chris Moss to end the inning. But the Tar Heels, who lost 7-6 to the Aggies at Boshamer Stadium last season, avoided the same fate in 2023. They extended their lead in the bottom of the eighth before Matt Poston retired the Aggies in order to make his first save in the ninth. to deserve. of the season. Will Sandy (2-0) threw three innings of relief to clinch the win. The Aggies took a lead in the first inning as Shemar Dalton opened the game by walking on seven pitches before advancing to third base on a Cor Maynard groundout. Dalton advanced to third base with a Camden Jackson single. After a canyon brown strikeout for the second out in the inning, Cameraman Branley loaded the bases with a six-pitch walk. Williams followed with a two-out, two-run single to give the Aggies a 2-0 lead before Hennings’ strikeout ended the inning. However, the Tar Heels reacted quickly in their half of the first, hitting a solo home run and a two-run homer off Carter to take a 3–2 lead. The first three points ensured that Carter (1-1) took the defeat. UNC took a 5-1 lead on a two-run homer by Hunter Stokley before the Aggies cut the lead to 5-2 on a Williams home run. Stokley went 2-for-3 with three RBI’s. The Aggies return to action on Wednesday at 4 p.m. when they take on UNCG at War Memorial Stadium.

